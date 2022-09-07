Read full article on original website
I Tried the ‘Anti-Instagram’ App, BeReal. It’s Boring and I Love It.
It takes me at least an hour to post one Instagram Story when I go out, and only ever after careful consideration, a mental storyboard, and copious amounts of proofreading. Should I open with a photo of our dinner spread? Is this mirror selfie cool or cheugy? What Taylor Swift pun can I make today? I get really quiet while considering these questions and others like it, furrowing my brows in an expression my friends call my “caption-writing face.”
Google Is Begging Apple to Make Life Better for Green Bubbles
As a longtime Android user, iPhone brand-loyalists have been annoying me about the colors of their text bubbles for as long as I can remember having a smartphone. As recently as five years ago, I’ve been on the receiving end of weird, passive-aggressive bullying by people who cared way too much about being able to name their group chats and get a cohesive color scheme going.
Shocking: FTC Tries Doing Its Job, Investigates Amazon Acquisitions
The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon's plans to acquire two companies: vacuum maker iRobot and healthcare company One Medical. The Wall Street Journal reported that on Friday, a Securities and Exchange Commission filing by One Medical’s owner, 1Life, revealed the FTC requested additional information about the deal from One Medical and Amazon.
Australian Workers Are the Latest International Apple Staff to Unionise
A group of Apple retail workers in Australia could soon be able to refuse to sell certain products and, in extreme cases, even go on strike. If all goes as planned for the workers, a growing portion of Apple’s retail workforce in Australia would be entitled to a smattering of new strike options by later this month. Some, like refusing to sell certain products or refer customers to Apple’s business programs, might seem more harmless, but have the potential to threaten a considerable chunk of Apple’s day-to-day Australian retail business.
Even Steve Jobs’ Daughter Wonders What’s New About the New iPhone
If you held a gun to my head, I couldn’t tell you the difference between any of the iPhones that have been released these past few years. Every year, Apple cultists scream at me for saying this, and every year Apple says—correctly but annoyingly—that this is the "most powerful / best/ fastest iPhone ever." They will point to a laundry list of specs and technical features—this one has a chip that’s 40 percent more powerful than last generation’s, this one has double the refresh rate of the cheaper tier, this camera has 48 megapixels, blah blah.
QAnon’s Jim Watkins Tried to Save Kiwi Farms. Now His Site 8Kun Is Down.
After Kiwi Farms, a far-right hate forum, was knocked offline, Jim Watkins offered the site a lifeline. When Cloudflare pulled its support for Kiwi Farms, Watkins offered to provide Kiwi Farms protection from cyberattacks through a company called VanwaTech, which Watkins is involved in. Kiwi Farms owner Joshua Moon accepted the offer, though the site is currently barely functioning.
Amazon and Starbucks Workers’ Rally Outside Howard Schultz’s House Interrupted by Amazon Delivery
Pro-union Amazon and Starbucks workers spent Labor Day marching in the streets and picketing the New York homes of the men most associated with those companies, and while they were rallying outside billionaire former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz’s home, an Amazon delivery showed up. Amazon Labor Union president Christian...
Twitter Experiences Intermittent Outages Following Death of Queen Elizabeth II
Several users are reporting being unable to access Twitter after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Internet Observatory, an organization that tracks outages and instances of internet censorship around the world, reported “international outages.”. The website Downdetector, which allows users to report issues with websites, showed hundreds of...
Toilet Paper Company Sues Rival for Selling Very Long Roll
When it comes to toilet paper, there aren’t lots of distinctive qualities. Rolls from competing brands can look like carbon copies, each claiming to be fluffy but tough. But for one Japanese toilet paper giant, the rival’s roll was too similar for their liking. Japanese toilet paper maker...
