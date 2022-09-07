Read full article on original website
brownstoner.com
Penthouse With Wraparound Terrace, Elevator in Brooklyn Heights Landmark Asks $4.995 Million
This penthouse in an historic Brooklyn Heights building has some rare and remarkable features, including a wraparound terrace bigger than the apartment. No slouch in the size department either, the latter has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The apartment is filled with light from windows on four sides and stands...
Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals
Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
brownstoner.com
Modern Fort Greene Townhouse With Terraces, Roof Deck, Central Air Asks $3.59 Million
This brick townhouse built in 2016 has gracious high ceilings, hardwood floors and well-appointed outdoor spaces. It overlooks Commodore Barry Park, with its ball fields, playgrounds and public pool. Nearly 4,000 square feet, the two-family is set up as a triplex over a two-bedroom, two-bath garden apartment. The latter is...
therealdeal.com
Auto shop holdout throws wrench into East Harlem project
For the second time this year, a Sergey Rybak development has been stymied by a holdout. After an uncooperative synagogue stymied his plans for a 20-story mixed-use building on the Upper East Side, an East Harlem auto shop is poised to dismantle another project by the Brooklyn-based developer. Prestige Automotive,...
fashionista.com
Telfar's Taking Over a Rainbow Store in Brooklyn With Shopping Bags
Amid the brand-studded New York Fashion Week schedule this week, Telfar is doing what it does best: switching things up yet again. The Brooklyn-based label announced on Instagram on Wednesday that it's opening the doors to its very own pop-up location on Sunday, Sept. 11, where customers can shop its highly sought-after Shopping Bag in all of its available colors and sizes. And by all of them, we seriously mean all of them: Telfar is known for releasing the coveted handbags through limited drops and its Bag Security Program, but this marks the first time they'll be sold at a physical retail location.
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Black Owned Restaurants Brooklyn NY (Too Much Great Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re taking a trip to New York City, prepare yourself for an onslaught of culinary delight. The city can be overwhelming the first time you’re there, and you can find an endless number of spots to choose from for a meal. If you are looking to support Black business owners while getting your foodie fix, you’ve come to the right place.
brownstoner.com
The Insider: Brooklyn Heights Kitchen and Living Room Makeover Nods to British Design
Got a project to propose for The Insider? Please contact Cara Greenberg at caramia447 [at] gmail [dot] com. Prior to buying a two-story condo in an early 20th century building and deciding to settle in Brooklyn, designer Maureen Ursino’s clients had spent several years as expats in London. That’s where they developed an affinity for British design, which can encompass everything from Georgian townhouses to rustic country cottages to the work of iconic ’60s decorator David Hicks.
A mini Japanese marketplace is opening in Brooklyn
Soon, you’ll be able to experience the tastes of Japan without ever leaving Brooklyn. When 50 Norman opens in Greenpoint on Friday, September 16, it’ll bring a Japanese multi-retail and dining mini-complex to the neighborhood. Acclaimed Japanese architect Jo Nagasaka designed the 3,500-square-foot space featuring reclaimed woods from...
brownstoner.com
East ‘Burg Italianate Wood House With Wide-Plank Floors, Tin Ceilings, Garden Wants $6,500 a Month
This wee house in East Williamsburg has simple white modern finishes as well as some intriguing original details. At 22 Judge Street, it’s located in one of the oldest settled parts of the borough, a stone’s throw from the historic center of the 17th century Dutch town of Boswijck, now the intersection of Bushwick and Metropolitan avenues.
NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 8-14
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
Body found inside Manhattan subway tracks
Police are investigating after a man’s body was found on the tracks inside a Manhattan subway tunnel Friday morning, according to transit officials.
brownstoner.com
Jumaane Williams Recs Repair Tracker, DOB Inspections to Reform NYCHA in Brooklyn
At Jacob Riis Houses in Manhattan’s Alphabet City neighborhood Friday, City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams unveiled a new report documenting longstanding issues with New York City Housing Authority developments across the five boroughs and a list of recommendations for how to improve the city’s beleaguered public housing stock.
therealdeal.com
Harlem church leaders struck secret deals with developer over sales
Thou shalt not swindle. Or maybe, just a bit. Three senior religious leaders with congregations in Harlem and Brooklyn conspired with a developer to sell seven churches, according to state prosecutors. An investigation reported by the Patch found leaders collected payments and gifts in exchange for the properties before developer Moujan Vahdat revised or backed down from the contracts, sometimes allowing the churches to be demolished or sit empty for years.
News 12
Dog spotted walking on ledge of Manhattan building
A dog was spotted walking along the ledge of a building on Canal Street in Manhattan. Video of the dog shows crowds gathering to try and help the furry friend. Thankfully, their assistance wasn't needed, as the dog was able to make it back in the building safely.
NBC New York
Weed Trucks Seized in Brooklyn, Manhattan Amid Community Parking Gripes
Nearly two dozen tow trucks, each accompanied by three vehicles with the New York City Sheriff's Office, were confiscating a number of weed trucks in Manhattan and Brooklyn Wednesday as part of an organized sweep to address community complaints, most of which appear to be over parking, authorities say. The...
Internet Grossed Out by View From Woman's 'Cheap' NYC Apartment
"I wouldn't be able to stand the smell or potential roaches and rodents," one commenter said of the video.
NBC New York
Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn
A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
Teen shot near high school in Brooklyn: NYPD
BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenager was shot just a block away from a high school in Brooklyn, police said Friday. The NYPD received 911 calls just after 1 p.m. for a shooting on the corner of Ocean Parkway and Neptune Avenue near the Brighton Beach and Coney Island neighborhoods. A 17-year-old boy was […]
therealdeal.com
Clipper Equity lists 21-acre Flatbush Gardens apartment complex
Clipper Equity’s sprawling Flatbush apartment complex is hitting the market and the seller is hoping to get $425 million, sources said. The Brooklyn developer is putting its 2,494-unit, 21-acre Flatbush Gardens development up for sale after owning it for over 15 years. The apartments are rent-stabilized and 38 percent are rented at preferential rents, averaging 25 percent below the legal rents, according to marketing materials.
texasmetronews.com
With West Indian Parade returning, Haitian groups are getting ready
The Haitian Times www.haitiantimes.com By Leonardo MarchBROOKLYN—New York City Carnival is back, officially, that is.After two years of virtual or informal gatherings, the West Indian American Day Carnival Association is preparing the 53rd edition of the Carnival parade on Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn on Labor Day weekend.And Haitian groups are getting ready.To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.Join now or renew to get: — Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports — Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida) — Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields — Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture — Membership merch, perks and special invitationsFirst-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.
