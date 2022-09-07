SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 1 Skyridge Falcons remained undefeated and handed the No. 4 Timpview Thunderbirds their first loss in a non-region matchup. After a scoreless first quarter, the Thunderbirds scored a pair of touchdowns to take a 13-0 lead. Skyridge got the scoreboard before halftime to make it a 13-7 contest. During the second half, the Falcons shut out the T-Birds and added a pair of touchdowns of their own to capture the seven-point win. Timpview’s Quezon Villa scored two touchdowns in the loss. Skyridge improved to 5-0 and Timpview dropped to 4-1.

LEHI, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO