Hancock, MI

Creating Community: Hilterbrand shares vision on Finlandia Fridays

In this week’s episode of Finlandia Fridays, Director of Student Engagement and interim Residence Life Coordinator, Alex Hilterbrand, joins the show to talk about student engagement, upcoming campus events, and FinnU clubs and organizations. “My goal is to create this real sense of community, this real sense of vibrancy,...
HANCOCK, MI
Hancock’s Keweenaw Co-op provides updates on move to new location

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Co-op in Hancock says it’s making progress on its new location. In May, it started promoting a capital campaign, encouraging community members to invest in raising $1 million to assist with the construction of the new co-op building. Between donations and investments, the...
HANCOCK, MI
Hancock, MI
Hancock, MI
Keweenaw County camp fire under investigation

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A camp near Copper Harbor was destroyed by a fire Monday afternoon. According to the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to report of a large plume of smoke near Horse Shoe Harbor in Grant Township Monday afternoon. A nearby camp owner in the vicinity checked the source prior to deputies’ arrival and found his camp, the nearby woods and a vehicle owned by him were on fire.
KEWEENAW COUNTY, MI
Man found not guilty in death of Michigan road worker

IRON COUNTY, MI – A Wisconsin man was found not guilty in the death of Michigan road worker who was struck by a pickup truck and pinned between two vehicles in January 2021, WLUC reports. On Thursday, Sept. 8, a jury found Jerry Mittelstadt, 57, of Newald, Wis., not...
NEWALD, WI
Suspect in Houghton beating now facing murder charge

HOUGHTON, MI— A Houghton man faces a murder charge, after the man he’s suspected of beating died of his injuries. The 24-year-old L’Anse man passed away from injuries he received in the September 1 incident near the Arbor Green apartment complex. Luke Kreider, 19, of Houghton was...
HOUGHTON, MI
