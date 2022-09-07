ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

Timpview Star Siale Esera Commits To BYU While On LES Field

PROVO, Utah – Before BYU football took on No. 9 Baylor, Timpview High star Siale Esera announced he would be part of future BYU games in the Big 12. The four-star edge rusher/linebacker by 247Sports announced on Saturday night that he is committed to BYU. He did it while he was on the field at LaVell Edwards Stadium in the pregame warmups of BYU versus Baylor.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Little League Team Honored At BYU-Baylor Game

PROVO – It’s a night to celebrate in Provo as BYU gets a taste of the Big 12 era in their matchup against Baylor. But BYU took the time to honor another team from the state made some noise this summer. The Snow Canyon baseball team, who earned Utah’s first berth in the Little League World Series in August, were given a rousing applause from Cougar fans in attendance Saturday night during the second quarter.
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Utah Basketball
Local
Utah College Basketball
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Tennessee State
Provo, UT
Basketball
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Provo, UT
College Basketball
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
kslsports.com

Baylor Alum, Jazz Guard Attends BYU Game To Watch Bears, Cougars

PROVO – A Baylor alum and current Utah Jazz guard showed up in Provo with one of his teammates to watch his former school play against the BYU Cougars. The No. 21 Cougars hosted the No. 9 Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 10. Second-year Jazzman and...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Questions Answered In Win Against No. 9 Baylor

PROVO, Utah – The No. 21 BYU football team fought and clawed all night with the defense making a key stop in overtime to defeat the No. 9 Baylor Bears. Let’s break down the game with some key questions answered. Who was the most valuable BYU player?. When...
PROVO, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Harper
espn700sports.com

Kevin Reynolds on Duke-BYU volleyball incident, Baylor @ BYU + more

Trib beat writer Kevin Reynolds joins The Drive to discuss BYU’s matchup with No. 9 Baylor, a week 1 drubbing of USF, Nacua/Romney OUT(?), the latest on BYU-Duke WVB incident + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Whittingham, Utes Will Watch Tape To Determine Improvement

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes put together a lopsided win, 73-7, against Southern Utah University after coming up just short of a win the week before in Gainesville. While the beatdown was impressive and Utah looked virtually flawless on both sides of the ball, head coach Kyle Whittingham cautioned jumping to the conclusion that all is fixed with his team.
CEDAR CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Shows Baylor Hospitality With Playing Of School Song In Bell Tower

PROVO, Utah – BYU/Baylor has the potential to be a special series when the two schools are both in the Big 12 Conference. Baylor has been an original member of the Big 12 from its inception in 1996, while BYU is set to join the Power 5 league in 2023. Last year, when BYU traveled to Waco to face the Bears for the first time since 1984, Baylor rolled out the Big 12 carpet for BYU.
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Las Vegas#Ncaa Tournament#Basketball Teams#Byu Basketball Announces#Wcc#Nit#Cougars#Idaho State#The Big Sky Conference#Montezuma Mesa#Viejas Arena#Aztecs
kslsports.com

One Year Later: BYU’s Big 12 Invitation Represents Endless Potential

PROVO, Utah – On September 10, 2021, at 7 a.m., in room C301 at the Abraham O. Smoot Administration Building (more commonly referred to as the ‘X-shaped’ building) on campus, BYU officials gathered for a historic meeting. The reason? BYU was waiting on official word from Big...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

No. 1 Skyridge Stays Undefeated, Hands No. 4 Timpview First Loss

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 1 Skyridge Falcons remained undefeated and handed the No. 4 Timpview Thunderbirds their first loss in a non-region matchup. After a scoreless first quarter, the Thunderbirds scored a pair of touchdowns to take a 13-0 lead. Skyridge got the scoreboard before halftime to make it a 13-7 contest. During the second half, the Falcons shut out the T-Birds and added a pair of touchdowns of their own to capture the seven-point win. Timpview’s Quezon Villa scored two touchdowns in the loss. Skyridge improved to 5-0 and Timpview dropped to 4-1.
LEHI, UT
kslsports.com

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Week 5 Picks

SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team made their picks ahead of a very entertaining Week 5 of the high school football season in the state of Utah. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind made their picks for key Week 5 matchups. Layton vs....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
kslsports.com

Joe Ingles Drops Price On Salt Lake City Home

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles has dropped the price of his Salt Lake City home after nearly a month on the market. Ingles originally listed the home located at 2828 E. Kennedy Drive near Emigration Canyon for $3.5 million in mid-August. After three weeks without a sale, the price has dipped to $3.2 million.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy