Read full article on original website
Related
topdogtips.com
Wrong Dog Mixes: Dog Breeds That Should Not Be Mixed
Cross-breed dogs or mixed breed dogs are still gaining popularity over the world. And who can blame them?. They're adorable canine best friends! However, certain dog breeds should not be mixed. Even though some are by accident, crossbreeds are still very popular in the United States. For instance, maybe you've...
petpress.net
10 Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed (A Lot)
If you’re looking for a hypoallergenic dog that doesn’t shed, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll introduce you to some of the best dog breeds that don’t shed a lot! We’ll also touch on the benefits of keeping a dog that doesn’t shed, so you can decide if one of these pups is right for you.
petpress.net
7 Prettiest Dog Breeds That Will Melt Your Heart
Dogs have been called “man’s best friend” for centuries, and there’s a reason why. Dogs are loving, loyal, and make great companions. That is why while choosing pets a lot of people go for the prettiest dog breeds as their furry friend. There are many things...
notabully.org
10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
petpress.net
Spread The Love With the 8 Most Affectionate Dog Breeds!
Dogs are some of the most affectionate creatures on the planet. They love unconditionally and are always there for a cuddle or a belly rub. There are some furry friends that fall under the category of the most affectionate dog breeds. This article is all about them!. If you’re looking...
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Horrifying moment a pregnant mother's puppy is savagely 'rag-dolled' by a German Shepard
A vicious German Sheppard has left a pregnant mother shaken after the animal latched onto her puppy and 'rag-dolled' the helpless creature while she was stroller-training the pug-cross. Confronting footage shows the moment Alana Russell was walking down a busy street on Monday with her pet Yodi in Padstow, Sydney,...
survivornet.com
Landscaper Dad, 47, Worked Outside For YEARS With No Shirt And No Sunscreen: Then He Felt A Lump In His Armpit That Turned Out To Be Cancer
Shane McCormick, 47, didn’t protect his skin as he worked as a landscape gardener for 13 years. He first was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, but it was removed during a biopsy of a mole on his back. Two years later, the cancer returned in the form of a tumor under his armpit.
Dog owners are warned to ‘keep your dogs at home’ after dozens – mostly puppies – die of a mystery illness that has left vets puzzled
A mystery illness is killing dozens of dogs across the US, mostly of them under the age of two. The illness, concentrated in Otsego County in northern Michigan, has killed at least 20 dogs in the US. The disease particularly affects puppies, causing bloody diarrhea and vomiting. Dogs die within...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LOOK: Extremely Rare Two-Headed Kitten Born in Arkansas
At Outsider, we’ve covered rare instances of genetic mutations causing two-headed snakes and turtles. However, in this incredibly shocking case, a two-headed kitten was born in Arkansas last week, and the pictures are astounding. According to local outlet KYTV, owner Ariel Contreras named the cat “Harvey.” She named it...
15 Dog Breeds With Long Lifespans
Though it’s impossible to predict the age your dog will reach, some breeds do live to be older than others.
ohmymag.co.uk
The family’s anguish as their dog dies after the sitter left it to 'boil' in a scorching heat
The family left their beloved bulldog Teddie with a ‘highly recommended’ dog sitter to prepare him for a holiday later that year. The owner can’t hold back her tears as she describes her heartbreak after the sitter’s early morning call, simply stating their dog was dead. The animalwas left in a glass conservatory in extreme heat. The family is confident the death was avoidable.
Woman forced to put down five dogs after becoming first in UK to be diagnosed with ultra-rare disease
A heartbroken woman has been forced to put down her five family dogs after becoming the first person in the UK to be diagnosed with a rare infectious disease.Wendy Hayes, 61, was left with no choice but to euthanise her beloved pets after they contracted Brucella canis - a bacterial condition which causes aborted pregnancies, stillbirth, and inability to become pregnant - from a Belarusian rescue dog she was fostering.The infected dog, Moosha, had been with Wendy for just three days before she started aborting her puppies all over the home in a “horrific” experience that lasted 17 hours.Wendy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Puppy mill rescue looking for a forever home
This very shy, but very sweet dog was used for breeding at the puppy mill and didn’t get to enjoy the life of a loved and happy pet. Brownie needs to live with a resident dog who can help her relax in a new environment.
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue’s heartbreak as these puppies were abandoned because their owners couldn’t afford them anymore
Sadly, the cost of living crisisdiscriminates, leaving the most vulnerable on the edge. Many families now have to choose between feeding their children or taking care of their pets, which leaves the rescue centres across the country overwhelmed. These innocent puppies are the latest victims of rising prices and inflation.
Rare kitten with two faces dies four days after birth
A kitten with two faces born in Harrison, Arkansas, has sadly died four days after its surprise entry into the world. Ariel Contreras was doing the laundry when her cat began to give birth to a litter of kittens. Calling for her husband to help her, the pair soon noticed that there was something very different about the second kitten they were helping to birth.
Drink loved by almost everyone raises risk of throat cancer
BRITS who enjoy a hot brew are at a soaring risk of developing cancer - but it all depends on how you drink it. Researchers found a link between those who drank tea and coffee with esophageal cancer. Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with the illness in the UK each...
ohmymag.co.uk
Firefighters' shock as this neglected spaniel was knowingly left in a hole for three days by its owner
The firefighters from the London Fire Brigade were shocked beyond belief to find out that the black spaniel Maya they were about to rescue from a riser cupboard shaft had been trapped there for three days, and its owner knew it. They asked the RSPCA to assist with the case, which led to an investigation and a jail sentence for a heartless woman.
Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear
This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue's plea as no one wants to adopt this Lonely Hearts Club pup who spent whole life in shelter
This gorgeous dog has so much to offer. Despite beingdeaf, Lacey is a delight to have around. The shelter staff are absolutely heartbroken to see that after spending almost all her life with them, this special pet is still a Lonely Hearts Club member, waiting for her forever home. She...
Comments / 0