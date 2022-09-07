ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CBS 46

Loganville woman celebrates 100th Birthday with music

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia woman celebrated a major milestone Friday. Eleanor Petrick turned 100 years young. Eleanor lives at the Magnolia Senior Living in Loganville, Georgia. On Friday, family, friends, and staff gathered there to wish her a happy birthday. On her special day, she was presented balloons,...
LOGANVILLE, GA
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Creating Cleaner School Buses

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Space Gal Emily Calandrelli is Working with the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) to Better Our Buses. For more information visit: www.BetterOurBuses.com. Sponsored By: PERC (Propane Education & Research Council).
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Defining US: New documentary explores race in America’s largest public schools

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Almost 50 million children attend American public schools. Over half of them are students of color. A new documentary is exploring the conversation around race in the classroom by taking viewers through some of the nation’s largest school systems. The film follows the lives of marginalized students and educators who are fighting for social change.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

5-year-old girl donates blood to save brother with sickle cell anemia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 6-year-old boy named Adedunmade Odedina loves reading maps, watching traffic patterns and learning about the weather forecast. Adedunmade wasn’t going to let his sickle cell diagnosis get to him. But the disease can be deadly. It affects the shape of red blood cells, which...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl last seen at Atlanta airport with man

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The FBI is searching for a missing 17-year-old last seen leaving Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Tuesday morning. According to the release, Emma Linek, who goes by the name of Zari, flew into Atlanta from Cleveland, Ohio. on Sept. 6. Agents confirmed that Linek was last...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

City, county leaders conflicted over AMC closing; some support ‘business decision’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some local leaders are now at odds over whether they should be pushing to keep Atlanta Medical Center alive. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens sent a second forceful letter about the closure of AMC saying in part, “Wellstar needs to provide immediate answers to the community about what you are doing to mitigate the harm to the community of this closure.”
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Second Self Beer Co. hosting free firefighter benefit Sept. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Second Self Beer Co. in West Midtown will host an event benefitting Atlanta Professional Fire Fighters (APFF) Sept. 24. The fundraiser will have a pop-up market featuring local vendors such as Just Add Honey Tea Company, food trucks and Second Self’s beers. Second Self will release a limited-edition version of the La Fría beer, called La Fuega. All of the proceeds from La Fuega will benefit APFF.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Two months until election day, Kemp, Abrams bringing in big names

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are heading into the weekend with some high-profile celebrities and political officials joining their campaign. On Friday, Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be campaigning in metro...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Out and About in the ATL | Sept. 9-11, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fall is almost here and there’s many things to do in metro Atlanta. Don’t let the threat of rain keep you at home this weekend!. The 54th annual Yellow Daisy Festival is happening at Stone Mountain Park this weekend. More than 350 artisans from around the country are participating. There will also be food and music. Vintage Village will feature antique vendors from across the globe. There will also be a beer garden.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Rapper Stay Solid Rocky arrested in Atlanta for shooting at funeral service

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rapper from Richmond, Virginia, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Darak Figueroa, who goes by the stage name of Stay Solid Rocky, is charged with shooting within the New Life Outreach Church in Chesterfield, Virginia, on Aug. 27 at the end of a funeral service.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: ‘Married to Medicine’ star opens hair store in Tucker

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Married to Medicine star Anila Sajja partnered with hairstylist Dallas Christopher to open a new hair store in Tucker. Private Label sells extensions and hair products, and its Tucker location opens today! The first 100 people to stop into the store will receive free tools such as blow dryers and curling irons. The pair stopped by CBS 46 to talk about the store!
TUCKER, GA
CBS 46

Georgia DNR celebrates national Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 24. There will be a variety of events across the state, including one in the Atlanta area. There will be a kids fishing event at the Lower Pool Park in Cumming from...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Zoo Atlanta welcomes two wrinkled hornbills

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Zoo Atlanta is welcoming two wrinkled hornbills to its population. 26-year-old male Malfoy and 14-year-old female Strawberry recently arrived at the Zoo on the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Wrinkled hornbills are an endangered species native to southeast Asia and are frequently mistaken...
ATLANTA, GA

