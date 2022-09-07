Read full article on original website
2nd arrest made in Abbeville County murder case
Another arrest has been made following a murder in the Upstate, late last month. The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 33 year old, Joshua Leon Lusk on charges of Murder and a Weapons Violation.
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
Georgia murder suspect wanted by police calls 911 over cold McDonald's fries, gets arrested following pursuit
A murder suspect on the run from police in Georgia was arrested Friday after he called 911 to complain about his McDonald’s fries being too cold. Antoine Sims, 24, entered into a dispute with McDonald’s staff in Kennesaw, Georgia that resulted in both him and management calling the police. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Sims had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in a homicide case, FOX 5 of Atlanta reported.
Manhunt launched after seven-year-old girl is ‘abducted and taken into woods’
A manhunt is under way after a seven-year-old girl was reportedly abducted and taken into woods.The youngster is believed to have been taken from Warne Avenue, Droylsden, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday afternoon.She was reunited with her family shortly after – with police searching for her kidnapper after being called at around 4pm.Detectives, who said enquiries are ongoing amid a large police presence in the area, have issued two pictures of a man they urgently want to quiz.Anyone who sees him has been told to call 999.The first image was captured moments after the reported abduction, while the second is from around 30 minutes later, police said.In the latter, the man appears to be wearing his jacket around his waist in Gainsborough Road as he heads towards The Snipe. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
Baby boy surrendered 1 day after being born under Safe Haven Act
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, S.C. under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on September 3, 2022, weighed 1 pound, 12.5 ounces and is receiving additional medical care at this time. Under the Safe […]
Police release details of how body of Eliza Fletcher was found
Law enforcement officials found "tire marks" and later detected an "odor of decay" while searching for Eliza Fletcher, according to an affidavit. Fletcher went missing last Friday and was later found dead by authorities Monday after officials traced the tire marks and odor of decay to a driveway in Tennessee where her body was discovered, Fox News reported.
Woman dead after weekend stabbing in Greenville
An Upstate woman is dead after being stabbed over the weekend. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported stabbing at an apartment complex on Nichol Street in Greenville, just after 11 PM Friday night.
Suspect wanted following shooting in Anderson County
An Upstate Sheriff’s Office is looking for the help from the public to identify a shooting suspect. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says, two people were shot at the Stop-A-Minit Gas Station on Highway 28 around 11:30 Thursday night.
Victim in fatal ATV crash identified as Upstate Teenager
The Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision involving a 4 wheeler and a pick up truck. The crash happened just after 7:30PM Sunday night on Highway 110 in Spartanburg County.
Two former officers at an Upstate jail arrested
Two former officers at an Upstate jail have now been fired and criminally charged after allegedly assaulting an inmate. SLED has announced the arrests of two former Laurens County Detention Officers.
Another fatal crash in the Upstate
The Highway Patrol reports one person has died in another single vehicle collision in the Upstate. The latest death occurred around 6:45PM Wednesday night, when a truck ran off the road on Highway 56 near Zimmerman Lake Road in Spartanburg county.
