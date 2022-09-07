Vermont’s can carrier reuse program diverts 10,000 plastic carriers from the waste stream every month

Read full article on original website
WCAX
Cannabis testing labs gear up for Vt. retail market
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont moves closer to the October 1st date when retail cannabis can begin hitting store shelves, lab techs are already hard at work making sure the product is safe for consumers. Luke Emerson-Mason and Carly Farmer are with Bia Diagnostics, which is one of two...
Bolton & Vermont DEC want to help people dumping human waste
Local and state officials want to help whoever has been dumping human waste all summer near the Winooski River in Bolton.
vermontbiz.com
Hunger Free Vermont receives $38,977 grant from Shaw’s
Vermont Business Magazine The work to mitigate hunger issues was aided recently by a $38,977 grant from Shaw’s and Star Market’s Foundation Nourishing Neighbors Program that aims to help connect qualified individuals with existing federal meal programs such as SNAP, WIC, P-EBT, and free or reduced school nutrition programs.
As Vermont’s moose search for mates, drivers urged to stay alert
On Vermont highways, drivers hit 49 moose in 2021 and have already hit 23 in 2022. Since 1985, 19 people have died after hitting moose on major state roads. Read the story on VTDigger here: As Vermont’s moose search for mates, drivers urged to stay alert.
Despite hunger for vegan food, some Chittenden County restaurants reduce hours
Challenges familiar and unique have beset the region’s plant-based food providers. Read the story on VTDigger here: Despite hunger for vegan food, some Chittenden County restaurants reduce hours.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Tuna
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a two-year-old cat named Tuna!. Tuna is a neutered male, and was brought to the Humane Society because his owners could no longer take care of him. According to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, Tuna is a sometimes...
Amid confusion, Vermont education officials say that masks can be required in certain school situations
Vermont’s Secretary of Education officials told superintendents last week that masking in schools could be necessary to protect at-risk students. Read the story on VTDigger here: Amid confusion, Vermont education officials say that masks can be required in certain school situations.
Vermont farmers get loans to renovate worker housing
Sixteen farmers are part of a pilot program seen as key to keeping staff. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont farmers get loans to renovate worker housing.
WCAX
Ski Vermont applauds Jay Peak-Pacific Group Resorts deal
2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide. Sandy Belisle takes a shine to her job.
Don’t take this listing for granite: Vermont Marble Co. building has hit the market for $799,000
The building was constructed in 1924 and sits on a 2.4-acre lot. A marble edifice is on the market for $799,000 in a state known for the beautiful stone. The property at 61 Main St. in Proctor, Vt., just north of the city of Rutland, was once the home of Vermont Marble Co., and the space offers a one-of-a-kind blank canvas on a 2.5-acre lot. The building itself is 28,128 square feet.
mynbc5.com
Dirty water in Plattsburgh caused by sediment in tanks
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — If you've been seeing brown or dirty-looking water coming out of your showers and faucets in Plattsburgh for the past few weeks, you aren't alone. On Wednesday, the city of Plattsburgh issued a warning to residents that hydrants were being flowed throughout the city. A complete flush of the system began in the west end of the city and is scheduled to continue until work is completed.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices fall to lowest level since winter
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont have fallen 10 cents to back under $4 per gallon, according to GasBuddy(link is external). The average price today is $3.90, which is 50 cents less than a month ago and 83 cents more than last year. The lowest price in the state is in Troy ($3.47/g) and the highest price is in Killington ($4.59). Gasoline prices in Vermont have also started to close the gap with the average national price, which has fallen 8 cents in the last week to $3.72/g. State and national prices had been running about the same until the beginning of summer.
mynbc5.com
Here's where to find some of Vermont's best fall foliage views
Autumn is quickly approaching and will usher in an explosion of colors across the hillsides of Vermont. But where is the best place to see fall foliage? It's likely any Vermonter you ask will give a different answer, but there is a driving tour sure to offer some great fall views.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire environmental officials issue boil water order for Whitefield
WHITEFIELD, N.H. — New Hampshire environmental officials ordered Whitefield residents to boil water until further notice. The state said their testing found E.coli in the water system. People in Whitefield should boil water for at least a minute before cooking, drinking or brushing teeth to make sure it is...
Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm Plan to Retire
For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Since 2008, they have been off busy U.S. Route 2 on 4.3 acres next to the Winooski River. They grow lush fields of daylilies and display gardens, which visitors can explore.
WCAX
US Army and GlobalFoundries joining forces
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont organizations are joining forces to give veterans and those in the armed forces a chance to further their career paths outside of the military. “We’re starting it now, but we believe it’s going to really carry through to the future,” John Lafreniere, Deputy Director...
WCAX
International boat show hits Burlington waterfront
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a special event on Burlington’s waterfront this weekend for boat lovers. The International Boat Show has come to Lake Champlain for the first time. The Antique and Classic Boat Society has shows on lakes around the country every year and this one is hosted by the local chapter.
WCAX
Some Vermont schools roll out electric school buses
Vermont Air National Guard to host open house and 9/11 ceremony. The Vermont Air National Guard Base is hosting several events over the weekend, including an open house. With the unprecedented spike in gun violence in the Queen City in recent months, The Burlington Police have released a breakdown of gun incidents over the years to add context.
WCAX
Pacific Group Resorts wins auction for Vermont’s Jay Peak
JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - Jay Peak Resort officials are celebrating after Pacific Group Resorts landed the winning $76 million bid in an auction Wednesday. Jay Peak President and General Manager Steve Wright says employees are ecstatic that the Utah-based company got to the finish line first. He says when leaders announced the winner Thursday morning, staffers released a massive sigh of relief. Wright says it feels like Jay Peak is an addition to a small family operation as opposed to a tiny cog in a huge machine.
Western wildfire smoke leads to hazy skies in New England
National Weather Service meteorologists in Burlington say smoke moving eastward could make the sky appear “milky” or hazy.
