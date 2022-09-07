Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland TerrapinsThe LanternCollege Park, MD
Man Disappears 3 Days Before He's Set To TestifyJeffery MacCatonsville, MD
Police Refuse To Take Stalker Case Seriously Until Woman Goes Viral On Twitter— The Disturbing Case Of Aziza MurphyMary Holman
Bad-News Birds Wreak Havoc With Rivals In American League EastIBWAABaltimore, MD
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Related
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Limited by ankle, will play Sunday
Prescott was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a right ankle injury, but he emphasized that he's fine and in no danger of missing Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. "I feel great. I still feel the best that I've felt in a very, very long time," Prescott said. "I'm good to go. I promise you."
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Logs another limited practice
Gage (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports. An offseason signing by Tampa Bay, Gage initially picked up his hamstring issue during a joint practice with the Dolphins on Aug. 10. He subsequently missed the entire preseason slate but was able to get back on the practice field last week. As the Bucs prepare for a Week 1 game at Dallas, Gage's activity level has become known, revealing that he isn't 100 percent healthy. Still, he has one more session this week in which to potentially log every rep. If he's able to suit up Sunday night, Gage could benefit with the status of Chris Godwin (knee), who didn't practice Thursday, uncertain this weekend.
CBS Sports
Bills' Ed Oliver: Spotted in walking boot postgame
Oliver (ankle) was seen wearing a walking boot on his right leg following the Bills' 31-10 win over the Rams on Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Oliver had to leave Thursday's contest after he sustained an unspecified ankle injury at some point during the first half. The 2021 first-round pick attempted to return early on in the second half, but he was able to play just three additional defensive snaps before sitting out the remainder of Buffalo's season-opening win. Oliver's timeline for a return is currently unclear heading into the Bills' next matchup against the Titans on Sept. 19.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Ready for Sunday
McCaffrey was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Cleveland, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. McCaffrey managed full practices throughout the week, unburdened by the cut to his shin he suffered during practice Thursday morning. He'll start his season against the Browns, facing a defense that looks weakest right up the middle, with two projected starters at DT (Jordan Elliott, Taven Bryan) that mostly have been backups to this point in their respective careers. Behind those two, the Browns have 2021 third-round pick Tommy Togiai and 2022 fourth-rounder Perrion Winfrey, both seemingly drafted for pass-rush potential more so than run-stuffing. Each of the team's four DTs is listed at 303 pounds or lighter, though the Panthers don't exactly have a dominant offensive line to best take advantage of the potential mismatch. Regardless, McCaffrey should stay busy, be it on the ground, through the air or both.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Set for MRI on hamstring
Moore injured his hamstring in Thursday's practice and is set to undergo an MRI, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The extent of the issue is unknown after Moore missed time in the preseason with an undisclosed injury, but the second-year wide receiver will be evaluated further to get a sense of his availability for Week 1 against the Chiefs. The Cardinals already will be without DeAndre Hopkins due to his six-game suspension and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) on Sunday, so the team's current healthy options at the position are Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jeff Driskel: Bumps to active roster
The Texans elevated Driskel to the active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. This move may be a contingency in the event one of the Texans' top two quarterbacks -- Davis Mills or Kyle Allen -- suffers an injury during pregame warmups for Week 1 against the Colts. A decision on Driskel's availability, or lack thereof, will come about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
CBS Sports
Lions' Frank Ragnow: Wants to play Week 1
Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Ragnow (groin) wants to play in Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Eagles, but they'll wait to determine his status until they see how he responds to Friday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Ragnow missed the final 13 games last...
CBS Sports
Bills receiver secretly pulled off a gender reveal after scoring a TD during Buffalo's blowout win over Rams
Based on videos around the Internet, it seems that half the fun of getting pregnant these days is that you get to do the gender reveal that comes with it, but we might have to stop doing gender reveals because there's a good chance no one is going to top what Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie did for his sister during the Bills' 31-10 blowout win over the Rams.
RELATED PEOPLE
Montgomery, Meyers both active for Patriots in Week 1
BOSTON -- The Patriots' offense will have Ty Montgomery and Jakobi Meyers for the team's Week 1 tilt against the Dolphins on Sunday. Both players, along with right tackle Isaiah Wynn, are active for Sunday's opener in Miami.Montgomery's status is a bit of a surprise, since he was carted off the field in New England's preseason finale against the Raiders three weeks ago. But the versatile running back/receiver practiced all week in West Palm Beach -- albeit limited all three days -- and will be there on Sunday to give Mac Jones another weapon on offense.Meyers was also limited all...
