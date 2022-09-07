Read full article on original website
Police: Man killed in Petersburg double shooting; 2nd person critically injured
A man was killed and another person was critically injured in a shooting in Petersburg early Saturday morning, according to authorities.
One man dead, another person injured after getting shot
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead, and another person was severely injured in Petersburg after a shooting. On Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2:43 a.m., Petersburg Police were called to the Virginia Avenue and Boiling Street area for a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
One man dead, another injured after reported Petersburg shooting
The Petersburg Bureau of Police is investigating a reported shooting early Saturday morning that resulted in the death of one man and the critical injury of another.
