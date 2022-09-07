Read full article on original website
AirPods Pro 2 preorders: where to buy Apple's new wireless earbuds
AirPods Pro 2 preorders are now open ahead of the release of Apple's latest earbuds on September 29. We've spotted them at the official Apple Store and a handful of other retailers right now, but we fully expect even more to have them very soon. Stick with us for updates.
Apple Watch Ultra vs Garmin Fenix 7: Which watch is right for you?
Apple has released the most significant new product in the Apple Watch line, arguably since its earliest days. It’s the Apple Watch Ultra, a tough and longer-lasting smartwatch made for adventuring types who need something a bit more rugged. It takes aim at the audience who until now may...
Hands on: Fujifilm X-H2 review
The Fujifilm X-H2 is shaping up to be another excellent full-frame alternative for those who prize detail rather than outright speed. The X-H2 certainly isn't a slouch when burst shooting either, while its strong video skills make it a real modern hybrid. It lacks the retro charm of Fuji's other cameras and it's a shame there's no 4K/120p video mode, but otherwise the X-H2 has the makings of another classic for pros and keen amateurs.
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 Pro: is the older Pro model a better bet?
Apple has announced its latest smartphone line, led by the iPhone 14. With the inevitable improvements that have been made, it would be instructive to see how the phone matches up to last year’s flagship, the iPhone 13 Pro. There are some surprising similarities between these two phones, separated...
Sony Xperia 10 IV review
The Sony Xperia 10 IV is a smartphone that excites and frustrates in almost equal measure. When everything is taken into consideration though, it ends up with credit in the bank – and it's going to appeal to fans of both compact handsets and the Xperia series. Pros. +
iPhone 14 preorders now open - how and where to get Apple's latest flagship phone
IPhone 14 preorders are now open: as of 5am PST / 8am EST / 1PM BST today, you can now officially order Apple's latest handsets worldwide - and we've got all the details here on how to do that. Apple announced the new devices at the company's yearly keynote event,...
I want to love the iPhone 14 Pro Max - but come on Apple, what's with the storage?
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max gives me almost everything I want in a big phone that doesn’t fold in half. I get the best screen, the best cameras, and the newest Apple A16 Bionic processor, only available on the best of Apple’s iPhones. The iPhone 14 Pro...
AirPods Pro 2 vs Beats Fit Pro: are you better off with Apple's budget buds?
For many listeners, the Beats Fit Pro were a better buy than the AirPods Pro: they had all the essential tech from Apple's best wireless earbuds but they were cheaper, more stylish and fit a lot better too. But now Apple has widened the gap between the AirPods Pro and Beats Fit Pro with the launch of the AirPods Pro 2, which promise to deliver better audio and better noise canceling. Does that mean they're a better buy than the Beats? Let's find out.
Beelink U59 Mini PC review
At the low asking price, the U59 is a complete no-brainer for anyone wanting to create a Firewall or embedded presentation system. And, with 16GB of RAM, it’s also useable for basic PC tasks. Beelink is a Chinese PC maker founded in 2011 that came to broader prominence around...
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 12: Has Apple undercut itself?
Apple has announced the iPhone 14, and we can almost guarantee that it’ll be the most popular smartphone of the next 12 months. But how does it compare to the iPhone 12? That might sound like an odd comparison to make, but with Apple keeping the older phone around for another year, it could be just the cost-effective alternative that this cash-strapped world needs.
Does the iPhone 14 have USB-C?
The iPhone 14, and its Pro siblings, were finally revealed at Apple’s Far Out event on September 7. Highlight features include an incredible new 'Dynamic Island' on the Pro models, improved cameras, and the option to contact emergency services via satellite. But one point of contention remains, in the physical connection standard these phones rely upon.
The best iPhone 14 Plus preorder deals: free devices, gifts, and more
IPhone 14 Plus deals are now available to preorder, with plenty of promotions to choose from. To help you save money, we've rounded up the best iPhone 14 Plus preorder deals here, with offers from all the major carriers, smaller providers, and even Apple direct. Each iPhone 14 Plus deal...
Does the iPhone 14 come with a charger?
The iPhone 14 has been revealed, alongside its Pro variants. Featuring two screen options, an improved camera, and smart new satellite calling technology, there’s never been a better time to buy an iPhone. One thing that hasn’t changed, though, is Apple’s commitment to its Lightning port. While the tech...
Genshin Impact codes for September: get free Primogems
If you have unredeemed Genshin Impact codes, you’ve come to the right place. In this massive online RPG, it can be difficult to keep up if you’re not regularly investing money into Genesis Crystals. Gacha games can be expensive and those precious Primogems aren’t going to appear out of thin air. Fortunately, websites and streamers across the internet regularly run promotions where they give out Genshin Impact codes for free.
Here's how to get a free iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro at Verizon this weekend
You can get the iPhone 14 for free this weekend (opens in new tab) at Verizon thanks to the carrier's new pre-order deals that offer up to a whopping $800 off with an eligible trade-in and unlimited plan. Even better still, Verizon's iPhone 14 deals don't stop at the standard...
Swiatek vs Jabeur live stream: how to watch US Open women's final online from anywhere today
Only one player has eclipsed Ons Jabeur on tour this season, and the Tunisian is facing her in the US Open final today. World No.1 Iga Swiatek and the world No.2-in-waiting are the leading lights in the women's game, and their complementary styles have teed up a fascinating final at Flushing Meadows for this evening. With her bravery and technical acumen, Jabeur's repertoire of shots is second to none, but nobody moves around the court quite like Swiatek. Read on as we explain how to watch a Swiatek vs Jabeur live stream wherever you are today - including ways to watch the US Open final absolutely FREE.
2 Stocks to Invest in Virtual Reality
Microsoft and Apple are making their own bets on an emerging virtual world.
How to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 online – stream the epic new series now
The Rings of Power debut made us feel like Bilbo Baggins at an all-you-can-eat buffet. We were fed an epic backstory, feasted our eyes on ancient realms and citadels, and our hearts swelled as heroes set off on epic adventures. We can’t wait for another helping, and below our guide details how to watch The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 online – all you need is an Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) subscription.
Samsung’s data breach is why you shouldn’t have to sign in to smart TVs
One feature shared by the best smart TVs is an onscreen user interface that lets you stream video, play games, view photos, and do a myriad other things that are limited only by the TV’s built-in capabilities. Getting to customize this “smart” TV interface is a given, with the...
