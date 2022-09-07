ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

AL.com

Altercation at Fairhope boat ramp leaves an Alabama man dead, another shot in the head

One Alabama man died and another was injured Friday night after the two exchanged gunfire at a boat ramp in Fairhope, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said. Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1 around 9:30 p.m. on a call about a shooting, said Capt. Clint Cadenhead. Officers found two men, one of whom was shot in the head. The injured man was transported by Life Flight to a hospital in Mobile. The other man, Gregory Johnson, 50, of Fairhope, was pronounced dead on the scene.
FAIRHOPE, AL
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Escambia County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Local person speaks out after shooting in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots rang out Friday night near Pelican Point in Fairhope. Baldwin County officers said they responded to the scene, discovering two people shot. Officers say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. We’re told one man died on the scene while the other was life-flighted to a nearby hospital.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WEAR

1 man found dead from shooting altercation in Fairhope

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and sent another to the hospital Friday night. Deputies say the shooting took place at the end of County Road 1 in Fairhope around 9:30 p.m. According to investigators, after officers arrived...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

One person is dead after a shooting in Baldwin County Friday night

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that led to one man being killed and another person sent to the hospital. Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies and Fairhope police officers responded to a shooting that happened at the end of County Road 1 around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival at the scene officers discovered two people had been shot. One person was transported to a hospital in Mobile. The other person was pronounced dead at the scene.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WEAR

UPDATE: 50-year-old Escambia County woman located safe

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say missing woman Katina Dortlon has been located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 50-year-old woman in Escambia County,. Katina Dortlon was last seen Sunday at 6 p.m. on the 1400-block of West Hernandez Street. She may be in...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Pelican Point

UPDATE: A News Release was sent by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office: On 9/9/2022 around 9:30 P.M., Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1, in Fairhope, for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people shot. One subject, who had been shot in the head, was transported by […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
