What to Watch Tonight: Get Domino's on the Line Because Chef's Table: Pizza Is Out

TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 9
We blinked, so we missed another Netflix series that seemingly came out of nowhere to storm the Netflix Top 10 Shows list. The Imperfects, a Canadian sci-fi series about teens imbued with monstrous superpowers, was released yesterday and debuts on the top 10 today. It wasn't enough to dethrone Emily Deschanel's The Devil in Ohio, but it was enough to keep Dated and Related at third. On the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, it's all about Me. Despicable Me 2 rose to No. 2, Me Time is at No. 3, and Despicable Me is No. 6.
TVGuide.com
Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+: First Trailer, Premiere Date, and Everything We Know So Far
Percy Jackson and the Olympians is coming soon to Disney+, and the cast had a few small details to share as they took the stage at Disney's D23 Expo on Sept. 10. To the massive audience's obvious delight, author Rick Riordan brought out the young cast of the new series and had them introduce themselves and their characters. They also shared a teaser trailer offering a glimpse at Percy and the adventures he's about to go on, with a warning from Percy himself as he walks through Camp Half-Blood.
TVGuide.com
Euphoria Season 3: Cast, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know
Euphoria ended its second season earlier this year in a flurry of tears, musical numbers, arrests, and so many uses of the word "f--k." In the months since, it earned itself a bunch of Emmy nominations, and continued to entertain us with a whole new round of cast drama that's been almost as interesting (honestly, maybe even more interesting) as the HBO high school series itself. But we're not here to talk about that. No, we're here to figure out what's going on with its upcoming third season.
TVGuide.com
The Bachelorette Finalist Erich Schwer Apologizes for High School Blackface Photo
'I was naive to the hurtful implications of my actions to the Black community and those closest to me'. Erich Schwer, a finalist from The Bachelorette Season 19, posted an apology on social media after a photo of him wearing Blackface was shared online. Earlier this week, a Reddit post...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVGuide.com
National Treasure: Edge of History: Trailer, Release Date, Cast and Everything to Know
Seventeen years ago, National Treasure became a global phenomenon. Viewers around the world watched as Nicholas Cage's Benjamin Franklin Gates solved clue after clue to locate a hidden national treasure. In 2007, the adventure saga continued with the sequel film National Treasure: Book of Secrets, and now it's beginning another adventure in a new medium with a TV series on Disney+, premiering just in time for Christmas.
Rian Johnson unpeels ‘Glass Onion,’ his ‘Knives Out’ sequel
TORONTO (AP) — Three years after premiering “Knives Out” at the Toronto International Film Festival, Rian Johnson returned to the scene of the crime to debut his much-anticipated whodunit sequel, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”. When Johnson introduced the film to the eager Princess of...
TVGuide.com
CBS Lineup: All the New Shows and Trailers Coming in Fall 2022
CBS is bringing back its acronym-heavy schedule of crime procedurals this fall (looking at you, NCIS, FBI, and CSI), but after canceling some favorite shows in the lineup, there's room on the network's fall TV schedule for some interesting new shows. CBS is hoping that its new drama Fire Country...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime: Prime Video Review 2022: Is It Worth It?
A subscription to Amazon Prime Video comes with tons of content for you to enjoy. Find out what we think about the service below. Plenty of premium and sports content add-ons available. Some titles cost extra, as they must be rented or purchased. Titles frequently come and go, meaning you...
TVGuide.com
PBS Masterpiece Streaming Deal: Get 2 Months For $2/Mo. — Save Nearly 70 Percent
Stream Downton Abbey, Sanditon, Broadchurch, Sherlock, Miss Marple, and more for much less. Want a channel add-on for Amazon Prime Video for cheap? We found a very good deal for PBS Masterpiece. For a limited time, you can get two months of PBS Masterpiece for just $2/mo. via Prime Video...
TVGuide.com
The Complete CBS TV Schedule for Fall 2022
The fall TV season is just weeks away, which means that all of your favorite procedurals are returning at long last. The CBS fall 2022 schedule is bringing back heavy hitters NCIS, Blue Bloods, FBI, S.W.A.T., CSI, and The Equalizer, as well as a handful of brand new crime shows hoping to join the ranks of CBS regulars. Comedies Ghosts, The Neighborhood, and Young Sheldon are also returning, along with Bob Hearts Abishola.
