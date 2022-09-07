Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
dbusiness.com
The Salvation Army Appoints a Number of New Officers in Metro Detroit
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit based in Southfield has announced a number of new officers to the metro Detroit area. Bob and Lisa Mueller, both majors in the organization, have been appointed to The Salvation Army Great Lakes Division. Bob will serve as the Metro Detroit area commander overseeing fundraising, community development, and social services for the metro Detroit area.
dbusiness.com
Detroit EV Tech Company Vehya Partners with Center Line Electric, Siwek Construction
Vehya, a Detroit-based electric vehicle industry digital platform, has partnered with Center Line Electric and Siwek Construction in Flint to create a streamlined EV installation solution for large infrastructure projects. Vehya alone works with cities, automotive companies, and other businesses to supply, install, and service the infrastructure needed for the...
dbusiness.com
Linda Nosegbe of Auburn Hills Named VP of National Community Impact at Comerica Bank
Comerica Inc., headquartered in Dallas, has named Linda Nosegbe, vice president of Southeast external affairs market manager, to the position of vice president of national community impact manager in the firms Detroit office. In her role, Nosegbe will help lead Comerica’s public purpose and community impact investments. This includes the...
dbusiness.com
Susan Hennike Join Dearborn’s Carhartt as Chief Brand Officer
Carhartt, the Dearborn-based family-owned workwear brand founded 1889, announced the appointment of Susan Hennike as the company’s new chief brand officer (CBO). Hennike brings more than 20 years of experience in global product marketing to Carhartt, throughout which she developed a track record of growing some of the world’s most well-known apparel brands. She will report to Linda Hubbard, Carhartt’s president and COO.
dbusiness.com
Racing for Kids To The Hill 2022
Racing for Kids, a nonprofit organization in Grosse Pointe Farms, hosted its 16th annual To The Hill event on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Jumps Restaurant in Grosse Pointe. The day began with a public street fair that featured live music, a scavenger hunt, art stations, and more. The evening VIP reception included a live motorsports demonstration, a live and silent auction, specialty cocktails, a full bar, live music, and food from local restaurants The Bronze Door, The Dirty Dog Jazz Café, Fresh Farms, Jumps, Luxe, and Café Nini. Funds from the event go to supporting pediatric projects at Ascension St. John Children’s Hospital, Beaumont Grosse Pointe, The Children’s Foundation, Henry Ford Health System, Racing for Kids, and new this year, Teen Street Skills. Sponsors of the event included The Children’s Foundation, Backer Landscaping, Benson and Edit Ford Fund, Benson Ford Jr., Blaser Design Group, Bodman, and many more. // Photographs by Christine MJ Hathaway.
dbusiness.com
Ann Arbor’s DaySmart Software Grows Recreation Platform with Acquisition
DaySmart Software in Ann Arbor, a provider of vertically focused business management software, has announced it is acquiring Team Up, which provides fitness studio and gym management software. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. “Bringing TeamUp into the DaySmart portfolio allows us to enter a new market segment as...
