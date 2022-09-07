ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover County, VA

NBC12

One man dead, another person injured after getting shot

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead, and another person was severely injured in Petersburg after a shooting. On Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2:43 a.m., Petersburg Police were called to the Virginia Avenue and Boiling Street area for a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Woman charged in Richmond hit-and-run incident

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have charged a woman in connection to a hit-and-run incident in Richmond on the Fourth of July. Around 1:43 a.m. on July 4, officers were called to the 2200 block of Ruffin Road. At the scene, police found Telesheia Brooks-Talbert on the pavement with injuries...
RICHMOND, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. detective arrested for DUI

A Fairfax County, Virginia, detective was arrested in Stafford County on Thursday night for driving under the influence. Steven Copp, a 15-year veteran of the force was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, according to a Fairfax County Police news release. The detective was off-duty and was driving...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Petersburg Police actively investigating shooting on Boydton Plank Road

The Petersburg Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Boydton Plank Road, near the Richmond-Petersburg intersection of I-85 and Route 460 on Tuesday, August 30. According to police, they are not looking for any suspects of the shooting, but it is still an active investigation. Anyone with information should contact officials at (804) 861-1212 or by going to p3tips.com.
PETERSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Suspected drunk driver crashes car while running from police in Stafford

The deputies tried to stop Ellis, but instead, he made a sudden U-turn and sped up to over 80 miles per hour, heading south on Route 1. Ellis passed several other cars on the road by crossing the double-yellow line and as he approached Rappahannock Regional Jail, he lost control of the car and hit a southbound SUV, causing it it to flip several times. The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.
STAFFORD, VA

