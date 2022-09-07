Read full article on original website
Champion racer and father Chris Beazley killed in interstate crash
The Virginia go-kart community lost a leader, a wife lost her husband. and three children lost their father in a head-on collision on Interstate 85 in Durham, North Carolina.
WSLS
Bassett holds on to home field advantage, wins against Dan River in blowout match
BASSET, Va. – If you ask us, one of the sleeping dogs is Bassett — stifled in a pair of tough opening games. This team has breakout potential. Tonight, they were victorious with a final score of 63-7.
WSLS
A football team that’s more like family: The reality for Martinsville coaching duo
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville defensive coordinator B.J. Martin has always had a particular coach by his side--whether as a football and basketball player for G.W. Danville or even now as a coach himself. While he may make a few tweaks, he can trust the plays being called--because they’re coming from his own dad.
WSLS
Game of the Week: Martinsville beats Morehead, 34-21
On 10 News at 6, we told you that Morehead may be wondering who let the dogs out when the night was over. While it looked rocky for a bit in the 4th, Martinsville did just enough on both sides of the ball in order to enjoy a ride back across the state line.
wallstreetwindow.com
Riverside Lanes Opens In Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson
Yes, what many have been waiting for finally is happening. This week marks the opening of Riverside Lanes in Danville, Virginia. The bowling alley made the announcement on Facebook with the following hours:. Monday: 4pm-10pm. Tuesday: 4pm-10pm. Wednesday: 4pm-10pm. Thursday: 12pm-10pm. Friday: 12pm-12am. Saturday: 10:00am-12am. Sunday: 12pm – 8:00pm.
metalinjection
Blue Ridge Festival 2022: Day One Recap
Few states in this federal union can boast the extensive history enjoyed by that of Virginia, so it goes without saying that a large undertaking is par for the course for one of the first colonies to declare independence from the British Empire. Though competition for the largest music festival in the country, let alone the rest of the world, would seem a daunting prospect, the relatively new Blue Ridge Rock Festival is definitely a contender. Following a stellar 2021 showing – that saving glaring problems with organization and logistic – offered such diverse acts as Tech N9ne, Breaking Benjamin, Testament, and Avatar, it could be argued that the greatest competition this Virginia-based extravaganza faces this time around is with itself, and as throngs of avid fans flooded into the State for Lovers at around 40,000 strong, it's a foregone conclusion that this newly minted concert-going sensation is continuing to catch on.
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Rock Festival moves to bigger Virginia International Raceway venue
ALTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia International Raceway is hosting this year’s Blue Ridge Rock Festival, which is expected to bring over 150,000 people to the area. The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is the second largest rock festival in the country with 186 artists scheduled to perform. The festival...
cardinalnews.org
New Danville Police Department has tech that is rare in the region
The new Danville Police Department building is a major upgrade. Not only is it over four times bigger than the previous space, it also has technology that only exists in two other police departments in the western half of the state. The Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives simulator, or MILO, is...
chathamstartribune.com
Hole in road likely due to water line leak
A large hole that has formed at the intersection of Routes 57 and 1428 in Chatham is likely due to a water leak, according to Assistant Town Manager Nick Morris. Morris said the town received a call from a motorist at around 11 a.m. The town is unaware of the...
WSLS
Rock N’ Roll fans frustrated with long wait times, limited shuttles at Blue Ridge Rock Fest
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A lot of the excitement and energy for the Blue Ridge Rock Fest is turning into frustration. Some fans are having to wait more than two hours for a shuttle at the one-day parking lot. William Rose said it’s not fun paying money for tickets...
wallstreetwindow.com
Danville River District Apartment Building Now Up For Sale – Mike Swanson
The business entity 301 Lynn Street LLC is up for sale. It owns the apartment building at 301 Loyal Street. This a renovated old tobacco warehouse built in 1900, but now home to 14 apartment units in one of the hottest real estate areas in Danville, Virginia. The listed price is $375,000 to buy the business. We take a look at the listing in this video.
WDBJ7.com
Riverside Lanes returns to Danville after being closed for two years
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Attention all bowlers, bowling is back in the River District. Riverside Lanes is now open in Danville under new management. The bowling alley shut down two years ago after being open for 60 years due to the pandemic. The closest bowling alley for locals prior to...
WSLS
Southside prepares for 2022 Blue Ridge Rock Festival
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is making its return to Southside, but this year, the event will be held at the Virginia International Raceway. 10 News got a tour Tuesday, as crews continue to set up stages, campsites, food stations, and general stores. Campers will...
6 people killed in Virginia Labor Day weekend car crashes; more than half were kids
Six people were killed in car crashes in Virginia during the Labor Day holiday weekend, and according to Virginia State Police, more than half were kids.
thenewsprogress.com
Local entrepreneur wins first acting award
Local radio station owner and host, Stephanie McDonald, was recently awarded for her first acting role. “I won Best Actress for two roles I completed earlier this year. I played a cab driver in upcoming movie Soldiers Secret and I played Edna Walker in Cain Walker & Streaker, a television series picked up by a streaming company. We will go back beginning of 2023 to film more episodes.”
Henry County Fair returns for its second year
The Henry County Fair is set to take place at the Martinsville Speedway from Wednesday, Sept. 21 to Saturday, Sept. 24. Hosted by Henry County Parks and Recreation, the fair includes rides, games, and food provided by Cole Rides. Roger Adams, director of the county’s Parks and Recreation Department, said...
WDBJ7.com
Sinkhole closes Rt. 1428 in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A sinkhole has closed Route 1428 in Pittsylvania County near Callands Rd; VA-57E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
Woman gets 12 years for attacking man with baseball bat in South Carolina
A woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison for attacking a man with a baseball bat in Cherokee County.
WSLS
Blue Ridge Rock Festival organizers respond to traffic, wait time complaints
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Thursday was the first day of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, and while traffic delays were expected in the Halifax area, organizers said that event-goers are experiencing long lines and delays. Last year, people said they’d never go back after calling the event chaotic, and...
WSLS
VDOT: Prepare for Blue Ridge Rock Festival traffic in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – VDOT is advising local drivers to expect increases in traffic in the Halifax area ahead of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival Wednesday. The department said drivers should be prepared in areas surrounding the Virginia International Raceway in Halifax County. Traffic is expected to increase as...
