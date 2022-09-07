ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
dbusiness.com

The Salvation Army Appoints a Number of New Officers in Metro Detroit

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit based in Southfield has announced a number of new officers to the metro Detroit area. Bob and Lisa Mueller, both majors in the organization, have been appointed to The Salvation Army Great Lakes Division. Bob will serve as the Metro Detroit area commander overseeing fundraising, community development, and social services for the metro Detroit area.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy