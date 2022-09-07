ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
startattle.com

Vampire Academy (Season 1 Episode 1, 2, 3 & 4) Peacock, trailer, release date

Set in a world of privilege and glamour, Vampire Academy follows two young women’s friendship that transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society. Startattle.com – Vampire Academy | Peacock. Network: Peacock. Release date: September 15, 2022 at 3am...
TV SERIES
startattle.com

DC’s Stargirl (Season 3 Episode 3) “The Blackmail” trailer, release date

Courtney and the JSA receive an anonymous tip that could help in their m–der investigation. Startattle.com – DC’s Stargirl | The CW. Meanwhile, after being told to find balance, Sylvester looks into potential jobs in Blue Valley, while also trying to figure out who he is without his Starman identity. The episode was directed by Walter Carlos Garcia and written by Taylor Streitz.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raza Jaffrey
Person
Beth Goddard
Person
Samantha Morton
Person
Charles Dance
digitalspy.com

Tales of the Walking Dead reveals new name for walkers

Tales of the Walking Dead spoilers follow. Tales of the Walking Dead has revealed its own name for the franchise's zombies, which have previously been known to fans as "Walkers". From walkers to biters to lurkers, the names for the zombies in the Walking Dead universe have varied depending on...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miniseries#Serpent#Lsb Image#French#Startattle Com#Aabis#Scots#American#Starz
digitalspy.com

The Bad Batch season 2 confirms Disney+ release date

Star Wars animation The Bad Batch premieres its second season on January 4. Fresh out of the D23 Expo in California, this tantalising update was shared to the world via Twitter, while it's also been confirmed that the first two episodes will drop next year. In attendance at the exhibition,...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NME

‘Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae joins cast of upcoming Star Wars series

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae is set to star in Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars series. According to Deadline, Lee is set to star as the male lead in Disney+’s The Acolyte. The series, which promises to depict the dark side of the Force’s rise to power during the final days of the film franchise’s High Republic era, marks the South Korean actor’s first leading role in a television series since starring in Squid Game.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Walking Dead New Smart Zombies Leverage Season 1 Mistakes

When AMC's The Walking Dead premiered, the level of skill that the walkers had varied from person to person, but even by the second episode, fans noticed that some of them seemed actually smart--like really smart. Those particular super-zombies will return during the series' last eight episodes in October. Back...
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Carmen (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Natascha McElhone

In a small Mediterranean village, Carmen has looked after her brother, the local priest, for her entire life. Startattle.com – Carmen 2022. In Malta, it is tradition for the younger sister to devote her life to the church when an older brother enters the priesthood. Inspired by true events, Carmen lives a life of servitude from the age of 16 until 50, when her brother dies. When the Church abandons Carmen, she is mistaken for the new priest. Realizing her own mortality, she leaves the church and makes up for lost time. Carmen soon begins to see the world, and herself, in a new light.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead star reacts to the series finally ending

The Walking Dead star Eleanor Matsuura has addressed the show coming to an end, admitting it hasn't really sunk in yet. The long-running series is due to kick off its final batch of season 11 episodes next month, after which we will have to say farewell. Speaking exclusively to Digital...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Paper Girls’ Canceled By Prime Video After One Season, Will Be Shopped By Legendary Television

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Prime has opted not to pick up a second season of Paper Girls, its sci-fi series based on Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang’s graphic novel. The decision comes a little over a month after all eight episodes from Season 1 were released July 29 to a strong response by critics, earning 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, which was soon joined by an equally impressive 88% audience score. Paper Girls comes from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, in association with Plan B. According to sources, Legendary TV will be shopping the series, looking to tap into the popularity of series...
NFL
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead star teases how final episode will impact future spin-offs

The Walking Dead star Eleanor Matsuura has teased how the show's ending will act as a "launchpad" for the upcoming spin-offs. The show is already lining-up multiple additional projects when the main series comes to an end later this year, including shows for Daryl, Maggie and Negan, and Rick and Michonne.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy