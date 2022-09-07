Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Ewers Likely Out 4-6 Weeks With Shoulder Sprain
The quarterback left Saturday’s game against Alabama after landing on his left arm during a play in the first quarter.
Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings for Week 3 announced
Week 2 of the college football season was upset city as a number of ranked teams went down, including a pair of top 10 teams at home to unranked foes at the hands of visitors from the Sun Belt. And another top 10 team, 9th ranked defending Big 12 champion Baylor, took an L in two overtimes on the ...
Alabama holds No. 1 spot but there are major changes in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Alabama survived in Week 2 and held off Georgia for the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll but there were big changes elsewhere.
Comments / 0