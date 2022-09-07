Read full article on original website
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
lakelandcurrents.com
Community Invited To Lakeland Comprehensive Plan Meeting
A community engagement workshop is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 27 to discuss the new comprehensive plan for Lakeland. The meeting will be held at the Lakeland Prep cafeteria at 6:30pm. The new plan will help the city plan and provide guidance for future developments in Lakeland. According...
desotocountynews.com
Hernando Board of Aldermen meeting highlights
Hernando aldermen Tuesday evening voted to go ahead with the Dogwood Hollow subdivision sewer project. The City will be advertising seeking bids for the project to provide sewer service to that part of the city. Traffic congestion near the intersection of McIngvale Road and Commerce Street has become a growing...
Covington Leader
Concerns raised over potential annexation in Covington
Covington Alderman Jeff Morris said his constituents are not happy about a proposed annexation on Bert Johnston Avenue. “I’ve had a lot of concerns about that annexation, to be honest with you, and I’ve heard from a lot of people … I don’t know if anybody else has or not, but I’ve heard from a great deal with a lot of concerns.”
DeSoto Times Today
Horn Lake to install banners along Goodman Road
Horn Lake will be adding banners at the traffic lights along Goodman Road in an effort to bring some holiday cheer to residents who drive up and down the busy thoroughfare. The Board of Alderman voted to spend up to $25,000 to purchase around 50 to 60 banners and the brackets. The banners will have “Celebrate Horn Lake” with two snowflakes to get the city started for the winter months, but will be changed out later with others to match the seasons.
How one Mid-South town keeps its residents safe with alert system
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many alerts during the Memphis shooting spree were sent out on the Memphis Police Department’s Twitter and Facebook, but some members of the community don’t have social media. While the state of Tennessee does not have an active shooter alert, the town of Collierville...
DeSoto Times Today
Southaven doubles code violation fees, renews city health care plan
Property owners who don’t keep their home and yards well maintained will face stiffer financial penalties in Southaven. The Board of Aldermen put some more teeth into the city’s property maintenance code this week, voting 6-1 to double fines for code violations from $500 to $1,000 after 90 days.
hottytoddy.com
Fire Destroys Lafayette County Home
A fire destroyed a home in Lafayette County Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Fire Department, at about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, a call came into 911 to report that a home located at 61 County Road 338 was engulfed in flames. Lafayette County Fire Department’s Engine 9 was first...
Recycling Today
US Steel donates $1M to Mississippi County, Arkansas, organizations
Pittsburgh-based United States Steel Corp., through the company’s Big River Works facilities, has presented $1 million in donations to organizations in the city of Osceola, Arkansas, and Mississippi County, Arkansas. U.S. Steel says these donations are expected to help equip these communities by strengthening infrastructure and essential services. The...
WBBJ
Crockett Co. community celebrates groundbreaking of Humphrey’s Park
ALAMO, Tenn. — The Crockett County Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center introduced the lot that will soon host Humphrey’s Park, a place for Carl’s kids. The Crockett County Director Bethany Outlaw expresses her joy. “We are really excited, we are having our groundbreaking, we have sponsors for...
DeSoto Times Today
Eric Wright Launches Campaign for Desoto County School Board District 1
Community leader and father James “Eric” Wright formally announced his candidacy for Desoto County School Board election taking place on November 8, 2022. As a graduate of Olive Branch High School and a father of children in the DeSoto County School District, Wright knows firsthand the importance of education coupled with parent and community support/involvement in the local school system.
RUNNING FOR ELIZA: Community members to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run on Central Avenue
MEMPHIS, TN. — The Memphis running community is lacing up its shoes in Eliza Fletcher’s honor. A group of women plans to finish Fletcher’s run around 4:20 Friday morning. That’s the same time she was abducted on her route near the University of Memphis. “I think...
lakelandcurrents.com
City Wide Yard Sale Scheduled For October
A city-wide yard sale that any resident can participate in is once again scheduled for this fall in Lakeland. The yard sale tradition, which has been ongoing for several years now, is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022. The yard sale day first begin in 2014 and since that date...
Comptroller: Town of Mason will remain under State financial control 'indefinitely'
MASON, Tennessee — An agreed-upon August 31 deadline for the town of Mason, Tennessee, to regain its financial independence from the state has come and gone, and the Tennessee Comptroller's Office said they have extended their oversight of the town's finances "indefinitely." Mason and the Comptroller's Office caused controversy...
actionnews5.com
MPD issues traffic alert for memorial run honoring Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphians and Mid-Southerners are coming together Friday morning in honor and memory of mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher. The 34-year-old was running near the University of Memphis campus when a man, now identified as Cleotha Henderson, abducted her and later dumped her body. It’s a story...
From working on cars to working on people: this Mid-Southerner gives his all in the healthcare field
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — He had plans to become a mechanic, but Leroy Newby found a different calling helping others. He’s works in the hyperbaric oxygen therapy department at Methodist Hospital. “I thought I was gonna be an auto mechanic. So, I grew up in the car community working...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Jackson Tn
Jackson is a quaint city roughly halfway between Memphis and Nashville. The town experienced a boom due to the railroad during the 19th century and, more recently, as a stopover destination for travellers driving between Nashville and Memphis. While Jackson might be significantly smaller in size and prominence than the...
WBBJ
Union University breaks ground on new academic building
JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University officially broke ground on a new academic building Friday. A large number of people attended the ceremony on the great lawn between White Hall and Pleasant Plains. The new academic building will house the McAfee School of Business and the Departments of Engineering and...
actionnews5.com
Hundreds gather for ‘Liza’s Last Run’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple events in across the nation brought people together to finish ‘Liza’s Last Run’ Friday morning, including a vigil and run on Central Avenue in Memphis. The vigil began at 4 a.m. at Eliza Fletcher’s church, Second Presbyterian Church, followed by a moment...
localmemphis.com
Memphis dentist working to increase diversity in workforce
Only 3% of dentist are black. One Memphis dentist is taking it upon himself to hire more people of color to work in underserved communities.
desotocountynews.com
I-55 southbound closure starts Friday
The Mississippi Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of I-55 southbound in Panola County will be closed for bridge repair and that closure will cause a detour for travelers heading south of Batesville toward Pope and Courtland. The six-mile closure will begin Friday evening, Sept. 9 at 7...
