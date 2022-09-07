ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of America (BoA) is now offering Black and Hispanic first-time homebuyers in select cities mortgages with zero down payment and zero closing costs. NBC News reported that BoA’s Community Affordable Loan Solution (CALS) mortgages will help Black and Hispanic individuals and families acquire an affordable loan to purchase a home. The CALS will be available in certain Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, and Miami neighborhoods.
