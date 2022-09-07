ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.8.22

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas. Nami 3 at 722 South Fort Hood Street in Killeen got a 92 on a recent inspection. This is a follow-up from a failed inspection. According to the food safety worker, the business needed to...
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Currently missing people from Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the […]
HOUSTON, TX
92.9 NIN

Would you Move to South Texas to Live in One of These Stunning and Affordable Homes?

If you think Lubbock is an affordable place to live, you should see the homes in South Texas, specifically the McAllen and Weslaco area that's west of South Padre Island. The new houses being built in this area have a luxurious feel that you couldn't get for less than $400,000 or $500,000 in Lubbock, but are selling within the $200,000 to $300,000 range. These homes are large, 3-to-4-bedroom houses with gorgeous kitchens, spacious living areas, and stunning master suites.
MCALLEN, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
AUSTIN, TX
mocomotive.com

Six celebrities you didn't know hailed from The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
checkoutdfw.com

The best places to visit in Texas this Fall

Depending on the weather and climate, Texas has some beautiful spots to visit in the fall. Not every region and city offer the same level of spectacular fall foliage. Traditionally North Texas, Central Texas, and the Hill Country offer the most spectacular views. Here are five places to fuel your wanderlust and help you plan this next season's fall memories.
TEXAS STATE
Z94

The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma

If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KWTX

Central Texas residents anticipating cooler weather by decorating for fall after a scorching summer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Small businesses in Central Texas aim to keep up with big-named competitors and high demand from customers by stocking up fall decorations early. Customers would see fall decorations already set up at Craft Gallery Home Décor and Gift Store in Waco about over a month ago. Vendors supply handmade crafts and decorations at different booths throughout the store.
WACO, TX

