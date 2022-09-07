RS Recommends: Combat The Heatwave With This Cooling Mattress Pad, Now Just $40

With heatwaves still sweeping across the nation, staying cool is a must. But, not even the best air conditioners and fans can help you from waking up covered in sweat — especially if you’re already a hot sleeper. That’s where the SLEEP ZONE Queen-Sized Cooling Mattress Pad comes in, now on sale for just $39.99 — a 26% discount from its original price of $53.99.

This mattress pad is available in five sizes, ranging from twin to California King, with a 25% discount available on most options, apart from the king-sized mattress pad. Each pad is designed with NANOTEX Coolest Comfort Technology which the brand says is both moisture-wicking and breathable. The microfiber surface is soft too, and according to the brand, thicker than most competitors on the market.

The design also delivers maximum comfort to every part of the body — the middle part of the pad features cloud-shaped quilting to help disperse the body’s pressure and keep your pad from sagging over time. This mattress topper itself is also machine washable, just in case you have a spill and need to get it clean.

It’s also super easy to place on your existing mattress — just use the knitted skirt pockets to secure the new mattress pad on your bed. Each product is also free of harmful chemicals and is Oeko-Tex Standard 100, so you know you’re picking a quality item.

Grab the SLEEP ZONE Cooling Mattress Pad now at its low price and upgrade your bedding while it’s still hot outside.