TVGuide.com
Monarch Review: Fox's Country Music Drama Is TV's Equivalent of a Cover Band
A good cover band — OK, I'm not sure "good" is the word that should be used here — provides comfort because of one major thing: there's absolutely nothing unexpected about it! It is pretty much the most risk-averse artistic endeavor one can partake in. If you, god forbid, spend money to go see a cover band, you know you're paying for a dollar-store version of an act you actually like at a fraction of the cost of the original, but you also know you're getting all of the familiar hits you can hum the lyrics and rhythms to. Fox's big country music drama Monarch, premiering Sunday, Sept. 11 after the network's NFL double header, is the television equivalent of a cover band, a series that forgoes creativity in favor of hitting the same beats of several shows you already know (and maybe even love). And like a good cover band, the end result is, ultimately, that you'd rather be watching the original.
TVGuide.com
Andor: Trailer, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Disney+ Rogue One Series
Lucasfilm also announced that filming for Andor's next 12 episodes will soon begin. Disney+'s Rogue One spin-off series, Andor, is less than two weeks away. The show was first announced in 2018, and fans have waited patiently to reunite with the titular reluctant rebel hero. Anticipation is high for Diego Luna to reprise his Rogue One role as Cassian Andor, and to show audiences exactly how he became a part of the rebellion. As we approach the premiere date, Lucasfilm is sharing more about the series. It features over 200 named characters and we can't wait to meet them later this month.
TVGuide.com
Every Star Wars TV Show Coming to Disney+
There's been no shortage of Star Wars TV shows this year. After The Book of Boba Fettand Obi-Wan Kenobi finished airing earlier in 2022, we are waiting for a range of titles following different characters to drop this fall. It's clear that Lucasfilm has gone all-in on TV ever since the production company announced 10 new titles coming to Disney+ as originals, and each project has only expanded the Star Wars universe.
TVGuide.com
NBC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for Chicago Fire, Law & Order: SVU, La Brea, and More
You may have to wait a while for Magnum, P.I. NBC's fall TV season is about to debut, and there's a lot to be excited about in the peacock network's 2022 schedule, starting with two fan-favorite franchises. One Chicago (Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D.) will return on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and the three Law & Order series (Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime) will follow up on Thursday, Sept. 22.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video: Channels, Packages, Pricing, and More
Keeping your subscription to Amazon Prime Video low is easy when you know what deals are out there. Find out which ones you might be eligible for below. Boasting an expansive content library and a robust selection of original programming, Amazon Prime Video has staked its claim as one of the top streaming services. As highlighted in our previous Prime Video review, it even made it to our list of best streaming services. But before you decide to commit to a subscription, you'll want to know exactly what you can get with Prime Video.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Popular Today, September 8
The Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies list is chaos! A few days ago, The Boys was No. 8. Today it's No. 2! Yesterday, A League of Their Own was catapulted off the list entirely. Today it's No. 6! Okay, maybe things aren't that chaotic, but when you know The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is going to be No. 1 for the next few months, you'll make a big deal out of any change on this list.
TVGuide.com
Marvel's Thunderbolts: Cast, Release Date, Everything to Know
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to an end soon, and one of the most talked about titles of Phase 5 is none other than Thunderbolts. It'll be a while before the movie featuring a supervillain team-up hits theaters — as its release is scheduled for 2024 – but the anticipation has been high since Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced the film at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 23.
TVGuide.com
How to Get Disney+ on your TV
Watching Disney+ on your TV has never been easier. How to watch the streaming service on different devices. Disney+ is compatible with most devices, including smart TVs, making it easy for fans of all of Disney's brands to tune in to their favorite shows and movies. If you don't have...
TVGuide.com
The Rings of Power: Latest News, Release Schedule, Reviews, Cast, and More
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered last week, and introduced us to quite the slew of characters from Elves and men to Dwarves and Harfoots. Set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's trilogy, the Lord of the Rings series takes viewers to "an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness."
TVGuide.com
CBS Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for NCIS, Blue Bloods, FBI, and More
The leaves are changing, the decorative gourds are on display, and your favorite gruesome procedurals are finally coming back on CBS. The CBS 2022 fall TV schedule bows Sept. 17 with 48 Hours, and premieres will continue through Oct. 9 when NCIS: Los Angeles returns to start its 14th season.
