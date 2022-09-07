Read full article on original website
Related
KSLA
Infant, deputy injured in crash following police chase in Marrero; 3 teens in custody
MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Three juveniles are in custody after leading police on a chase in a stolen car on the West Bank, officials say. The crash began in Westwego sometime before 11:30 a.m. on Tues., Sept. 13. Sheriff Joe Lopinto says the car was reportedly stolen in Orleans Parish...
KSLA
Caddo Schools discuss measures to combat statewide literacy concerns
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Across Louisiana, more than 50% of K-3rd graders are performing below their reading performance level, according to the state education department’s most recent data. The good news is that this is an improvement compared to the nearly 55% of kids who were performing below their...
KSLA
Father dead; daughter critical following home invasion in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A home invasion Monday (Sept. 12) night left a Hammond father dead and his 12-year-old daughter in critical condition, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies discovered Donta Perry, 33, dead inside his apartment from an apparent gunshot wound....
KSLA
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former Louisiana State Police trooper has taken a plea deal more than four years after she was accused of shooting a teenager. Kasha Domingue was fired in March 2021 after a grand jury indicted her in October 2020 on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon. This stems from a traffic stop in July 2018 where Domingue shot teenager Clifton Scotty Dilley, then 19, behind a store on Perkins Road. Dilley was a passenger in a car that was stopped for an illegal U-turn. The shooting left him paralyzed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLA
Heart of Louisiana: Watson Brake
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a complex of ancient mounds, hidden in the woods of north Louisiana, south of Monroe known as “Watson Brake.”. We walked about a half mile through the woods as the trail blended with the raw forest. Our footsteps echoed through the green canopy of leaves. We were stepping on the ground where ancient people lived thousands of years ago.
KSLA
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victims of a fiery, deadly hit-and-run crash as Christopher Fisher, 48, his son, Christopher Fisher III, 3, and Laterrica Williams, 41. Investigators said Williams was taken to the hospital and later died as a result of her...
KSLA
Help coming for Lafourche shrimper whose boat was stranded by Ida, ravaged by thieves
GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (WVUE) - Help is on the way for a shrimper in Lafourche Parish who has been unable for more than a year to get his boat back in the water after it was stranded aground by Hurricane Ida. Fox 8 last week showed the plight faced by...
Head of state board that regulates private security arrested in Livingston drug case
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the executive secretary of the Louisiana Board of Private Security Examiners in an apparent drug deal.
RELATED PEOPLE
Newly married mother of 8 fatally shot in Louisiana
"Always has a smile on her face, her nickname is Goosey you know that's just who she was goofy, fun, vibrant," said Geni Navarro, Taylor-Fluker's cousin.
KSLA
LSU student issued misdemeanor after walking onto field during game, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials say a student was issued a misdemeanor summons after allegedly walking onto the field during Saturday night’s game in Tiger Stadium. The incident happened around 7:06 p.m. and involved Marwan Okeil, according to officials. Officers in the stadium were quickly able to...
Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday that the […]
KSLA
Louisiana Citizens proposes 63% homeowners insurance rate hike for 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Policies continue to balloon for Louisiana Citizens, the state’s homeowners insurer of last resort, leading the corporation to file for a 63 percent rate hike on all new or renewed residential policies as of Jan. 1, 2023. Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said at a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
SU, LSU bands come together for historic halftime performance
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Human Jukebox Marching Band and the LSU Golden Band From Tigerland joined forces Saturday night for a historic performance. They came together at halftime to put on a show for fans in Tiger Stadium. Watch the performance again in the below video:
theadvocate.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
Comments / 3