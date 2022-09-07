ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Boston, VA

WSLS

Game of the Week: Martinsville beats Morehead, 34-21

On 10 News at 6, we told you that Morehead may be wondering who let the dogs out when the night was over. While it looked rocky for a bit in the 4th, Martinsville did just enough on both sides of the ball in order to enjoy a ride back across the state line.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Riverside Lanes Opens In Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson

Yes, what many have been waiting for finally is happening. This week marks the opening of Riverside Lanes in Danville, Virginia. The bowling alley made the announcement on Facebook with the following hours:. Monday: 4pm-10pm. Tuesday: 4pm-10pm. Wednesday: 4pm-10pm. Thursday: 12pm-10pm. Friday: 12pm-12am. Saturday: 10:00am-12am. Sunday: 12pm – 8:00pm.
DANVILLE, VA
metalinjection

Blue Ridge Festival 2022: Day One Recap

Few states in this federal union can boast the extensive history enjoyed by that of Virginia, so it goes without saying that a large undertaking is par for the course for one of the first colonies to declare independence from the British Empire. Though competition for the largest music festival in the country, let alone the rest of the world, would seem a daunting prospect, the relatively new Blue Ridge Rock Festival is definitely a contender. Following a stellar 2021 showing – that saving glaring problems with organization and logistic – offered such diverse acts as Tech N9ne, Breaking Benjamin, Testament, and Avatar, it could be argued that the greatest competition this Virginia-based extravaganza faces this time around is with itself, and as throngs of avid fans flooded into the State for Lovers at around 40,000 strong, it's a foregone conclusion that this newly minted concert-going sensation is continuing to catch on.
ALTON, VA
cardinalnews.org

New Danville Police Department has tech that is rare in the region

The new Danville Police Department building is a major upgrade. Not only is it over four times bigger than the previous space, it also has technology that only exists in two other police departments in the western half of the state. The Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives simulator, or MILO, is...
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Hole in road likely due to water line leak

A large hole that has formed at the intersection of Routes 57 and 1428 in Chatham is likely due to a water leak, according to Assistant Town Manager Nick Morris. Morris said the town received a call from a motorist at around 11 a.m. The town is unaware of the...
CHATHAM, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Danville River District Apartment Building Now Up For Sale – Mike Swanson

The business entity 301 Lynn Street LLC is up for sale. It owns the apartment building at 301 Loyal Street. This a renovated old tobacco warehouse built in 1900, but now home to 14 apartment units in one of the hottest real estate areas in Danville, Virginia. The listed price is $375,000 to buy the business. We take a look at the listing in this video.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Riverside Lanes returns to Danville after being closed for two years

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Attention all bowlers, bowling is back in the River District. Riverside Lanes is now open in Danville under new management. The bowling alley shut down two years ago after being open for 60 years due to the pandemic. The closest bowling alley for locals prior to...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Southside prepares for 2022 Blue Ridge Rock Festival

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is making its return to Southside, but this year, the event will be held at the Virginia International Raceway. 10 News got a tour Tuesday, as crews continue to set up stages, campsites, food stations, and general stores. Campers will...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
thenewsprogress.com

Local entrepreneur wins first acting award

Local radio station owner and host, Stephanie McDonald, was recently awarded for her first acting role. “I won Best Actress for two roles I completed earlier this year. I played a cab driver in upcoming movie Soldiers Secret and I played Edna Walker in Cain Walker & Streaker, a television series picked up by a streaming company. We will go back beginning of 2023 to film more episodes.”
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
