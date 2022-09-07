Few states in this federal union can boast the extensive history enjoyed by that of Virginia, so it goes without saying that a large undertaking is par for the course for one of the first colonies to declare independence from the British Empire. Though competition for the largest music festival in the country, let alone the rest of the world, would seem a daunting prospect, the relatively new Blue Ridge Rock Festival is definitely a contender. Following a stellar 2021 showing – that saving glaring problems with organization and logistic – offered such diverse acts as Tech N9ne, Breaking Benjamin, Testament, and Avatar, it could be argued that the greatest competition this Virginia-based extravaganza faces this time around is with itself, and as throngs of avid fans flooded into the State for Lovers at around 40,000 strong, it's a foregone conclusion that this newly minted concert-going sensation is continuing to catch on.

ALTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO