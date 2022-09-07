Read full article on original website
finlandia.edu
Creating Community: Hilterbrand shares vision on Finlandia Fridays
In this week’s episode of Finlandia Fridays, Director of Student Engagement and interim Residence Life Coordinator, Alex Hilterbrand, joins the show to talk about student engagement, upcoming campus events, and FinnU clubs and organizations. “My goal is to create this real sense of community, this real sense of vibrancy,...
WLUC
Hancock’s Keweenaw Co-op provides updates on move to new location
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Co-op in Hancock says it’s making progress on its new location. In May, it started promoting a capital campaign, encouraging community members to invest in raising $1 million to assist with the construction of the new co-op building. Between donations and investments, the...
WLUC
UPDATE: Michigan State Police searching for missing Ontonagon man
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is investigating the report of a missing person in Ontonagon County. 58-year-old Joseph Bittner was last seen by his family on September 7, around 9:30 a.m. near the area of 13820 Lakeshore Drive. He left on his four wheeler to go to...
WLUC
Wetland construction by MDOT concerns neighboring landowner in Bruce Crossing
BRUCE CROSSING, Mich. (WLUC) - New wetlands are being constructed on property purchased by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) in Bruce Crossing. They are to make up for wetlands that were affected during the construction of two bridges on M-26, one over the east branch and one over the west branch of the Firesteel River.
WLUC
Marquette Township residents raise concerns about Forestville bypass proposal
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township residents are sounding off about a proposal to put a new bypass off Forestville Road. A map of the proposed road created by the Marquette County Road Commission (MCRC) was presented at Tuesday night’s Marquette Township Board meeting. Board members said they...
WLUC
Keweenaw County camp fire under investigation
GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A camp near Copper Harbor was destroyed by a fire Monday afternoon. According to the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to report of a large plume of smoke near Horse Shoe Harbor in Grant Township Monday afternoon. A nearby camp owner in the vicinity checked the source prior to deputies’ arrival and found his camp, the nearby woods and a vehicle owned by him were on fire.
Man found not guilty in death of Michigan road worker
IRON COUNTY, MI – A Wisconsin man was found not guilty in the death of Michigan road worker who was struck by a pickup truck and pinned between two vehicles in January 2021, WLUC reports. On Thursday, Sept. 8, a jury found Jerry Mittelstadt, 57, of Newald, Wis., not...
wnmufm.org
Suspect in Houghton beating now facing murder charge
HOUGHTON, MI— A Houghton man faces a murder charge, after the man he’s suspected of beating died of his injuries. The 24-year-old L’Anse man passed away from injuries he received in the September 1 incident near the Arbor Green apartment complex. Luke Kreider, 19, of Houghton was...
WLUC
Wisconsin man found not guilty on charges related to death of Iron County road worker
IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Newald, Wisconsin man, that was facing charges after hitting an Iron County road worker with his pickup truck back in 2021, was found not guilty in Iron County Circuit Court. On Thursday, Sept. 8, a jury found 57-year-old Jerry Mittelstadt not guilty for a...
