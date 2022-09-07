Read full article on original website
Jerry Dan Pruett
Jerry Dan Pruett, age 80 of Pulaski, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Vanderbilt from complications from a car accident. He was a long time employee at Walmart and was most commonly known as a Walmart greeter. He was an Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion. He was also a devoted fan of NCIS. He had a great love for his family, friends, and also for his grandpups.
Williamson County mansion heavily damaged in fire
No serious injuries were reported following a massive fire in Williamson County.
Wayne County Commission to Meet September 19th
THE WAYNE COUNTY COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON MONDAY SEPTEMBER 19TH. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 7 AND WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE COMMISSION MEETING ROOM LOCATED ON THE 4TH FLOOR OF THE WAYNE COUNTY COURT HOUSE ON THE PUBLIC SQUARE IN WAYNESBORO. THE BUDGET COMMITTEE WILL MEET PRIOR AT 6.
Terry Mitchell Story
TERRY MITCHELL STORY, 57, OF PULASKI, DIED FRIDAY AUGUST 26TH. SHE IS SURVIVED BY HER BROTHER: JOHN LEWIS STORY, JR. OF PULASKI; SISTERS: WANDA TANKERSLY OF PULASKI AND ELENA ANSPACH OF PULASKI AND CYNTHIA JENKINS OF OKLAHOMA;. SERVICES FOR TERRY MITCHELL STORY WILL BE HELD AT A LATER DATE. To...
Exclusive: Evansville's James Stinson finds closure after visiting starting place of nationwide manhunt
In April of 2022, a romantic jail getaway shocked the town of Florence, Alabama, eventually shocking the Nation. For seven months, violent felon Casey White and 17-year corrections officer Vicky White made 949 phone calls to each other. They were not only forming a romantic relationship, they were planning a very detailed escape.
Casey White requests to be transferred to Cullman County Jail
The defense team for Casey White has asked that he be transferred from Donaldson Prison in Bessemer to Cullman County Jail to help prepare for White's upcoming capital murder trial.
Doris Ann Campbell
Doris Ann (Hogan) Campbell, age 90, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at her home in Pulaski. Doris was born January 18, 1932 to the late William Maple Hogan and the late Alene King Hogan. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Edward Campbell. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jimmie Hogan and sister, Judy Hogan Stafford.
Chairman denies parole for killer of Dickson mom
James Spann made his case for an early release after serving over 28 years in prison. The family of Karie Ann Newberry pleaded the opposite and urged to keep him behind bars for life.
Eliza Fletcher Run in Giles and Lawrence Counties
FRIDAY MORNING AT 4:20 AM JOGGERS AND WALKERS WILL CONVENE ON THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY SQUARE IN MEMORY AND SUPPORT OF ELIZA FLETHER. 34-YEAR-OLD, ELIZA, WAS ABDUCTED WHILE JOGGING IN THE EARLY MORNING HOURS LAST WEEK IN MEMPHIS. HER BODY WAS DISCOVERED DECEASED EARLIER THIS WEEK. ELIZA WAS A TEACHER AND A MOTHER OF TWO. PARTICIPANTS ARE ASKED TO WEAR PINK AND BLUE IN HONOR OF ELIZA. THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL HAVE POLICE PRESENCE DURING THIS EVENT. LOCAL RUNNERS IN GILES COUNTY HAVE ALSO ORGANIZED AN INFORMAL RUN IN HER MEMORY ON FRIDAY BEGINNING AT 4:30 AM. THEY WILL MEET AT THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOUTHERN MARTIN THEATER PARKING LOT AT 4:15 AM FOR A RUN/WALK WHICH IS OPEN TO EVERYONE.
Child attacked by pack of dogs
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A child is fighting for their live after getting attacked by a pack of dogs in Lawrence County. Members of the sheriff’s office say a 7 year old was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition. The attack happened at around 3:30 Saturday afternoon...
Mt. Pleasant Principal Nominated for Year End Award
THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCED TODAY THE NINE FINALISTS FOR THE 2022-23 TENNESSEE PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR AWARDS. THE FINALISTS REPRESENT EACH CENTER OF REGIONAL EXCELLENCE REGION IN THE STATE, WITH THREE FINALISTS IN EACH GRAND DIVISION: WEST, MIDDLE, AND EAST. OF THOSE NOMINATED, RYAN JACKSON, PRINCIPAL OF MT. PLEASANT HIGH SCHOOL, HAS BEEN SELECTED FOR THE SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE. THE TENNESSEE PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR AWARD IS AWARDED ANNUALLY TO A SCHOOL LEADER FOR OUTSTANDING SERVICE IN EDUCATION AND EXCEPTIONAL LEADERSHIP THAT DRIVES OVERALL IMPROVEMENTS IN HIS OR HER SCHOOL.
Alabama landfill withdraws massive expansion request after local outcry
A north Alabama landfill withdrew its application to expand by more than 1000% after protests from nearby residents, who said the expansion would “ruin the county” by turning the quiet rural area south of Muscle Shoals into a major dumping ground. The expansion proposal, filed in July by...
Mt. Pleasant Planning Commission to Meet Tuesday
THE MT. PLEASANT PLANNING COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET TUESDAY AT MT. PLEASANT CITY HALL. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE REZONING REQUESTS FOR PROPERTY LOCATED AT 1120 FIRST AVENUE AND PROPERTY LOCATED AT 527 SOUTHPORT ROAD. ANNEXATION REQUESTS AND SITE PLAN REQUESTS WILL ALSO BE CONSIDERED. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 6 IN THE TOM HARDIN ROOM.
Lawrence County Board of Education to Meet
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION WILL MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON SEPTEMBER 15, 2022, AT 5:00 PM, AT THE CENTRAL OFFICE, 1620 SPRINGER RD. LAWRENCEBURG.
Mr. General Frank "Tony" Stinnett
Mr. General Frank “Tony” Stinnett of Pulaski, age 63 was born January 28, 1959. He rested Saturday, September 3, 2022. General received his name from his cousin General Arthur Harris who was named after General Mac Arthur. General “Tony” received his name because he liked Tony the Tiger cereal so he was “Tony the Tiger” and Tony just stuck with him. Tony was a man of few words but when he spoke he was like “E. F. Hutton”, everybody listened.
Appeal denied for man convicted in Holly Bobo murder
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has denied an appeal by a man convicted in the death of Holly Bobo to have his sentence overturned. Zachary Adams was convicted in 2017 for first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape. He is currently serving life in...
Tennessee Appeals Court denies new trial for man serving life for Holly Bobo's murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee appeals court has denied another request for a new trial from one of the men convicted in the 2011 murder of Holly Bobo. Zach Adams was convicted in 2017 of kidnapping, raping, and murdering the nursing student in Decatur County, Tennessee. His defense raised...
Brindley Construction Receives Recognition
A MIDSTATE CONSTRUCTION COMPANY RECENTLY RECEIVED NATIONAL RECOGNITION FOR WORK DONE IN PULASKI AND COLUMBIA. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, BRINDLEY CONSTRUCTION WAS AWARDED AN ASSOCIATED BUILDERS AND CONTRACTORS NATIONAL EAGLE AWARD IN THE PRE-ENGINEERED BUILDING CATEGORY FOR THE WOLF GAP EDUCATION CENTER AS WELL AS THE ABC NATIONAL DESIGN BUILD AWARD. THE COMPANY ALSO RECEIVED THE PYRAMID AWARD FOR NATIONAL RECOGNITION IN CONSTRUCTION IN THE RENOVATION UP TO 5 MILLION DOLLARS CATEGORY. BOTH PROJECTS RECEIVED EXCELLECE IN CONSTRUCTION AWARDS AT THEIR LOCAL ABC CHAPTERS.
3 charged after allegedly shipping fentanyl-laced drugs to Middle Tennessee
Three California men were arrested in California Wednesday and charged with conspiring to ship fentanyl-laced drugs to Middle Tennessee and other states.
9/11 Ceremony Scheduled in Columbia on Sunday
THE COLUMBIA FIRE DEPARTMENT WILL BE HOLDING A 9-11 CEREMONY SUNDAY FROM 8 TO 8:30 IN FIREFIGHTERS PARK TO HONOR THE VICTIMS OF TH ATTACKS ON SEPTEMBER 11TH, 2011 AND REMEMBER AND HONOR THE BRAVE MEN AND WOMEN OF EMERGENCY SERVICES. THE PARK IS LOCATED AT 1000 SOUTH GARDEN STREET NEAR COLUMBIA FIRE STATION 1.
