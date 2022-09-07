ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, MS

WDAM-TV

Jones Co. high-speed chase ends in crash on Hwy 11

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man led the Laurel Police Department on a high-speed chase down Highway 11 after officers attempted a traffic stop. According to the department, the driver, Larry Paige, fled the traffic stop. An officer attempted to tase Paige before he could drive away, but Paige was able to get away in his vehicle.
JONES COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Shoplifting and DUIs in Leake and Attala

JERRY D SMITH, 54, of Carthage, Drug Court Order – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A. JASON A TOLLESON, 35, of Carthage, Hold for Drug Court, MDOC. Bond N/A. JONATHAN L TOWNSEND, 36, of Carthage, Careless Driving, No Tag, No Insurance, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $168, $218,$418, N/A.
CARTHAGE, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing teen

Jones County, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Karley Robin Loper, age 13, who is considered a runaway. Miss Loper is a white female, 5′ 5″ in height, average weight, with black hair, and blue eyes. She left her home on McVey Road, which is a Soso address, overnight and no clothing description is known. She has been listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC) making her runaway status known to law enforcement agencies nationwide.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after being hit by train in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man died after being hit by a train in Hattiesburg on Saturday, September 10. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said emergency crews responded to the scene around 7:15 a.m. near West Pine Street and Highway 49. Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victim as Antonio Fisher, […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLBT

4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced on Thursday that four people were convicted of a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Canton. On December 28, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was doing surveillance at the Cypress Meadows Apartments in...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Water main break causes outage in Hattiesburg

Update: September 10, 2022 HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – City leaders announced the water main break was repaired on Saturday, September 10. Neighbors who live in the affected areas noted below should boil their water before consumption while water crews wait for water samples to come back clear. HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A contractor working on […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
#Cci#County Road#Accident
WJTV 12

Two men arrested on I-20 in Rankin County on drug charges

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies said two suspects were arrested during a traffic stop after drugs were found inside a vehicle. The arrests happened on Thursday on Interstate 20. Deputies pulled over a Mercedes Benz for a traffic violation. During an interview, a deputy became suspicious due to the discrepancies in the […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Drugs, stolen gun found during Rankin County traffic stop

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Two men are facing charges after Rankin County sheriff's deputies said they found illegal drugs and a stolen rifle during a traffic stop. Members of the Rankin County Sheriff's Office Criminal Interdiction Team stopped a Mercedes Thursday afternoon on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Aggravated Assault and Multiple Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

PAUL LUCKETT, 57, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $1,000. JONATHAN M MALONE, 29, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, Improper Equipment, Seatbelt Violation, CPD. Bond N/A, $0, $0. BRIAN G MASK, 22, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with...
CARTHAGE, MS
WJTV 12

Four plead guilty to 2021 drive-by shooting in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Madison and Rankin Counties District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced four suspects pled guilty in connection to a 2021 drive-by shooting. Gaddis McCullough Jr., 15, Jamarion Mitchell, 17, Jurmarcus Taylor, 19, and Alphonso Ray, 21, all pled guilty to aggravated assault and were sentenced to 20 years in the custody […]
CANTON, MS
WTOK-TV

More arrests pending in 5-year-old’s death

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - More arrests are pending in the investigation of the death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown. The child was inside his home at 19th Street and Old Marion Road in August 2021 when shots fired in a drive-by shooting took his life. The arrests of two suspects...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Butler man killed in car crash

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroner Clayton Cobler said a 73-year-old man from Butler, Ala., was killed in an accident on Highway 19 South Wednesday evening. Cobler said the one-car wreck happened near Shannon Road in the Whynot community, about two miles from the Alabama state line. The man’s name...
BUTLER, AL
WJTV 12

Employees warned of business scam in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hub City employees are being warned of a scam targeting local businesses. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the scam has already targeted employees of businesses in the 1800 block of Hardy Street and the 3700 block of West 4th Street. They said the scammer calls claiming to be […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Man barricades himself in building at NAS Meridian

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: The standoff situation at NAS Meridian is over. The 19-year-old suspect was not found in the building where he was believed to be barricaded for hours. News 11 is awaiting more information about what exactly took place and where the suspect is believed to...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Children, adult injured in accident

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are in the hospital after a one car wreck Monday morning in Meridian. Two children and an adult had to be cut out of the car by Meridian firefighters using the jaws of life. The crash happened just before noon Monday on Highway 45...
MERIDIAN, MS

