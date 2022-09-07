Read full article on original website
Vampire Academy (Season 1 Episode 1, 2, 3 & 4) Peacock, trailer, release date
Set in a world of privilege and glamour, Vampire Academy follows two young women’s friendship that transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society. Startattle.com – Vampire Academy | Peacock. Network: Peacock. Release date: September 15, 2022 at 3am...
DC’s Stargirl (Season 3 Episode 3) “The Blackmail” trailer, release date
Courtney and the JSA receive an anonymous tip that could help in their m–der investigation. Startattle.com – DC’s Stargirl | The CW. Meanwhile, after being told to find balance, Sylvester looks into potential jobs in Blue Valley, while also trying to figure out who he is without his Starman identity. The episode was directed by Walter Carlos Garcia and written by Taylor Streitz.
American Horror Stories (Season 2 Episode 8) Season finale, Hulu, “Lake”, trailer, release date
A mysterious drowning uncovers secrets at the bottom of the lake. Startattle.com – American Horror Stories | Hulu. American Horror Stories (Season 2 Episode 8) Season finale, Hulu, “Lake”, Alicia Silverstone, Olivia Rouyre, Horror, trailer, release date. American Horror Stories Season 2 finale. American Horror Stories is...
Tales of the Walking Dead (Season 1 Episode 5) “Davon”, trailer, release date
In a noir-ish fractured-memory thriller, a young stranger suddenly wakes up in a dangerous, foreign town with no memory of how he got there; he must piece together fragments of his broken mind to uncover why the townspeople accuse him of murder. Startattle.com – Tales of the Walking Dead | AMC.
The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 5 Episode 1 & 2) Hulu, “Morning, Ballet”, Elisabeth Moss, trailer, release date
June faces consequences for k—ing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. Startattle.com – The Handmaid’s Tale | Hulu. The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 5 Episode 1 & 2) Hulu, “Morning, Ballet”, Elisabeth Moss, trailer, release date. The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5...
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Regrets That Walking Dead Spin-Offs Were Announced Before Series Ended
Watch: Terry Crews Spills on Tales of the Walking Dead at Comic-Con 2022. There's nothing worse than seeing a show spoiler. So understandably, The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and director Greg Nicotero feel bad the franchise inadvertently confirmed that key characters would survive the final season when announcing several spin-off series.
Tales of the Walking Dead reveals new name for walkers
Tales of the Walking Dead spoilers follow. Tales of the Walking Dead has revealed its own name for the franchise's zombies, which have previously been known to fans as "Walkers". From walkers to biters to lurkers, the names for the zombies in the Walking Dead universe have varied depending on...
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
Everything to Know About Season 5 of Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’: Cast, Release Date, Plot and More
Warning: This story contains spoilers for season 4 of Virgin River More small town drama ahead! The Netflix series Virgin River is returning for a fifth season. “[With] everything that’s been going on in the world, people more and more [are] looking for, not just that comfort, but also that feeling of hope and that […]
The Bad Batch season 2 confirms Disney+ release date
Star Wars animation The Bad Batch premieres its second season on January 4. Fresh out of the D23 Expo in California, this tantalising update was shared to the world via Twitter, while it's also been confirmed that the first two episodes will drop next year. In attendance at the exhibition,...
Paddington Bear's Message to Late Queen Elizabeth II Will Tug at Your Heartstrings
Watch: Prominent Figures Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Paddington Bear has an endless amount of gratitude for the late Queen Elizabeth II. After the British monarch passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, the official Twitter account belonging to the beloved character shared a few words in her honor. "Thank you, Ma'am," the Sept. 8 message read. "For everything."
House Of The Dragon Reviews Are In, And Critics Do Not Agree About HBO’s Game Of Thrones Prequel
Reviews are in for House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series coming to HBO, and opinions are split.
‘Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae joins cast of upcoming Star Wars series
Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae is set to star in Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars series. According to Deadline, Lee is set to star as the male lead in Disney+’s The Acolyte. The series, which promises to depict the dark side of the Force’s rise to power during the final days of the film franchise’s High Republic era, marks the South Korean actor’s first leading role in a television series since starring in Squid Game.
Walking Dead New Smart Zombies Leverage Season 1 Mistakes
When AMC's The Walking Dead premiered, the level of skill that the walkers had varied from person to person, but even by the second episode, fans noticed that some of them seemed actually smart--like really smart. Those particular super-zombies will return during the series' last eight episodes in October. Back...
Rian Johnson unpeels ‘Glass Onion,’ his ‘Knives Out’ sequel
TORONTO (AP) — Three years after premiering “Knives Out” at the Toronto International Film Festival, Rian Johnson returned to the scene of the crime to debut his much-anticipated whodunit sequel, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”. When Johnson introduced the film to the eager Princess of...
Carmen (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Natascha McElhone
In a small Mediterranean village, Carmen has looked after her brother, the local priest, for her entire life. Startattle.com – Carmen 2022. In Malta, it is tradition for the younger sister to devote her life to the church when an older brother enters the priesthood. Inspired by true events, Carmen lives a life of servitude from the age of 16 until 50, when her brother dies. When the Church abandons Carmen, she is mistaken for the new priest. Realizing her own mortality, she leaves the church and makes up for lost time. Carmen soon begins to see the world, and herself, in a new light.
Walking Dead star reacts to the series finally ending
The Walking Dead star Eleanor Matsuura has addressed the show coming to an end, admitting it hasn't really sunk in yet. The long-running series is due to kick off its final batch of season 11 episodes next month, after which we will have to say farewell. Speaking exclusively to Digital...
Lucasfilm releases new trailer for 'Willow' sequel series; Christian Slater joins cast
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The titular wizard in the Willow sequel series is told the world needs his magic again in the latest trailer for the eagerly awaited Disney+ fantasy drama. The 90-second preview, which once again features Warwick Davis as Willow, has already gotten more than 8 million views since it was posted on YouTube Saturday.
‘Paper Girls’ Canceled By Prime Video After One Season, Will Be Shopped By Legendary Television
EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Prime has opted not to pick up a second season of Paper Girls, its sci-fi series based on Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang’s graphic novel. The decision comes a little over a month after all eight episodes from Season 1 were released July 29 to a strong response by critics, earning 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, which was soon joined by an equally impressive 88% audience score. Paper Girls comes from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, in association with Plan B. According to sources, Legendary TV will be shopping the series, looking to tap into the popularity of series...
Walking Dead star teases how final episode will impact future spin-offs
The Walking Dead star Eleanor Matsuura has teased how the show's ending will act as a "launchpad" for the upcoming spin-offs. The show is already lining-up multiple additional projects when the main series comes to an end later this year, including shows for Daryl, Maggie and Negan, and Rick and Michonne.
