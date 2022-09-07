If you held a gun to my head, I couldn’t tell you the difference between any of the iPhones that have been released these past few years. Every year, Apple cultists scream at me for saying this, and every year Apple says—correctly but annoyingly—that this is the "most powerful / best/ fastest iPhone ever." They will point to a laundry list of specs and technical features—this one has a chip that’s 40 percent more powerful than last generation’s, this one has double the refresh rate of the cheaper tier, this camera has 48 megapixels, blah blah.

