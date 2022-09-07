ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Masking Update Made In New York State

It's been two and a half years since the start of COVID-19 in New York State, and for the rest of the country for that matter. After a long two years, restrictions were finally lifted in states around the United States, as more individuals were vaccinated and boosted, which has allowed us to get back into a sense of normalcy here in thee State of New York.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
WKTV

Farmers react to recommendation on overtime

HERKIMER COUNTY, NY (WKTV) - Farmers face higher costs for fuel, fertilizers and equipment than they did one year ago, and soon they could face a brutal hike in payroll as well. New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon will have the final say after the Farm Laborers...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Upstate NY Ice Cream Named Best in the World! Which Flavors Won Big?

The 2022 World Dairy Expo, the 55th annual edition of the event, is set to take place from Sunday, October 2nd through Friday, October 7th, but the judging has already taken place. Every year, the best dairy products in the world are brought together, and judged against one another, and one submission in each category is given the prestigious title of "Best in the World".
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
boropark24.com

MTA Offers Free Student MetroCards to NYC Students K to 12th Grade

Free student MetroCards are available to students who attend kindergarten through 12th grade in NYC, said Richard Davey, the president of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), who greeted and welcomed back the many pint-sized commuters who were heading to school today at the Jay Street-Metro Tech subway station in Downtown Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKTV

Town cancels beloved annual event due to new NYS gun laws

German Flatts Town Park was supposed to filled with kids, seniors and everyone in between, this weekend, for living history weekend, but those who worked all year to plan the event canceled it...because they're afraid hundreds of participants would have been guilty of gun crimes. "I believe it says you...
GERMAN FLATTS, NY
Lite 98.7

Brown Bags Will Soon Be No More at All New York Walmart Stores

Attention Walmart customers. Say goodbye to brown bags. First, it was plastic. Now it's paper. Walmart will be removing all bags from New York stores. Plastic bags are long gone in New York after legislation was signed in 2019 banning single-use plastic bags in the state. Now paper bags will soon follow suit, at least at Walmart stores.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transportation#New York City Subway#Buses And Trains
WKTV

Eligible New Yorkers to receive another child tax credit payment

New Yorkers who received the Empire State Child Credit or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 tax returns are now eligible for another one-time payment through the state. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that $475 million has been allocated to provide a payment of $270, on average, to nearly two million eligible New Yorkers.
INCOME TAX
bkreader.com

New Initiative will Connect NYCHA Residents with Free Wi-Fi

A N.Y. city council member is launching a new initiative to ensure every NYCHA resident in the 36th district is connected. “In this day and age, internet service is not a luxury – it is a necessity,” said council member. Chi Ossé, member of the 36th District. “We...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 8-14

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Gigantic Farm and Flea Market is Coming to Orange County

There are so many talented artists and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. We’ve got great distilleries, wineries, talented chefs and amazing restaurants, not to mention the farmers and farms that help make the Hudson Valley a bounty of fresh foods and produce. You know it’s going to be a great day when all of those talented people and companies gather together in one place. And that day is coming in the very near future.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
WKTV

One killed in Trenton crash

Trenton, N.Y-- Police are investigating a fatal accident on Trenton Road in the town of Trenton involving a motorcycle. According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 7 PM near the intersection of John Street. They say a pickup truck and motorcycle collided. The driver of the motorcycle was killed. No word on any other injuries. As of last check, Trenton Road was still closed from Whittaker Road to Putnam Road. Stay with NewsChannel 2 for the latest developments on this story.
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy