BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former Louisiana State Police trooper has taken a plea deal more than four years after she was accused of shooting a teenager. Kasha Domingue was fired in March 2021 after a grand jury indicted her in October 2020 on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon. This stems from a traffic stop in July 2018 where Domingue shot teenager Clifton Scotty Dilley, then 19, behind a store on Perkins Road. Dilley was a passenger in a car that was stopped for an illegal U-turn. The shooting left him paralyzed.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO