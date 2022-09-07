Read full article on original website
osceolaiowa.com
Bill Campbell
William Ernest Campbell III, son of William Ernest Campbell II and Helene Frances Vincent Campbell was born October 26, 1950 in Shenandoah, Iowa and passed from this life following a brief illness, Friday, September 2, 2022 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center at 71 years of age. Bill received his early...
osceolaiowa.com
Bonnell Hanrahan
On September 7, 2022, Bonnell was reunited with her loving husband, Bob in heaven at the young age of 87. Bonnell was born on Christmas Day in 1934. She married her first husband, George Lane on May 20, 1956. Their union was blessed with two daughters, Lorraine and Marilyn. Later in life, she married Robert (Bob) Hanrahan on September 10, 1976.A few years after marriage, they moved to Gillette, Wyoming where they lived for many years before returning to Osceola, Iowa in 1989.
osceolaiowa.com
Alberta Wilcox
Alberta Willcox passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 22, 2022 at her home. Alberta Willcox, daughter of Albert and Blanche Brammer, was born November 30, 1926, on a farm near Grand River. She lived there three years before moving to Liberty, Iowa. Alberta attended country schools through eighth grade. Then her family moved to rural Woodburn where she attended the first two years of high school. Once again her family moved to a farm south of Murray where she graduated in 1944. She attended Chillicothe Business College where she completed a two-year program. Alberta worked at various jobs in Des Moines or around Osceola for the next 44 years. She retired in 1989 from Southwestern Community College in Creston.
Update: Semi strikes cable barrier, blocking traffic on Interstate 80
(Cass Co) A semi accident stalled traffic from the 73.6 mile marker of Interstate 80 in Adair County to the 67 mile marker near the Wiota exit this afternoon. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Quist says a semi struck the cable barriers and stretched the barriers across the interstate, along with the truck. All interstate traffic was diverted down Highway 148 for several hours.
Appanoose County Sheriff: Driver Involved In 2 Crashes 4 Minutes Apart
(Centerville, IA) — The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says a 58-year-old driver was involved in two crashes Thursday afternoon just four minutes apart. A 9-1-1 caller reported a hit-and-run crash at about 3:00 p-m, then dispatchers quickly got a second call about a rollover crash not far away. Driver Robert Logston of Cincinnati had to be airlifted to a Des Moines hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Investigators determined Logston had been the driver who left the scene of the first crash just minutes before the rollover crash. No charges have been filed.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
One injured in southside Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting on the southside of Des Moines left one person injured Wednesday night. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 8 p.m. in the 900 block of Kenyon Ave. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound […]
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 24-year-old Aristides Esau Perdomo, of Des Moines, for violating a No Contact Protective Order. Perdomo was taken to Union County Jail, where he posted the $300.00 bond.
Newton Police Department flooded with messages following OUI arrest mix-up
NEWTON, Mass. — The Newton Police Department is acknowledging a mix-up that brought a lot of heat to the station earlier this week. In a Facebook post, Newton Police said “We recently have had numerous calls placed to our Dispatch Center and messages left on our social media pertaining to an incident that took place in Newton, Iowa.”
Hy-Vee loses Des Moines Democrats' Steak Fry contract
Polk County Democrats dropped Hy-Vee as the caterer for this year's Steak Fry fundraiser, Polk County Democratic Chairman Sean Bagniewski told Axios Wednesday.Politics factored into the decision, he said.Catch up fast: The Steak Fry began more than 40 years ago as a fundraiser for former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin and the Iowa Democratic Party.Polk County Democrats resurrected the event in 2017 after a several-year hiatus.Hy-Vee had catered the event since at least 1992, Bagniewski said.State of play: Hy-Vee's PAC has overwhelmingly supported GOP candidates since 2010, according to data published by the Hy-Vee Inc. Employees’ Political Action Committee.That's created tensions among some Democrats, as reported by the left-leaning blog Bleeding Heartland.What's happening: Orchestrate Management, which operates multiple metro restaurants including Centro and Bubba, agreed to match Hy-Vee as the lowest bidder this year, Bagniewski said.Hy-Vee did not respond to Axios' request for comment.The event: This year's Steak Fry is Sept. 17.It starts at 1 pm, in DSM's Water Works Park, $35.And according to the party, "All Democrats are welcome."
Check Your Lottery Tickets! Someone In Iowa Just Won $1 Million
Iowans have been incredibly lucky this summer with the Iowa Lottery. Another person in the Hawkeye State is about to be $1 million richer but they need to claim the money to become a millionaire. Check your lottery tickets Quad Cities because you might be taking a trip to Clive, IA to claim $1 million.
KCRG.com
Former Iowa police officer charged with theft and fraud
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is reaching out to anyone who has had financial dealings with an Indianola man in an attempt to identify additional victims. 42-year-old Chad Koch was previously a certified police officer who worked in multiple jurisdictions around the Central Iowa...
Iowa woman identified as 13th homicide victim of 2022
The woman who was shot and killed on Monday in Des Moines has been identified as 23-year-old Aleah Rose Johnson of Windsor Heights.
Creston man arrested for Harassment
(Creston) Creston Police arrested Hyvis Oerlyn Thatcher, 74, on Wednesday for Harassment 3rd Degree. Thatcher was taken to the Union County Jail. Bond of $300 was posted.
KCRG.com
Des Moines woman sentenced for leaving the scene of crash that killed East High student
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The woman who hit and killed a Des Moines East High student will serve two years of probation. Ema Cardenas was killed near the intersection of East University Avenue and Sampson Street while walking home from school on April 28. Terra Flipping was facing five...
osceolaiowa.com
Sept. 9 accident reports
No citations were issued following an accident on Sept. 2 in the Pilot truck parking lot. According to an Osceola police report, the driver of a 2023 Kenworth had been inside Pilot using the showers when he returned to his truck and noticed damage to the front that had not been there before. There was no known information on the vehicle that had hit the Kenworth, or an estimated time.
FBI Raids Small Town Iowa Police Chief’s Office and Gun Stores
As someone who grew up in Iowa, I can say with confidence that most of us in this state think of grandiose FBI investigations taking place in bigger cities. To corrupt millionaires or politicians or overseas involving terrorists. The Federal Bureau of Investigation would never come here -- especially to a town of fewer than 1,000 people.
KCCI.com
18-year-old shot near Good Park in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot near Good Park. According to police, a he was shot last night near 17th and Day streets, just south of Good Park. KCCI was on the scene last night as police were combing the scene...
cbs2iowa.com
Former police officer arrested in Polk County fraud investigation
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety released a statement on Friday saying an arrest has been made in an ongoing fraud investigation. Chad Koch, 42, of Indianola, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree theft and two counts of fraudulent practices.
KCCI.com
Des Moines teen who stabbed alleged rapist awaits sentencing
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Pieper Lewis, a 17-year-old who pled guilty to killing a man she alleges raped her, was supposed to receive her sentencing on Wednesday. But after a long day in the courtroom, the judge decided to continue the hearing on Sept. 13. Lewis pled guilty to...
