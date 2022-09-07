ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, TN

lakelandcurrents.com

Community Invited To Lakeland Comprehensive Plan Meeting

A community engagement workshop is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 27 to discuss the new comprehensive plan for Lakeland. The meeting will be held at the Lakeland Prep cafeteria at 6:30pm. The new plan will help the city plan and provide guidance for future developments in Lakeland. According...
LAKELAND, TN
desotocountynews.com

Hernando Board of Aldermen meeting highlights

Hernando aldermen Tuesday evening voted to go ahead with the Dogwood Hollow subdivision sewer project. The City will be advertising seeking bids for the project to provide sewer service to that part of the city. Traffic congestion near the intersection of McIngvale Road and Commerce Street has become a growing...
HERNANDO, MS
Covington Leader

Concerns raised over potential annexation in Covington

Covington Alderman Jeff Morris said his constituents are not happy about a proposed annexation on Bert Johnston Avenue. “I’ve had a lot of concerns about that annexation, to be honest with you, and I’ve heard from a lot of people … I don’t know if anybody else has or not, but I’ve heard from a great deal with a lot of concerns.”
DeSoto Times Today

Horn Lake to install banners along Goodman Road

Horn Lake will be adding banners at the traffic lights along Goodman Road in an effort to bring some holiday cheer to residents who drive up and down the busy thoroughfare. The Board of Alderman voted to spend up to $25,000 to purchase around 50 to 60 banners and the brackets. The banners will have “Celebrate Horn Lake” with two snowflakes to get the city started for the winter months, but will be changed out later with others to match the seasons.
HORN LAKE, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Southaven doubles code violation fees, renews city health care plan

Property owners who don’t keep their home and yards well maintained will face stiffer financial penalties in Southaven. The Board of Aldermen put some more teeth into the city’s property maintenance code this week, voting 6-1 to double fines for code violations from $500 to $1,000 after 90 days.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
hottytoddy.com

Fire Destroys Lafayette County Home

A fire destroyed a home in Lafayette County Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Fire Department, at about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, a call came into 911 to report that a home located at 61 County Road 338 was engulfed in flames. Lafayette County Fire Department’s Engine 9 was first...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Recycling Today

US Steel donates $1M to Mississippi County, Arkansas, organizations

Pittsburgh-based United States Steel Corp., through the company’s Big River Works facilities, has presented $1 million in donations to organizations in the city of Osceola, Arkansas, and Mississippi County, Arkansas. U.S. Steel says these donations are expected to help equip these communities by strengthening infrastructure and essential services. The...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
DeSoto Times Today

Eric Wright Launches Campaign for Desoto County School Board District 1

Community leader and father James “Eric” Wright formally announced his candidacy for Desoto County School Board election taking place on November 8, 2022. As a graduate of Olive Branch High School and a father of children in the DeSoto County School District, Wright knows firsthand the importance of education coupled with parent and community support/involvement in the local school system.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
lakelandcurrents.com

City Wide Yard Sale Scheduled For October

A city-wide yard sale that any resident can participate in is once again scheduled for this fall in Lakeland. The yard sale tradition, which has been ongoing for several years now, is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022. The yard sale day first begin in 2014 and since that date...
LAKELAND, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD issues traffic alert for memorial run honoring Eliza Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphians and Mid-Southerners are coming together Friday morning in honor and memory of mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher. The 34-year-old was running near the University of Memphis campus when a man, now identified as Cleotha Henderson, abducted her and later dumped her body. It’s a story...
MEMPHIS, TN
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Jackson Tn

Jackson is a quaint city roughly halfway between Memphis and Nashville. The town experienced a boom due to the railroad during the 19th century and, more recently, as a stopover destination for travellers driving between Nashville and Memphis. While Jackson might be significantly smaller in size and prominence than the...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Union University breaks ground on new academic building

JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University officially broke ground on a new academic building Friday. A large number of people attended the ceremony on the great lawn between White Hall and Pleasant Plains. The new academic building will house the McAfee School of Business and the Departments of Engineering and...
JACKSON, TN
actionnews5.com

Hundreds gather for ‘Liza’s Last Run’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple events in across the nation brought people together to finish ‘Liza’s Last Run’ Friday morning, including a vigil and run on Central Avenue in Memphis. The vigil began at 4 a.m. at Eliza Fletcher’s church, Second Presbyterian Church, followed by a moment...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

I-55 southbound closure starts Friday

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of I-55 southbound in Panola County will be closed for bridge repair and that closure will cause a detour for travelers heading south of Batesville toward Pope and Courtland. The six-mile closure will begin Friday evening, Sept. 9 at 7...
BATESVILLE, MS

