Louisiana State

KSLA

Caddo Schools discuss measures to combat statewide literacy concerns

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Across Louisiana, more than 50% of K-3rd graders are performing below their reading performance level, according to the state education department’s most recent data. The good news is that this is an improvement compared to the nearly 55% of kids who were performing below their...
KSLA

Father dead; daughter critical following home invasion in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A home invasion Monday (Sept. 12) night left a Hammond father dead and his 12-year-old daughter in critical condition, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies discovered Donta Perry, 33, dead inside his apartment from an apparent gunshot wound....
KSLA

THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former Louisiana State Police trooper has taken a plea deal more than four years after she was accused of shooting a teenager. Kasha Domingue was fired in March 2021 after a grand jury indicted her in October 2020 on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon. This stems from a traffic stop in July 2018 where Domingue shot teenager Clifton Scotty Dilley, then 19, behind a store on Perkins Road. Dilley was a passenger in a car that was stopped for an illegal U-turn. The shooting left him paralyzed.
KSLA

Heart of Louisiana: Watson Brake

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a complex of ancient mounds, hidden in the woods of north Louisiana, south of Monroe known as “Watson Brake.”. We walked about a half mile through the woods as the trail blended with the raw forest. Our footsteps echoed through the green canopy of leaves. We were stepping on the ground where ancient people lived thousands of years ago.
KSLA

Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victims of a fiery, deadly hit-and-run crash as Christopher Fisher, 48, his son, Christopher Fisher III, 3, and Laterrica Williams, 41. Investigators said Williams was taken to the hospital and later died as a result of her...
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana rapper Mystikal indicted by grand jury

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana native and well-known hip hop artist, Mystikal, was indicted by an Ascension Parish grand jury Wednesday, September 7. The 51-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested by Ascension Parish deputies back in July for an alleged sexual assault. Tyler’s attorney, Joel Pearce, confirmed Wednesday that the […]
KSLA

SU, LSU bands come together for historic halftime performance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Human Jukebox Marching Band and the LSU Golden Band From Tigerland joined forces Saturday night for a historic performance. They came together at halftime to put on a show for fans in Tiger Stadium. Watch the performance again in the below video:
BATON ROUGE, LA

