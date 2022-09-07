Read full article on original website
Intensive Care Management of a Complex Medicaid Population: A Randomized Evaluation
Jack S. Rowe, MD, MPH, Joy Gulla, MPH, Maryann Vienneau, BS, Lisa Nussbaum, MA, MBA, Erin Maher, MPH, Mallika L. Mendu, MD, MBA, Lori Wiviott Tishler, MD, MPH, Eric Weil, MD, Sreekanth K. Chaguturu, MD, Christine Vogeli, PhD. The American Journal of Managed Care, September 2022, Volume 28, Issue 9.
A Value Proposition for Pragmatic Clinical Trials
Lorella Palazzo, PhD, Leah Tuzzio, MPH, Greg E. Simon, MD, MPH, Eric B. Larson, MD, MPH. The American Journal of Managed Care, September 2022, Volume 28, Issue 9. The authors examine the origin, benefits, and challenges of pragmatic clinical trials to assess the ultimate value of this research design. Am...
At NAACOS Meeting, Gaus, Brooks-LaSure Discuss Equity, Payments, Messaging
Effective messaging about the value of accountable care organizations (ACOs) is a key strategy if both CMS and the National Association of ACOs are to hit lofty goals, the leaders of both organizations said Thursday. A range of topics, including health equity, messaging about value-based care and accountable care organizations...
Mortality Worsens Following Borderline PH Diagnosis Among Patients With LHF
Following a recent update to the diagnostic criteria for borderline pulmonary hypertension (PH), which is often associated with left heart failure (LHF), outcomes among patients with both conditions remain uncertain. An independent association for higher 3-year mortality was found between borderline pulmonary hypertension (PH) and left heart failure (LHF) among...
Could CAR-NK Cells Using Cord Blood Offer a Treatment for Multiple Myeloma?
For several years, investigators have examined the potential for allogenic natural killer (NK) cells as an alternative for “off-the-shelf” chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) treatments. New study results presented at the International Myeloma Society (IMS) meeting showed CD38 CAR-NK cells significantly reduced the tumor burden—and improved survival. For...
Medicaid ACOs and Managed Care: A Tale of 2 States
Catherine L. Hersey, MPH, Nate Wiecha, MA, Leslie M. Greenwald, PhD, Stephanie M. Kissam, MPH. The American Journal of Accountable Care, September 2022, Volume 10, Issue 3. This article presents a detailed descriptive analysis of how Massachusetts and Minnesota implemented Medicaid accountable care organization (ACO) models for their managed care population.
OIT Can Continue Even if EoE Develops, Researchers Say
A recent study attempted to determine the prevalence of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) in a group of patients allergic to milk or egg and undergoing oral immunotherapy (OIT) to those foods, as well as describe its management and treatment pathway. Oral immunotherapy (OIT) is sometimes used in individuals with food allergy...
Dr Jason Ezra Hawkes on Diagnostic Challenges, Strategies in Atopic Dermatitis
Jason Ezra Hawkes, MD, MS, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and associate professor of dermatology at the University of California Davis in Sacramento, spoke on diagnostic challenges for atopic dermatitis and tips for clinicians in screening for the condition. The lack of biomarkers to distinguish atopic dermatitis (AD) from other similar conditions...
Dr Anchalee Avihingsanon: We Can Learn About Curing Hepatitis B From Investigating HIV
Anchalee Avihingsanon, MD, PhD, HIV-NAT, Thai Red Cross AIDS Research Centre, Bangkok, Thailand, is principal investigator of the ALLIANCE trial, currently evaluating the responses of treatment-naïve persons living with comorbid HIV/hepatitis B virus to a triplet regimen of bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide vs dolutegravir plus emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate. Anchalee Avihingsanon, MD,...
Elevated Incidence of Antipsychotic Use Found Prior to Parkinson Disease Diagnosis
Initiation of antipsychotics was nearly 3 times more common in patients with Parkinson disease vs controls, with the incidence rate found to increase approximately 4 years prior to PD diagnosis. Initiation of antipsychotics was shown to be significantly higher among patients with Parkinson disease (PD) before and after diagnosis, according...
Diabetes-Related Mortality Rates Decrease in Urban Areas, Remain Stagnant in Rural
A new study has found that diabetes-related deaths in rural areas did not decrease for the period of 1999 to 2019, tripling the mortality gap between urban and rural patients with diabetes. Disparities in diabetes mortality rates persisted between urban and rural areas, such that urban areas saw a decrease...
Rifaximin Plus Lactulose Linked to Greater Effectiveness, Decreased Mortality in HE
Compared with the use of lactulose alone, rifaximin plus lactulose can provide additional benefits in terms of increased effectiveness rate and decreased mortality in patients with hepatic encephalopathy (HE). In patients with hepatic encephalopathy (HE), use of rifaximin plus lactulose can provide benefits in terms of an increased effective rate...
Dr Hatim Husain: NCCN Guidelines Adjust to Meet Lung Cancer Treatment Needs
Hatim Husain, MD, discusses how National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) treatment guidelines adjust to meet the treatment needs of patients with lung cancer. Hatim Husain, MD, associate professor in the Department of Medicine at UC San Diego, discusses how National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) treatment guidelines adjust to meet the treatment needs of patients with lung cancer, including providing direction for molecularly guided therapies as new indications are approved.
Vitiligo Diagnosis Determining Treatment Pathways
Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Is diagnosing vitiligo pretty straightforward? Are there examples where it isn’t clear-cut that a patient has vitiligo?. Brett King, MD, PhD: It’s a fairly straightforward diagnosis to make clinically the vast majority of the time. Uncommonly, we’ll do a skin biopsy to help make the diagnosis, but the list of diagnoses that we consider when we see somebody with what appears to be depigmented skin or a white patch is relatively limited. Sometimes we’ll wonder, “Did you have some inflammation in these areas? Did you have a rash? A red rash? When that rash went away, did the melanocytes, the color cells, respond by lessening their output of color, making hypopigmentation or less color?” That’s different from depigmented skin. Sometimes we use something called a Wood lamp, which is nothing more than a black light, to help us ascertain whether somebody is hypopigmented or depigmented.
AJMC® in the Press, September 9, 2022
Coverage of our peer-reviewed research and news reporting in the health care and mainstream press. A piece by BestLife referenced an article published on AJMC.com, the website of The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®). The article, “Violence Against Healthcare Workers: A Rising Epidemic,” explored increasing rates of violence against employees in the field of health care.
Fluorescein Angiography Predominantly Peripheral Lesions Associated With Worsening of Diabetic Retinopathy
A prospective, multicenter, longitudinal observational study found that diabetic retinopathy worsening could be associated with fluorescein angiography predominantly peripheral lesions over 4 years. Ultra-widefield (UWF) images can identify predominantly peripheral lesions (PPLs), which may in turn be used to identify eyes that are at risk of diabetic retinopathy (DR). Some...
Milken Institute's Sara Wells Kocsis Talks About CKD Care Moving Forward
Sarah Wells Kocsis, MBA, coauthor of the Milken Institute report, “Chronic Kidney Disease: Finding a Path to Prevention, Earlier Detection, and Management,” discusses how the health care system can better suit the needs of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Sarah Wells Kocsis, MBA, director of the Center...
