Pets

psychologytoday.com

10 Things You Shouldn't Do to Your Cat

Avoid letting your cat get bored. Use creative ways to feed them and engage in joint activities like play to keep them occupied. Cats hide signs of pain and illness, so take them to the vet when needed and avoid toxic plants and flowers. Always give your cat a choice...
PETS
The Independent

‘Hannibull-dog Lecter’: Pup has to wear mask across face to stop her ‘eating grasshoppers

A Texas woman says she had to buy her French bulldog a mask to wear while outside to stop her from “eating grasshoppers like they’re skittles.”Megan Lasuzzo said her pet, Olive, kept giving herself a sick stomach from her insect binge sessions, forcing her to find a creative solution to stop the dog from snacking.Footage shows Olive sporting her mask, and then chasing down a grasshopper to munch on when it was removed.“She’s our little Hannibull-dog Lecter,” Lasuzzo said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
ANIMALS
PetsRadar

Cat's sweet goodbye to dying dog leaves netizens in tears

While it's never easy losing a beloved pet for us humans, spare a thought for our furry companions. Bunny the cat has gone viral for her tender goodbye to her family's dog, leaving many netizens tearful. In the emotional video, seen 3.5 million times over on TikTok channel @ekkykay (opens...
PETS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
petpress.net

7 Prettiest Dog Breeds That Will Melt Your Heart

Dogs have been called “man’s best friend” for centuries, and there’s a reason why. Dogs are loving, loyal, and make great companions. That is why while choosing pets a lot of people go for the prettiest dog breeds as their furry friend. There are many things...
PETS
Newsweek

Dog's 'Flabbergasted' Reaction to Owner Petting Cat Has Viewers in Stitches

Footage of a dog's jealous reaction to seeing a cat come over to her owner for a cuddle is proving all too relatable for pet owners online. A clip of Sam the German Shepherd's "flabbergasted" response to the feline was posted to TikTok by user thatshepherdsam. At the time of writing, the clip had garnered over 1.2 million views with many commenting on how they have experienced something similar with their dogs.
ANIMALS
dogsbestlife.com

Couch potato? Consider adopting one of the 5 laziest dog breeds

Some dog breeds are born runners (like Australian Cattle Dogs), some like to hunt (think Bloodhounds), some are intelligent (like Doberman pinschers), and some have a great sense of humor (think Borzoi). But others, like lazy dog breeds, exist for napping. Some dog breeds like nothing more than sleeping and...
PETS
petpress.net

5 Best Big Dog Breeds For Your Family

There’s no denying that big dog breeds are some of the most impressive around. From their massive size to their commanding presence, these pups are sure to turn heads wherever they go. But with all that size comes some big responsibility. Not only do these dogs require plenty of...
PETS
PetsRadar

Best teddy bear dog breeds that are just too adorable

Overflowing with love and affection, these teddy bear dog breeds make the perfect companion for anyone looking for a devoted best friend. Teddy bear dog breeds are paws down some of the cutest pups around and not only do they look adorable, but they also happen to have incredibly loving and playful temperaments that make them an absolute joy to have in the home.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Which Dogs Live Longest?

Holle is a retired English and creative writing teacher who writes on a variety of topics. If you’re a dog lover like I am, your canine companion is an integral part of your life. Much more than just an animal, a dog will become a real member of the family. A great dog really can be your best friend, and in some cases, it can be more like your child. When you form a close bond with a dog, you’ll be emotionally devastated when that dog’s life ends.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Cat's On-Point Reaction to Hearing a Tuna Can Open Could Be in a Commercial

We've probably all gotten in a sing-songy or dancing mood when you see your food coming in the restaurant. You just can't help yourself because well, you're starving and you're just so excited. Or maybe you aren't even starving, but you've just been looking forward to a certain meal all day long. That's why the songs and dancing starts coming out. Trust us, we've all been there!
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

House Cat Hilariously Chases Black Bear Up A Tree… Twice

That’s a mismatch and an unexpected result if I’ve ever seen it. Cats are one funny animal. Their personality has just enough f*ck you and still with enough wild in them to create the most hilarious pet. They will proudly set a dead squirrel at your feet and minutes later want to curl on your lap as the purr.
ANIMALS
petpress.net

Spread The Love With the 8 Most Affectionate Dog Breeds!

Dogs are some of the most affectionate creatures on the planet. They love unconditionally and are always there for a cuddle or a belly rub. There are some furry friends that fall under the category of the most affectionate dog breeds. This article is all about them!. If you’re looking...
PETS

