Sioux City, IA

Man dies after shooting in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Neb. — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night in Wayne County. The Nebraska State Patrol says the shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. at a home at 320 Y road, north of Wisner. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
Lockdown lifted at Nebraska schools

EMERSON, Neb — The Nebraska schools are no longer on lockdown. Earlier Friday, Pender Public Schools, Wakefield, and Emerson-Hubbard Community Schools were placed on lockdown. The Dixon County Sheriff says that they received a call of a suspicious person near Hwy 35 & 9 north of Wakefield. The person...
EMERSON, NE
Siouxland UPS driver rescues dogs from backyard pool

IRETON, Iowa — A couple from Ireton, Iowa is sharing their gratitude for a UPS driver who saved their two dogs from possibly drowning. It was a normal day for Colin Mitchell, dropping off a package at the home of Jeff and Rebecca Marra. As he was walking back...
IRETON, IA
Sioux City veteran gets surprise send-off before Honor Flight

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City veteran got a surprise Friday morning ahead of his trip on the latest Midwest Honor Flight. Sunrise Retirement Community held a special send-off for Tom Dewitte, who will join dozens of veterans on the trip to Washington, DC to see the memorials of the wars they fought in. Tom, a Korean war veteran, was thanked for his service by his family and friends.
SIOUX CITY, IA
UPDATE: SCPD locate man who posed as officer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UPDATE: Sioux City Police say Dahlheimer has been located and is being taken to jail. The Sioux City Police are asking for help locating a man who posed as an officer. Police say that on September 6th, just about 8:00 p. m., Justin Dahlheimer approached...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Art Center adds new sculputure

The Sioux City Art Center has unveiled the latest outdoor sculpture to join its permanent collection. That sculpture was originally designed and completed in 2004 by Waterloo artist Larry Lightbody. "Boulders" was offered to the Art Center by Ritch and Kathy LeGrand in 2016 after originally being installed in front...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Morningside aerial attack way too much for Dordt to handle

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — (1) Morningside defeated (21) Dordt 49-21 in a Week 2 GPAC matchup. Highlights from game can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mPriyURV14U&ab_channel=SiouxlandNews. The Mustangs jumped out to an early lead thanks to a relentless approach through the air. Joe Dolincheck led the way for Morningside with 343...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
SSCCSD warns residents of phone scam

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The South Sioux City Community School District is warning residents of a phone scam. The district has received a couple of calls from local people and businesses that were contacted by a company stating it is raising money for the school's soccer team. The...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
Westerners come back to top Royals

MARCUS, Iowa — Akron Westfield defeated MMCRU 21-20. The Westerners stormed back from a 12-0 halftime deficit to pick up their 9th straight win over the Royals.
AKRON, IA
