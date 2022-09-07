Following dominant victory over Harrington in Berkshire DA race, Shugrue thanks controversial legal mentor

Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Crash at Mount Greylock Entrance Highlights Long-Standing Concern
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A crash at the entrance of the Mount Greylock Regional School campus Wednesday sent one person to the hospital and had the school community thinking about the potential danger of the driveway's access to U.S. Route 7. At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Williamstown Police received a...
wamc.org
Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York
This weekend, the Tugboat Roundup returns to Waterford, New York. The annual celebration brings together active, working vessels, hobby crafts, and tugboat fans at the mouth of the historic Erie Canal, where the Mohawk meets the Hudson. To learn more about the weekend of events, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Sept. 11, 2022
Anthony Depalma and Yunika Burgos Depalma to Lee Racine Sr., and Kris Racine, 15 Ash Lane, Unit 15, $258,000. Darlene Staples to Paul Masse and Cynthia Masse, 24 Keller Circle, $389,900.
Pittsfield announces facilities closing schedule for local parks
The City of Pittsfield will begin winterizing facilities at selected parks in the city.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
2 Summit Avenue: Jared L. Porter of Adams to Gregory Baker and Angela M. Bleau, $170,000 on 08/26/2022. 40 N Summer Street: Gregory S. Nowicki and Deborah A. Nowicki of Adams to Aimee L. Kupiec and Erica J. Viens, $249,000 on 08/26/2022. Becket. 87 Sir Edwards Way: Ted M. Glass...
Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield unsafe to swim
There has been an algae test completed at Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield today that confirms the presence of a blue-green algae bloom. This may present harmful health effects for users of the lake.
Protesters call for Greenfield Chief Robert Haigh to resign or be fired by mayor
A group of protesters gathered in downtown Greenfield on Wednesday evening and demanded that Police Chief Robert Haigh either resign or be fired from his post by Mayor Roxann Wedegartner in a demonstration where protestors described an erosion of public trust after a jury found that Haigh discriminated against a former officer.
wamc.org
Maura Healey on East-West Rail: 'We'll get this done'
The candidates at the top of the Democratic ticket in the November elections came to Springfield today to talk transportation. Attorney General Maura Healey made her first campaign stop in western Massachusetts as the Democratic nominee for governor on Friday, visiting Union Station in Springfield where she once again said she is all onboard with the area’s signature transportation project – East-West Rail.
Former Northampton teacher, vice principal Eugene B. DeFilippo killed in Deerfield car crash
Authorities have identified Eugene B. DeFilippo, 97, of Easthampton as the driver who was killed in a collision on Labor Day, the Northwestern District Attorney said. DeFilippo was a former teacher, vice-principal and football coach at Northampton High School, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. DeFilippo also played football for the College of the Holy Cross. He played in the Orange Bowl while he was on the GI Bill.
Hudson Mohawk Magazine honors Meghan Marohn
On September 7, Megan Marohn would have turned 43. In tribute, Hudson Mohawk Magazine produced an 11-minute radio special honoring their former producer and friend.
wamc.org
City Council approves legal fees as former Saratoga Springs official discusses state civil rights probe
The Saratoga Springs City Council this week approved the reimbursement of legal fees for two former city officials as they comply with an investigation from the New York State Attorney General’s office into potential civil rights abuses related to the arrests of Black Lives Matter demonstrators last year. And there are new details today about what the probe is examining.
West Springfield home to be demolished after 2019 fire
A house that was destroyed by a fire in West Springfield will be demolished after three years of sitting vacant.
Past Niskayuna Fire Chief dies after 64 years of service
Niskayuna Fire District has announced Past Chief Don Miller has passed away. Past Chief Miller served the community for 64.
wgbh.org
Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists
A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
‘Unimaginable’: Eugene DeFilippo, former Northampton vice-principal killed in crash, remembered for dedication to family and students
A fair disciplinarian, a proud family man and a dedicated public servant: This is how some of the former students and colleagues of longtime Northampton vice-principal and teacher Eugene B. DeFilippo Sr. remember him following his untimely death earlier this week. DeFilippo, known as “Flip” and “Gene” to those close...
LOOK: The Most Affordable Home With a Pool in Pittsfield, MA
While summer is coming to a close, despite the warm temps we'll continue to see for a minute, we still long for the days when we could take a nice dip in the pool. What if you had your own? Given the climate in our region, there is a relatively low number of houses that are on the market that include a pool. So let's take a look at what the most affordable house that's listed with a pool in Pittsfield right now.
westernmassnews.com
Police respond to three-car crash in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Elm Street in Northampton was blocked off early Saturday evening due to a three-car accident. The scene has since cleared. Police told Western Mass News the first car stopped at a pedestrian sidewalk. The car behind it also stopped. The third car slammed into the middle vehicle and in turn, that car hit the car in front.
Pittsfield’s Elizabeth Banks Gives Hometown Shoutout in New Wine Ad
Elizabeth Banks isn't shy about letting you know that her hometown is Pittsfield, MA. And why would she be? Anyone who came from the Berkshires should want to brag about these surroundings! Of course, we've seen Banks in plenty of movies and TV shows. We've seen her in TV commercials as well. But now there's a brand new wine ad that has been making the rounds on the internet. Not only does she appear in the ad, but even gives a shoutout to her hometown!
wamc.org
Rogvoy Report 9/9/22
With so much going on culturally speaking in our region, this is my highly selective, curated snapshot of some of the most promising events happening this weekend …. Comedians and real-life couple Liz Butler and Ben Jardine bring Live from International Waters, a character-driven improvised comedy concert, to the Foundry in West Stockbridge, Mass., tonight and Saturday night at 7:30pm. (Fri-Sat, Sept 9-10)
Driver escapes rollover crash in Deerfield
A rollover crash took place in Deerfield on Lower Road, Saturday morning. According to the Deerfield Fire District, the operator of the vehicle was not injured and removed himself from the vehicle before the fire crew arrived.
