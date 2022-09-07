ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

topdogtips.com

Wrong Dog Mixes: Dog Breeds That Should Not Be Mixed

Cross-breed dogs or mixed breed dogs are still gaining popularity over the world. And who can blame them?. They're adorable canine best friends! However, certain dog breeds should not be mixed. Even though some are by accident, crossbreeds are still very popular in the United States. For instance, maybe you've...
ANIMALS
petpress.net

10 Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed (A Lot)

If you’re looking for a hypoallergenic dog that doesn’t shed, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll introduce you to some of the best dog breeds that don’t shed a lot! We’ll also touch on the benefits of keeping a dog that doesn’t shed, so you can decide if one of these pups is right for you.
PETS
petpress.net

7 Prettiest Dog Breeds That Will Melt Your Heart

Dogs have been called “man’s best friend” for centuries, and there’s a reason why. Dogs are loving, loyal, and make great companions. That is why while choosing pets a lot of people go for the prettiest dog breeds as their furry friend. There are many things...
PETS
notabully.org

10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
PETS
petpress.net

Spread The Love With the 8 Most Affectionate Dog Breeds!

Dogs are some of the most affectionate creatures on the planet. They love unconditionally and are always there for a cuddle or a belly rub. There are some furry friends that fall under the category of the most affectionate dog breeds. This article is all about them!. If you’re looking...
PETS
Outsider.com

LOOK: Extremely Rare Two-Headed Kitten Born in Arkansas

At Outsider, we’ve covered rare instances of genetic mutations causing two-headed snakes and turtles. However, in this incredibly shocking case, a two-headed kitten was born in Arkansas last week, and the pictures are astounding. According to local outlet KYTV, owner Ariel Contreras named the cat “Harvey.” She named it...
ARKANSAS STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

The family’s anguish as their dog dies after the sitter left it to 'boil' in a scorching heat

The family left their beloved bulldog Teddie with a ‘highly recommended’ dog sitter to prepare him for a holiday later that year. The owner can’t hold back her tears as she describes her heartbreak after the sitter’s early morning call, simply stating their dog was dead. The animalwas left in a glass conservatory in extreme heat. The family is confident the death was avoidable.
PETS
The Independent

Woman forced to put down five dogs after becoming first in UK to be diagnosed with ultra-rare disease

A heartbroken woman has been forced to put down her five family dogs after becoming the first person in the UK to be diagnosed with a rare infectious disease.Wendy Hayes, 61, was left with no choice but to euthanise her beloved pets after they contracted Brucella canis - a bacterial condition which causes aborted pregnancies, stillbirth, and inability to become pregnant - from a Belarusian rescue dog she was fostering.The infected dog, Moosha, had been with Wendy for just three days before she started aborting her puppies all over the home in a “horrific” experience that lasted 17 hours.Wendy...
PETS
PetsRadar

Rare kitten with two faces dies four days after birth

A kitten with two faces born in Harrison, Arkansas, has sadly died four days after its surprise entry into the world. Ariel Contreras was doing the laundry when her cat began to give birth to a litter of kittens. Calling for her husband to help her, the pair soon noticed that there was something very different about the second kitten they were helping to birth.
HARRISON, AR
Whiskey Riff

Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear

This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
ANIMALS

