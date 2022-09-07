Read full article on original website
Packers elevate two for gameday
The Green Bay Packers elevated S Micah Abernathy and WR Juwann Winfree (juh-wann) from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Saturday.
Packers Hall of Fame to host rivalry-themed 'History Night' Sept. 13
The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame will host its next 'History Night' on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The event will feature an in-person presentation from Packers team historian Cliff Christl, who will discuss the history of the century-old Packers-Bears rivalry. Christl's presentation will include stories featured in his recent book, The Greatest Story in Sports, and he will also sign the book at the event.
It's the Packers 'versus the entire stadium'
GREEN BAY – The Packers and Vikings haven't faced one another to open a season all that often, but when they do there's usually significance attached. Sunday's showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium will mark just the eighth meeting between Green Bay and Minnesota in Week 1, and this one will go down in history as Kevin O'Connell's first game as Vikings head coach.
Packers list David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins as questionable
GREEN BAY – The Packers have listed offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee) and Elgton Jenkins (knee) as questionable for Sunday's regular-season opener in Minnesota. Receiver Allen Lazard (knee) is doubtful after not practicing this week. Head Coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Wednesday that Lazard "got stepped on last week" in practice.
Inbox: He's capable of another playmaking binge
"And when we spit on the sidewalk…it cracks." Where can I get that T-shirt? THE best quote ever!. Larry came out swinging, or spitting as it were, in Week 1. Mike, what changes do you experience going from preseason to Week 1?. A much bigger audience for the live...
Total Packers: 2022 Season Preview
Join analyst Larry McCarren, senior writer Mike Spofford, and digital reporter Wes Hodkiewicz as they give an advanced look at what to keep an eye out for from the 2022 Green Bay Packers. See exclusive 1-on-1 interviews with CB Jaire Alexander and TE Marcedes Lewis.
Packers Unscripted: The time has arrived
Mike and Wes discuss the long-awaited arrival of Week 1 (:18) and the keys to victory for the Packers beginning with the offense (5:32), specifically running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon (5:32). They also look at what it'll take on defense (10:22) and special teams (15:58) to beat the Vikings, and examine other notable Week 1 games around the NFL (21:12).
Tickets for Lambeau Field stadium tours on home game weekends now available for purchase
With football season now underway, reservations are now open for Lambeau Field stadium tours during home game weekends. Tour tickets are now available for purchase online for Fridays through Mondays of Sunday home game weekends, Saturdays through Tuesdays for Monday home game weekends, and Tuesday through Friday for Thursday home game weekends.
'We-fense' is hungry to change narrative of Packers' special teams
GREEN BAY – The Packers shook up nearly every aspect of their special teams this offseason. A new coordinator was installed, the organizational philosophy was modified, and several established veterans were brought into the mix. But there also were returning players such as Krys Barnes, Tipa Galeai and Amari...
Justin Jefferson is 'do-it-all receiver' for Vikings
GREEN BAY – The Packers' three coordinators spoke with the media on Thursday. Here's a summary of their key comments. Obviously Mason's got a lot of skins racked on the wall, and he's done a great job through rehab. He hasn't gone anywhere, he's been here through weekends and all those things to get himself ready, and the last 10 days he's kind of pushed himself to a position where we'll see what the week looks like at the end. But I thought he had a good day yesterday and we're excited to see what tomorrow brings.
