Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
How A Ten Year Old Lost Her Life To An Evil Stepmother—If You Don't Want Kids Please Don't Get OneMary HolmanAtlanta, GA
Popeyes Employee Calls Police on Customer Attempting to Buy Homeless Man FoodBriana B.Atlanta, GA
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
3 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
CBS 46
Local nonprofit brings leaders together to lower gun violence in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A local nonprofit brought leaders together during a roundtable discussion to tackle the issue of gun violence in metro Atlanta. Saturday’s roundtable discussion was hosted by BlackPush. When it comes to finding solutions to gun violence, Shaun Smith, president and founder of BlackPush, said it...
CBS 46
Fallen Firefighters annual memorial stair climb held to honor 9/11 victims
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Forsyth County Fire Department and many community members climbed 110 flights of stairs as a tribute to the fallen heroes ahead of the 21-year anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States. This is part of the national “Fallen Firefighters annual 9-11 memorial...
CBS 46
Loganville woman celebrates 100th Birthday with music
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia woman celebrated a major milestone Friday. Eleanor Petrick turned 100 years young. Eleanor lives at the Magnolia Senior Living in Loganville, Georgia. On Friday, family, friends, and staff gathered there to wish her a happy birthday. On her special day, she was presented balloons,...
CBS 46
Atlanta LGBTQ+ advocates warn Texas PrEP ruling could have far reaching impacts
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Georgia’s LGBTQ+ community is sounding the alarm about a federal ruling in Texas where a judge says requiring companies to cover the costs of HIV prevention medications violates religious freedom. Local advocates worry the ruling could set a precedent and impact other states, including Georgia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Creating Cleaner School Buses
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Space Gal Emily Calandrelli is Working with the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) to Better Our Buses. For more information visit: www.BetterOurBuses.com. Sponsored By: PERC (Propane Education & Research Council).
CBS 46
Defining US: New documentary explores race in America’s largest public schools
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Almost 50 million children attend American public schools. Over half of them are students of color. A new documentary is exploring the conversation around race in the classroom by taking viewers through some of the nation’s largest school systems. The film follows the lives of marginalized students and educators who are fighting for social change.
CBS 46
5-year-old girl donates blood to save brother with sickle cell anemia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 6-year-old boy named Adedunmade Odedina loves reading maps, watching traffic patterns and learning about the weather forecast. Adedunmade wasn’t going to let his sickle cell diagnosis get to him. But the disease can be deadly. It affects the shape of red blood cells, which...
CBS 46
West Cobb Diner offers up comfort food, smiles for grieving law enforcement
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The Cobb County community continues to mourn the loss of these two deputies. And now at least one local business is stepping in with a small gesture that is making a huge impact. The chaos that unfolded in Hampton Glen where two Cobb deputies were shot and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl last seen at Atlanta airport with man
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The FBI is searching for a missing 17-year-old last seen leaving Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Tuesday morning. According to the release, Emma Linek, who goes by the name of Zari, flew into Atlanta from Cleveland, Ohio. on Sept. 6. Agents confirmed that Linek was last...
CBS 46
City, county leaders conflicted over AMC closing; some support ‘business decision’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some local leaders are now at odds over whether they should be pushing to keep Atlanta Medical Center alive. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens sent a second forceful letter about the closure of AMC saying in part, “Wellstar needs to provide immediate answers to the community about what you are doing to mitigate the harm to the community of this closure.”
CBS 46
Second Self Beer Co. hosting free firefighter benefit Sept. 24
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Second Self Beer Co. in West Midtown will host an event benefitting Atlanta Professional Fire Fighters (APFF) Sept. 24. The fundraiser will have a pop-up market featuring local vendors such as Just Add Honey Tea Company, food trucks and Second Self’s beers. Second Self will release a limited-edition version of the La Fría beer, called La Fuega. All of the proceeds from La Fuega will benefit APFF.
CBS 46
Quiet Quitting: Atlanta employment attorney weighs in on the state of the modern-day workplace
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We’ve seen it across social media. Terms like “quiet quitting,” “quiet firing,” and “the great resignation” seem to be dominating the conversation around the modern-day workplace culture. And they’re not just buzzwords. A study by Gallup found that 50%...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Two months until election day, Kemp, Abrams bringing in big names
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are heading into the weekend with some high-profile celebrities and political officials joining their campaign. On Friday, Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be campaigning in metro...
CBS 46
Out and About in the ATL | Sept. 9-11, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fall is almost here and there’s many things to do in metro Atlanta. Don’t let the threat of rain keep you at home this weekend!. The 54th annual Yellow Daisy Festival is happening at Stone Mountain Park this weekend. More than 350 artisans from around the country are participating. There will also be food and music. Vintage Village will feature antique vendors from across the globe. There will also be a beer garden.
CBS 46
Rapper Stay Solid Rocky arrested in Atlanta for shooting at funeral service
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rapper from Richmond, Virginia, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Darak Figueroa, who goes by the stage name of Stay Solid Rocky, is charged with shooting within the New Life Outreach Church in Chesterfield, Virginia, on Aug. 27 at the end of a funeral service.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: ‘Married to Medicine’ star opens hair store in Tucker
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Married to Medicine star Anila Sajja partnered with hairstylist Dallas Christopher to open a new hair store in Tucker. Private Label sells extensions and hair products, and its Tucker location opens today! The first 100 people to stop into the store will receive free tools such as blow dryers and curling irons. The pair stopped by CBS 46 to talk about the store!
CBS 46
Cobb Sheriff’s Foundation accepting donations for fallen deputies
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cobb Sherriff’s Foundation, which is a registered nonprofit organization, is accepting money to support the families of two Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were killed Sept. 8 in the line of duty. “Today, we join our entire community in mourning the tragic...
CBS 46
Georgia DNR celebrates national Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 24
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 24. There will be a variety of events across the state, including one in the Atlanta area. There will be a kids fishing event at the Lower Pool Park in Cumming from...
CBS 46
Zoo Atlanta welcomes two wrinkled hornbills
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Zoo Atlanta is welcoming two wrinkled hornbills to its population. 26-year-old male Malfoy and 14-year-old female Strawberry recently arrived at the Zoo on the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Wrinkled hornbills are an endangered species native to southeast Asia and are frequently mistaken...
CBS 46
‘A helpless feeling:’ Line of duty deaths serving warrants, domestic calls
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There have been eight line of duty deaths this year in Georgia. Law enforcement say that is eight too many. Cobb County sheriff deputies killed Thursday was the second time in four years a metro officer died while serving warrants. “It makes you second guess ‘why...
Comments / 1