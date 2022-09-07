Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Escambia County deputies search for missing and endangered 69-year-old woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman. The sheriff's office says 69-year-old Madeline Roby Sheffield was last seen Wednesday on the 2600 block of Talbert Street in Pensacola. Deputies say she was wearing a t-shirt, joggers and slides. No further...
WEAR
Crestview man arrested involved in hit and run, fleeing from Okaloosa County deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who tried to flee from deputies early Saturday morning. Jesse Matthew Nixon, 36, of Crestview, is charged with felony fleeing and eluding, hit and run leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and driving with a suspended license.
Altercation at Fairhope boat ramp leaves an Alabama man dead, another shot in the head
One Alabama man died and another was injured Friday night after the two exchanged gunfire at a boat ramp in Fairhope, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said. Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1 around 9:30 p.m. on a call about a shooting, said Capt. Clint Cadenhead. Officers found two men, one of whom was shot in the head. The injured man was transported by Life Flight to a hospital in Mobile. The other man, Gregory Johnson, 50, of Fairhope, was pronounced dead on the scene.
WEAR
Escambia County deputies searching for suspect in Massachusetts Avenue shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are searching for a suspect caught on camera running up to a vehicle on Massachusetts Avenue and firing a shot into the driver's side. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at an apartment complex on the 900 block of Massachusetts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Walton Beach police release Labor Day checkpoint DUIs, drugs stats
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department held a DUI checkpoint over the Labor Day holiday weekend. On Friday, Sept 2 alone, officers arrested eight people for driving under the influence and pulled a large number of drugs off the streets. FWBPD held a traffic checkpoint with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Local person speaks out after shooting in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots rang out Friday night near Pelican Point in Fairhope. Baldwin County officers said they responded to the scene, discovering two people shot. Officers say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. We’re told one man died on the scene while the other was life-flighted to a nearby hospital.
WEAR
1 man found dead from shooting altercation in Fairhope
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and sent another to the hospital Friday night. Deputies say the shooting took place at the end of County Road 1 in Fairhope around 9:30 p.m. According to investigators, after officers arrived...
WEAR
Escambia County Sheriff's Office holds first annual 'Battle of Pensacola' kickball game
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is preparing for a game of their own Saturday morning. The sheriff's office is teaming up with other law enforcement agencies and local leaders for their first annual "Battle of Pensacola" kickball game. They'll be competing against Navy representatives and local...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
One person is dead after a shooting in Baldwin County Friday night
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that led to one man being killed and another person sent to the hospital. Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies and Fairhope police officers responded to a shooting that happened at the end of County Road 1 around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival at the scene officers discovered two people had been shot. One person was transported to a hospital in Mobile. The other person was pronounced dead at the scene.
WEAR
UPDATE: 50-year-old Escambia County woman located safe
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say missing woman Katina Dortlon has been located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 50-year-old woman in Escambia County,. Katina Dortlon was last seen Sunday at 6 p.m. on the 1400-block of West Hernandez Street. She may be in...
Alabama: Woman shoots ex-girlfriend 2 times in leg at Popeyes, shooter in custody
UPDATE (6:04 p.m.): Mobile County Sheriff Office Captain Paul Burch said a female shot her ex-girlfriend twice in the leg. WKRG is working to gather more information. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A female was shot at the Popeyes in Semmes Thursday night, according to MCSO Captain Paul Burch. The victim suffered “non-life-threatening injuries,” and […]
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Pelican Point
UPDATE: A News Release was sent by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office: On 9/9/2022 around 9:30 P.M., Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1, in Fairhope, for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people shot. One subject, who had been shot in the head, was transported by […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAR
Tanker truck catches fire on I-10 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A tanker truck caught fire overnight on the interstate in Escambia County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. in the westbound lane near exit 12 on I-10. When fire rescue crews arrived on scene the cab of the truck was completely engulfed in flames. Around 200 gallons...
WEAR
Man hospitalized after shooting on East Mallory Street in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting on East Mallory Street in Pensacola, according to Pensacola Police. Pensacola Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of East Mallory Street at around 9:12 p.m. after they say a man suffered a gunshot wound while standing in his driveway.
Victim, shooter identified in Popeyes shooting
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office identified the shooter and victim in the Thursday night shooting at a Popeyes in Semmes. Ceria Jenkins, 30, was shot two times in the leg at around 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Popeyes in Semmes at 7861 Moffett Rd. MCSO said the shooter […]
SUV flees Mobile Police, crashes with child inside
A chase in Mobile with a child inside the vehicle happened Friday afternoon on Dauphin Street.
WEAR
Pensacola man sentenced to life in prison for infant son's death
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man received a life sentence Thursday morning for the death of his infant son. Courtland Ahmad Freeman, was found guilty back in July by a jury for aggravated manslaughter of a child. Freeman was taking care of his 8-month-old son, CJ, in September of...
Alabama girl, 15, dies from fentanyl, arrest made: ‘Just can’t believe this’
A 15-year-old girl was found dead in south Alabama last week, likely due to a fentanyl exposure, and now officials have made an arrest in her death. Adrianna Taylor, a student at Mary G. Montgomery High School, was found unresponsive in a Semmes home last Wednesday. Officials with the Mobile...
WEAR
Report: Woman had child in car during drug deals in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman is charged with child neglect in Escambia County for allegedly taking part in drug deals with a child in the car. Zariah Wells, 24, was booked into Escambia County Jail Tuesday evening. She is being held without bond. Escambia County confirms Wells is a...
WEAR
Deputies: 3 charged after stolen vehicle pursuit with Okaloosa County deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies arrested three individuals after a stolen vehicle pursuit took place Monday night. Sebastian Orr, 25, of Fort Walton Beach, Kaitlin Burnett, 21, of Fort Walton Beach, and Jamal Thompson, 19, of Pensacola, are facing various charges from the pursuit that took place around Green Acres Boulevard and Beal Parkway at 11 p.m.
Comments / 0