NY Gov. Hochul declares state disaster emergency due to spread of polio
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency on Friday due to the spread of polio. In July, a resident in Rockland County tested positive for polio in what is considered the first case of the disease in the United States in almost a decade, according to health officials. […]
Masking Update Made In New York State
It's been two and a half years since the start of COVID-19 in New York State, and for the rest of the country for that matter. After a long two years, restrictions were finally lifted in states around the United States, as more individuals were vaccinated and boosted, which has allowed us to get back into a sense of normalcy here in thee State of New York.
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs NYC class-size cap with one-year delay
New York City Democratic Mayor-elect Eric Adams holds hands with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as he speaks to supporters during his 2021 election victory night party at the Brooklyn Marriott on Nov. 2, 2021. Mayor Eric Adams had criticized the bill for failing to identify a funding source to pay for the changes. [ more › ]
New Stimulus Check from New York: Gov. Issues New Child Tax Credit for Low-income Families
In an effort to combat inflation and improve affordability, lawmakers in New York have announced millions of dollars of tax relief. This new stimulus check from New York will go to residents who received the Empire State Child Credit or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 tax returns. Under...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in September
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Stimulus Checks From New York City: Homeowners To Get $150 Tax Rebate
Some monetary relief is coming soon for New York City residents to help them offset the rising cost of living. These stimulus checks from New York City are in the form of a one-time property tax rebate. Hundreds of thousands of low- and middle-income New York City homeowners will get a rebate of up to $150.
Farmers react to recommendation on overtime
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY (WKTV) - Farmers face higher costs for fuel, fertilizers and equipment than they did one year ago, and soon they could face a brutal hike in payroll as well. New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon will have the final say after the Farm Laborers...
Upstate NY Ice Cream Named Best in the World! Which Flavors Won Big?
The 2022 World Dairy Expo, the 55th annual edition of the event, is set to take place from Sunday, October 2nd through Friday, October 7th, but the judging has already taken place. Every year, the best dairy products in the world are brought together, and judged against one another, and one submission in each category is given the prestigious title of "Best in the World".
MTA Offers Free Student MetroCards to NYC Students K to 12th Grade
Free student MetroCards are available to students who attend kindergarten through 12th grade in NYC, said Richard Davey, the president of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), who greeted and welcomed back the many pint-sized commuters who were heading to school today at the Jay Street-Metro Tech subway station in Downtown Brooklyn.
Town cancels beloved annual event due to new NYS gun laws
German Flatts Town Park was supposed to filled with kids, seniors and everyone in between, this weekend, for living history weekend, but those who worked all year to plan the event canceled it...because they're afraid hundreds of participants would have been guilty of gun crimes. "I believe it says you...
There’s a Real Life Halloween Town in New York State
We are officially in the second week of September, which means that fall is just around the corner. Technically, the official start of fall doesn't begin for another two weeks, but for most in New York State, fall is here since football is back and kids are back at school.
Brown Bags Will Soon Be No More at All New York Walmart Stores
Attention Walmart customers. Say goodbye to brown bags. First, it was plastic. Now it's paper. Walmart will be removing all bags from New York stores. Plastic bags are long gone in New York after legislation was signed in 2019 banning single-use plastic bags in the state. Now paper bags will soon follow suit, at least at Walmart stores.
NY Gov. Hochul has double-digit lead over challenger Zeldin in new poll
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a double-digit lead over Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin in the race to be New York’s governor, according to a new PIX11 News/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released Friday. Hochul leads her challenger 50% to 35% with 9% of voters undecided, and approximately 6% favoring third-party candidates. […]
Eligible New Yorkers to receive another child tax credit payment
New Yorkers who received the Empire State Child Credit or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 tax returns are now eligible for another one-time payment through the state. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that $475 million has been allocated to provide a payment of $270, on average, to nearly two million eligible New Yorkers.
New stimulus payment: 1.75M New Yorkers will get $270 checks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders announced Thursday that a stimulus payment of about $270 will be sent to 1.75 million New Yorkers to combat inflation and improve affordability. The New York Department of Taxation and Finance will soon begin sending direct financial assistance to New...
New Initiative will Connect NYCHA Residents with Free Wi-Fi
A N.Y. city council member is launching a new initiative to ensure every NYCHA resident in the 36th district is connected. “In this day and age, internet service is not a luxury – it is a necessity,” said council member. Chi Ossé, member of the 36th District. “We...
NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 8-14
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
Gigantic Farm and Flea Market is Coming to Orange County
There are so many talented artists and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. We’ve got great distilleries, wineries, talented chefs and amazing restaurants, not to mention the farmers and farms that help make the Hudson Valley a bounty of fresh foods and produce. You know it’s going to be a great day when all of those talented people and companies gather together in one place. And that day is coming in the very near future.
One killed in Trenton crash
Trenton, N.Y-- Police are investigating a fatal accident on Trenton Road in the town of Trenton involving a motorcycle. According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 7 PM near the intersection of John Street. They say a pickup truck and motorcycle collided. The driver of the motorcycle was killed. No word on any other injuries. As of last check, Trenton Road was still closed from Whittaker Road to Putnam Road. Stay with NewsChannel 2 for the latest developments on this story.
