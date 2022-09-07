ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 2

Related
US 103.1

This Cute Post Office is Michigan’s Smallest. Have You Seen It?

Now acting as a kind of tourist attraction, Michigan's smallest post office is, dare I say it, adorable. Sitting in Elm Hall, Michigan, it's still a functioning post office as far as I can tell. They're still listed as an accessible location on the official website for the USPS. In fact, people seem to travel from all over Michigan just to drive past this dainty little building. At least, that's what Tiktok has led me to believe:
ELM HALL, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
dbusiness.com

Detroit EV Tech Company Vehya Partners with Center Line Electric, Siwek Construction

Vehya, a Detroit-based electric vehicle industry digital platform, has partnered with Center Line Electric and Siwek Construction in Flint to create a streamlined EV installation solution for large infrastructure projects. Vehya alone works with cities, automotive companies, and other businesses to supply, install, and service the infrastructure needed for the...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Where to get your COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine in Michigan

The newly authorized COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster shots aimed at the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants of the virus as well as the original strain are now widely available in Michigan. Many pharmacies are now carrying the bivalent boosters made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which earlier this month were authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Up North Voice

What do you think about state forest management in Northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN – It’s time to talk about your state forests. Prescribed burns, timber harvests and other activities are carefully planned to keep Michigan’s nearly 4 million acres of state forest healthy and thriving. Plans for these activities are currently being made for 2024, but public comment...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Michigan Whitetail Deer Trackers for the 2022 Season

As deer hunting season officially kicks off in Michigan this weekend, many will take to the field, take that shot with their gun or bow, but then need to find the deer they KNOW they hit. That's where Michigan's Deer trackers come in. Michigan Deer Trackers for 2022. The Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Medical Services#Healthcare Workers#General Health#Social Security
US 103.1

Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Northern Michigan Asylum

It's a place that you probably wouldn't want to have been in when it was open. Seeing it while closed... may be a different story. As a reminder to those who wish to explore abandoned places, always proceed with caution. Some abandoned properties are on private land, and some are extremely dangerous to venture through.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Health Services
progressivegrocer.com

BJ’s Grows Its Footprint in Michigan

BJ’s Wholesale Club is celebrating its fourth store opening in 2022 as it cuts the ribbon on Sept. 9 for its new location in Canton, Mich. This is the retailer’s fifth outpost in Michigan, bringing its total U.S. store count to 230. The fifth location in Michigan features...
CANTON, MI
dbusiness.com

Magna to Manufacture Autonomous Delivery Robots in Michigan

Magna International, a global mobility technology company with its U.S. headquarters in Troy, has entered into an agreement with Cartken to manufacture the company’s autonomous delivery robot fleet. Cartken’s fully autonomous delivery robots can operate outdoors and indoors and are equipped with a remote monitoring and teleoperation system that...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

The abortion rights amendment made Michigan's ballot. Here's exactly what it says

Following a dramatic path to a statewide vote, an abortion rights proposal in Michigan has officially secured a spot on this fall's ballot. The Reproductive Freedom for All proposal filed a record number of signatures to qualify for the ballot. But two Republicans on the Board of State Canvassers initially refused to certify it, raising concerns about alleged formatting issues petition opponents argued rendered the form used to collect signatures defective.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy