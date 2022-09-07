In a small Mediterranean village, Carmen has looked after her brother, the local priest, for her entire life. Startattle.com – Carmen 2022. In Malta, it is tradition for the younger sister to devote her life to the church when an older brother enters the priesthood. Inspired by true events, Carmen lives a life of servitude from the age of 16 until 50, when her brother dies. When the Church abandons Carmen, she is mistaken for the new priest. Realizing her own mortality, she leaves the church and makes up for lost time. Carmen soon begins to see the world, and herself, in a new light.

