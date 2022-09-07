Read full article on original website
Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State hosts Morehead State
BOZEMAN — The Montana State and Morehead State football teams are meeting for the first time Saturday. The fourth-ranked Bobcats (1-0) will take on the Eagles (0-1) at Bobcat Stadium beginning at 1:30 p.m., hoping to improve to 2-0. But they will be without several key players. Running back...
Shorthanded Montana State Bobcats roll past Morehead State, improve to 2-0
BOZEMAN — As soon as quarterback Tommy Mellott decided to throw back over the middle, the pressure from Morehead State’s defensive front met him in the backfield. Mellott was rocked as the ball left his hands, the ball floating toward the end zone. But the pass still found its target, as tight end Derryk Snell snatched the ball out of the air and dove for the 9-yard touchdown.
Montana State shows strong roster construction as injuries pile up
BOZEMAN — Football tends to quickly recalibrate fans’ imagination. On Sept. 4 last year, Montana State lost to Wyoming after a last-minute touchdown pass from Cowboys quarterback Sean Chambers. Tommy Mellott was MSU’s fourth-string QB at the time and looked more likely to get snaps at wide receiver and special teams in 2021. Dru Polidore was beginning what he figured would be a long career at Air Force. The Bobcats didn’t know about Jared White, a Texas high school running back, until the calendar flipped to 2022.
Bobcats Dominate Morehead State 63-13
Montana State set the tone early Saturday afternoon against Morehead State, scoring touchdowns on their first three offensive possessions of the game to take a 21-0 lead. The Bobcats stretched that advantage to 28-0 on the final play of the opening quarter, when freshman Taco Dowler returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown.
Bobcat Football Ready for Round Two this Week Against Morehead State
Though Montana State Football beat McNeese State 40-17 in their season opener, the Cowboys' game plan was more unknown to the Cats because of their brand new coaching staff and 58 newcomers on their team. However it's a different story for the Bobcats as the prepare for their second opponent of the season, Morehead State.
Hawks Football Soars Over Bison for First Win of the Season
Bozeman High Football (1-2) beat Great Falls (2-1) 24-14 on Friday night at Van Winkle Stadium to get their first win of the season. The Hawks will play Belgrade (0-3) while the Bison will play Billings West (1-2) next week.
