KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.8.22
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas. Nami 3 at 722 South Fort Hood Street in Killeen got a 92 on a recent inspection. This is a follow-up from a failed inspection. According to the food safety worker, the business needed to...
Study says this Texas city is one of the worst cities to retire in the country
Throughout our lives, we will put in thousands of hours of work in the hopes of one day being able to retire. That's why it's smart to plan your retirement early, so all those years don't go to waste.
Currently missing people from Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the […]
Would you Move to South Texas to Live in One of These Stunning and Affordable Homes?
If you think Lubbock is an affordable place to live, you should see the homes in South Texas, specifically the McAllen and Weslaco area that's west of South Padre Island. The new houses being built in this area have a luxurious feel that you couldn't get for less than $400,000 or $500,000 in Lubbock, but are selling within the $200,000 to $300,000 range. These homes are large, 3-to-4-bedroom houses with gorgeous kitchens, spacious living areas, and stunning master suites.
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
mocomotive.com
Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
Some Central Texas dentists to offer free care this Saturday
Saturday is Free Dentistry Day with clinics participating right in Central Texas and offering cleanings, fillings, and extractions to patients.
Report says this Austin diner is the best in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
checkoutdfw.com
The best places to visit in Texas this Fall
Depending on the weather and climate, Texas has some beautiful spots to visit in the fall. Not every region and city offer the same level of spectacular fall foliage. Traditionally North Texas, Central Texas, and the Hill Country offer the most spectacular views. Here are five places to fuel your wanderlust and help you plan this next season's fall memories.
East Texas lake in top 10 of Bassmaster’s best bass lakes of 2022
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bassmaster Magazine has ranked Lake Fork, located 5 miles north of Quitman, as the seventh best bass lake in the United States. Bassmaster ranks lakes by using tournament data, state fishery information, catch rates and angler access. “While the fisheries may change, our goal is to point anglers toward the most […]
3 North Texas companies named among top 100 Great Places to Work
Finding a job for you is important and while a job can be attractive you always need to know more about the actual company you'll be working for.
The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma
If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
KWTX
‘It’s always going to be the Gospel Train:’ Central Texas community mourns loss of Sunday morning radio show host
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Central Texas Sunday radio show broadcaster of “The Gospel Train” died Tuesday, but his legacy of spreading hope to the community lives on as he passed his show down to his son. Joe Montgomery began his Sunday broadcast in 1963. His show was...
This Central Texas College Was Named #1 Party School in the State
If the party is just as important to you as the education, look no further than right down the road. One particular Central Texas college was picked as the number one party school in the Lone Star State. Sometimes a quality education comes with a hangover. University of Texas. With...
KWTX
Central Texas residents anticipating cooler weather by decorating for fall after a scorching summer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Small businesses in Central Texas aim to keep up with big-named competitors and high demand from customers by stocking up fall decorations early. Customers would see fall decorations already set up at Craft Gallery Home Décor and Gift Store in Waco about over a month ago. Vendors supply handmade crafts and decorations at different booths throughout the store.
The Newest Invasive Species in Texas: Not Feral Pigs, But Super Tasty
They look scary, but according to a viral TikTok video posted last week, the newest nuisance to Texas is also very good to eat. The problem is that like feral pigs, this animal has very few natural predators in the state of Texas. Invasive Species in Texas. The population of...
The Soon-To-Be Tallest Building In Texas Now Has A Name, Opening Date
Construction has begun on the soon-to-be tallest building in Texas.
What you should know about homeschooling in Texas
Homeschooling is a great way to take control of your child’s education, but it can also be a daunting task. There are many things you need to know and do to homeschool legally in Texas. This guide will help you get started on the right foot.
