Only one player has eclipsed Ons Jabeur on tour this season, and the Tunisian is facing her in the US Open final today. World No.1 Iga Swiatek and the world No.2-in-waiting are the leading lights in the women's game, and their complementary styles have teed up a fascinating final at Flushing Meadows for this evening. With her bravery and technical acumen, Jabeur's repertoire of shots is second to none, but nobody moves around the court quite like Swiatek. Read on as we explain how to watch a Swiatek vs Jabeur live stream wherever you are today - including ways to watch the US Open final absolutely FREE.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO