ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

RS Recommends: Combat The Heatwave With This Cooling Mattress Pad, Now Just $40

By Nishka Dhawan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3veZQp_0hlf4qed00

With heatwaves still sweeping across the nation, staying cool is a must. But, not even the best air conditioners and fans can help you from waking up covered in sweat — especially if you’re already a hot sleeper. That’s where the SLEEP ZONE Queen-Sized Cooling Mattress Pad comes in, now on sale for just $39.99 — a 26% discount from its original price of $53.99.

Buy: SLEEP ZONE Mattress Pad $39.99

This mattress pad is available in five sizes, ranging from twin to California King, with a 25% discount available on most options, apart from the king-sized mattress pad. Each pad is designed with NANOTEX Coolest Comfort Technology which the brand says is both moisture-wicking and breathable. The microfiber surface is soft too, and according to the brand, thicker than most competitors on the market.

The design also delivers maximum comfort to every part of the body — the middle part of the pad features cloud-shaped quilting to help disperse the body’s pressure and keep your pad from sagging over time. This mattress topper itself is also machine washable, just in case you have a spill and need to get it clean.

It’s also super easy to place on your existing mattress — just use the knitted skirt pockets to secure the new mattress pad on your bed. Each product is also free of harmful chemicals and is Oeko-Tex Standard 100, so you know you’re picking a quality item.

Grab the SLEEP ZONE Cooling Mattress Pad now at its low price and upgrade your bedding while it’s still hot outside.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Family Survival Kits Approved by Oprah Are 40% Off Right Now

JUDY, the “ready kit” company known for its bright orange bug-out bags and emergency kits, has launched a new promo that gets you up to 40% off its best-selling products — no discount code needed. The company says emergency preparedness is more important than ever, as storms and natural disaster season approaches in many parts of the country. The best JUDY deal gets you its all-in-one “Power Prepper System” for more than $300 off. Regularly, $1390, the system — which can sustain a family of six for up to 72 hours — is on sale for just $834. That’s a discount of...
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This Tiny Portable Movie Projector Is on Sale for $69

Whether you’re prepping for a movie night outdoors or want to upgrade your home theater experience, this PVO mini projector makes a great addition. It’s normally very affordable at $99, but right now Amazon has the highly-rated projector on sale for just $69.99 — a $30 discount. Buy: PVO Mini Projector $69.99 Measuring ‎5.5 by 3.8 by 2 inches, the PVO is truly mini, making it easy to pack up in a small bag for camping trips or movie nights at friends’ houses. Its square design also lets you place the projector on its back for a ceiling projection above your...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Floor Jack for 2022

A floor jack is a tool that should be part of every garage's arsenal. You can have the most well-equipped garage, chock-full of the best tools, but none of those items will be of any value if you can't access the parts on your ride that need to be serviced. Whether you need to change your oil, swap out a flat tire or perform some other repairs on your car or truck, a floor jack is worth the investment so that you always have it on hand.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lupe Fiasco
Person
Amos Lee
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner Has Over 38,000 Five-Star Ratings and It's on Sale Now

We can expect cooler days with fall temperatures right around the corner, but for those in warmer climates, a portable air conditioner might still be on your list of things to get. Amazon has tons of great deals on portable air conditioners. If you don't have central air conditioning in your home, portable air conditioning units are versatile appliances that help you beat the heat nearly anywhere you want in your home.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Killer Mike and 2 Chainz Tell Politicians: Stop F-cking With Atlanta’s Clubs

When Michael Render — a.k.a. Killer Mike of Run the Jewels — attended an Atlanta City Council meeting last month, he wasn’t interested in performing for the crowd. Instead, he wanted to vent his frustrations. The 47-year-old rapper, like many of the meeting’s attendees, felt like he was being used. “When you come around and you need donations, when you come around and you need votes, you come to us singers and dancers and club owners and we oblige you,” he said, with Tauheed Epps — the rapper 2 Chainz — standing beside him. “This is one of the only...
ATLANTA, GA
Rolling Stone

King Charles III Renews Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘Promise of Life-Long Service’ in Pre-Recorded Speech

The new leader of the British monarchy, King Charles III, mourned the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II and pledged to renew her “promise of life-long service” in a pre-recorded address shared Friday, Sept. 9. In the video message, Charles said his mother “was an inspiration and an example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to their mother — for her love, affection, guidance, understanding, and example.” He added: “Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well lived, a promise with destiny kept, and she is mourned most deeply...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattress Pad#Heatwaves#California King#Oeko Tex Standard 100
insideevs.com

Addmotor Updates Its Fat-Tire M-340 Electric Trike With New Powertrain

Electric tricycles have long been a well-liked option for anyone seeking either a beast of burden for carrying heavy loads or a middle ground for those who aren't quite ready to swing a leg over an electric two-wheeler. That said, Addmotor is shaking up the game with the newest update to its popular electric trike, the M-340, which now gets a new powertrain and a bigger, better battery.
BICYCLES
Rolling Stone

GOP Officials Caught Instructing Poll Workers To ‘Secretly’ Break Rules: Leaked Audio

Video obtained by CNN shows Wayne County Republican officials instructing poll workers to act as “undercover agents” and counteract “bad stuff” happening in the election by “secretly” breaking rules regarding cell phone and pen usage in polling places.  The Zoom call happened a day before the Aug. 2 Michigan primaries and was hosted by the group Election Integrity Force (EIF). EIF was founded in the aftermath of the 2020 election by GOP loyalists who believe election fraud cost Trump the presidency. In August, Politico reported that the group, which conducts training for poll workers, observers and “poll challengers,” instructed their...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Fashion
Rolling Stone

Caught on Tape: Doug Mastriano Prayed for MAGA to ‘Seize the Power’ Ahead of Jan. 6

A week before Jan. 6, on a Zoom call organized by far-right Christian Nationalists seeking to reinstall Donald Trump in the White House, a man with a booming baritone voice bowed his bald head and began to pray. “We remember the promises of old,” he said, before invoking the book of Revelations and its account of the End Times: “We know we overcome Satan by the blood of the Lamb and the word of our testimony and not loving our lives unto death.” Seated before a Revolutionary War flag with the motto “An Appeal to Heaven,” the man spoke of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Royal Family Rushes to Queen Elizabeth II’s Side After She’s Placed ‘Under Medical Supervision’ Over Health Concerns

Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K.’s longest-running monarch, is under medical supervision at her home in Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health. The condition is serious enough that the 96-year-old Queen’s children and grandchildren have traveled to be by her side, including her son and heir, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Princes William and Harry.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A Guide to the Best Running Shoes for Men and Women

The best running shoes may not give you instant Olympian speed, but the right pair can improve your stride and prevent injuries. Shopping for athletic footwear isn’t just about finding a shoe that fits — you also need to make sure that your kicks suit your foot shape, your body mechanics, the terrain, and the mileage you plan to cover. Whether your feet are pounding the pavement or running off-road, note that you should replace your running shoes every 300 to 500 miles. Keep in mind that unlike other types of footwear (such as hiking boots), you shouldn’t need to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

‘The Fabelmans’ Is the Steven Spielberg Movie We’ve Been Waiting Four Decades for Him to Make

The little boy is scared. There’s such a large crowd outside the theater. He has no idea what will happen when he walks through the doors and into the room filled with dozens of seats, all facing a large blank square. Plus it’s in the dark. He’s been told him that there are giants in there, though his dad gently corrects him; the people are normal-sized, they’re just on a big screen. It’s 1952, Sammy Fabelman in six years old, his parents have taken him to see his first movie — Cecil B. DeMille’s The Greatest Show on Earth...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

See Indiana Jones and Short Round Reunite After 38 Years

Nearly 38 years after Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Harrison Ford reunited with his co-star Ke Huy Quan Saturday at the D23 Expo, where both actors happened to be on hand to promote their upcoming projects. Quan — who played Indiana Jones’ child sidekick “Short Round” in the 1984 adventure film — shared the photo of himself and Ford backstage, with the now-51-year-old actor’s arms wrapped around the smiling “Dr. Jones.”  “‘I love you, Indy.’ Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years,” Quan captioned. Ford attended Disney’s annual expo to showcase footage from the upcoming Indiana Jones 5,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: At $49, the Facebook Portal Is Discounted to Its Lowest Price Ever

Run, don’t walk, to take advantage of this big Facebook Portal sale, which gets you a massive 73% discount on its best-selling Portal Smart Video Display. Better yet, just headline to Amazon, which has the 10-inch touchscreen Facebook Portal on sale for just $49 (regularly $179.99+). This is not only the first time we’ve seen the Facebook Portal under $50 this year, it’s also the lowest price we’ve seen for the Portal, ever. Buy: Facebook Portal Smart Video Display $49.00 The Facebook Portal is a smart video display (also known as a smart picture frame) that lets you display photos, take calls,...
COMPUTERS
Rolling Stone

Customs and Border Protection Spreads Stephen Miller’s Hate on Twitter

The Twitter account for the West Texas division of U.S. Customs and Border Protection retweeted posts by former Trump advisor and notorious immigration opponent Stephen Miller. In the tweets shared on Saturday and reported by The Daily Beast, Miller claims that “violent criminals lay waste to our communities undisturbed” and that “Biden’s eradication of the border means we are no longer a Republic.” Biden has “ended nearly 250 years of constitutional government,” Miller wrote in a tweet boosted by @CBPWestTexas, adding, “The media is silent.” Miller on Saturday received a subpoena from a federal grand jury in connection with...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

First Victim in Memphis Shooting Spree Had Personal Connection to Suspect

The shooter who terrorized the city of Memphis on Wednesday in a killing spree began by killing someone he knew, according to court records. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested around 9 p.m., suspected of killing four people and injuring three others across eight crime scenes in the Memphis area. The rampage, part of which was streamed live on Facebook, began just after midnight on Wednesday and continued into the late evening hours. The killings appeared random, but according to an affidavit, it seems at least the first victim knew Kelly. According to police, officers responded to the first shooting at...
MEMPHIS, TN
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

78K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy