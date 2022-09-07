If there’s one thing everyone knows about a New Yorker, it’s that we loooooove our bagels–and as it turns out, we even have a two-day festival dedicated to this round and doughy piece of heaven, and it’s returning to Brooklyn next weekend! That’s right, mark your calendars because the 3rd annual Brooklyn BagelFest is heading to City Point in Downtown Brooklyn next Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18, bringing New Yorkers 15 bagel shops and 13 bagel-related food & beverage vendors to enjoy all weekend long. Last year’s BagelFest attracted over 1,600 attendees who munched on bagels and watched PopUp Bagels get presented the “Best Bagel” award, and this year they’ll defend their crown against both returning and new bagel vendors, including Utopia Bagels, Kossar’s Bagels & Bialys, and international up-and-comer Rhodo Bagels from Portugal. Festival goers will also get the opportunity to enjoy bagel-themed seminars and entertainment, life-sized bagel-themed yard games, a photo booth, and the chance to vote for their favorite bagel!