CBS Sports
Bills' Greg Rousseau: Solid performance in Week 1
Rousseau registered four solo tackles, one sack and one pass defense during Thursday's 31-10 win over the Rams. Rousseau tipped a pass intended for Cooper Kupp at the line in the first quarter and sacked Matthew Stafford on a third-and-short situation in the third quarter. The second-year defensive end played 45 of the team's 67 defensive snaps and will likely be a key piece in Buffalo's defense in 2022. As a rookie, the 2021 first-round pick recorded 50 tackles, four sacks, four pass defenses and one interception across 17 appearances.
CBS Sports
Giants' Sterling Shepard: To be game-time call
Coach Brian Daboll said Friday that he wants Shepard (Achilles) to be a game-time decision for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Titans, Tom Rock of Newsday reports. It remains to be seen whether Shepard will be limited in Friday's practice, but it sounds like the veteran wideout's status will come down to the wire in any event. Considering that he's less than nine full months removed from a left Achilles tear, there's no guarantee that Shepard handles a complete assortment of offensive snaps Week 1, even if he does suit up.
CBS Sports
Saints' Christian Ringo: Climbs to active roster
The Saints elevated Ringo (undisclosed) from the practice squad Saturday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. The Cardinals released Ringo with an injury settlement Aug. 30, only for the Saints to sign him to their practice squad one day later. After Saturday's transaction, the eight-year pro now has a chance to be active for Week 1 action.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 1, 2022: Model says start Dameon Pierce, but sit Aaron Rodgers
After months of agonizing over your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, the next challenge is building the Week 1 Fantasy football lineups that give your team the best chance for success. Fortunately, Week 1 Fantasy football rankings don't differ drastically from preseason ranks. Top players like Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry will get a chance to reestablish themselves after tumultuous 2021 campaigns. After a strange offseason, can 45-year-old Tom Brady continue delivering top-three production for your Fantasy football QB rankings? Before you lock in your Week 1 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 1 Fantasy football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Not listed on injury report
Walker (abdomen) is listed as a non-participant on Friday's practice estimate, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. The Seahawks didn't practice but still have to put out an injury report. While he hasn't been ruled out, Walker seems unlikely to play in Monday's game after undergoing a hernia procedure in mid-August. Coach Pete Carroll said he thought Walker would get some practice reps Thursday, but the rookie didn't end up participating. The Seahawks will turn to Travis Homer and/or DeeJay Dallas for support behind starter Rashaad Penny if Walker isn't able to play Monday night.
CBS Sports
Giants' Alex Wood: Improving but still being evaluated
Wood (shoulder) is improving but is still being evaluated, with his expected return date not yet clear, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Wood hit the injured list with a left shoulder impingement in early September but has yet to be shut down for the year. Even with the Giants all but eliminated from postseason contention, it looks as though he has a shot to make it back for at least a start or two late in the year, though that's not guaranteed. The team is expected to go with a bullpen game when his turn comes up Sunday against the Cubs.
CBS Sports
Animal rights activists run on field, disrupt Bills vs. Rams NFL season opener
The 2022 NFL season got underway on Thursday with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams taking on the Buffalo Bills. Aside from Bills quarterback Josh Allen, two women that made their way onto the playing field also made a lasting impression. A pair of animal rights protestors ended...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: On bench Saturday
Madrigal (groin) isn't starting Saturday against the Giants. Madrigal was removed from Friday's matchup due to right groin tightness, and he'll be held out of the lineup for at least one game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench, but Zach McKinstry will start at second base and lead off.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Holy Cross converts insane Hail Mary to pull off stunning victory over Buffalo on final play
With multiple top-10 teams losing to unranked Group of Five opponents on Saturday, Holy Cross' dramatic upset of Buffalo may have flown under the radar. It was certainly the most exciting finish in Week 2 thus far as the Crusaders broke the hearts of the Bulls with a game-winning Hail Mary.
CBS Sports
Panthers vs. Browns: How to watch, TV channel, live stream info, start time for Baker Mayfield revenge game
Baker Mayfield is back, and he's ready to go "off the leash" against his former team in Week 1. The former Browns quarterback will kick off the Panthers' 2022 season Sunday as Carolina's new signal-caller, and he'll do it against the franchise that four years ago drafted him No. 1 overall. Suffice to say, Charlotte's cross-conference clash is already chock-full of drama.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Matt Vierling: Not starting Saturday
Vierling isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Nationals. Vierling has gone 3-for-15 with a double, two runs and a strikeout over the last five games but will head to the bench for the second time in the last three matchups. Nick Maton is starting in right field and batting sixth.
Comments / 0