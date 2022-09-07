Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 21 Online
Prep Football: Esko, Cloquet, Proctor, and North Branch Earn Week 2 Wins
ESKO, Minn- The Esko Eskomos improved to 2-0 on Friday, defeating Mora by a final of 24-6.
High School Student, 15, Left Paralyzed After Attempting Tackle During First Football Game
A high schooler from Minnesota may be permanently paralyzed after he suffered a severe injury during a football game this month. Bloomington Jefferson High School freshman Ethan Glynn was "unable to feel anything" after he went for a tackle during a football game on Sept. 2, organizers wrote on a CaringBridge page set up for the 15-year-old and his family.
Family says Ethan Glynn "successfully breathed on his own for 4 hours"
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members reported Friday that the teenage football player who was paralyzed during a game one week ago has been making significant progress.Last Friday, 15-year old Ethan Glynn suffered a devastating injury during the season opening football game against Chaska. Ethan's parents have been posting updates through a blog on CaringBridge. In their first post on Saturday, they said their son "suffered a severe neck & spinal cord injury that has left him paralyzed from the shoulders down."The latest update said:Ethan had another good night last night. Yesterday evening they tested him to see how he did breathing without the vent…he...
maplegrovemn.gov
I-94 ramp closures in Maple Grove begin Friday, Sept. 9
Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, September 9, motorists can expect several ramp closures in Maple Grove beginning Friday evening through Sunday morning while crews repair pavement and update the traffic sensor system. MnDOT will close the ramps listed below from 9 p.m. Friday, September. 9 through 9 a.m. Sunday, September...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One Hurt in Three-Vehicle Crash in Royalton
ROYALTON -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Royalton Friday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. near Centre Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says two cars and a van were all headed west on Highway 10 at Centre Street. Authorities say the van slowed down because of traffic which caused one car to hit the other and push it into the van.
Southern Minnesota Man Killed in Fiery Crash Overnight
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Scott County Sheriff's Office is indicating that alcohol may have contributed to a deadly and fiery single-vehicle crash early today. Deputies responded to a report of a crash around 12:50 AM along a rural road east of Cedar Lake near New Prague. A news release says they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and the woman near the vehicle.
'We're not happy' | South Washington County Schools cancel 12 bus routes ahead of school starting
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn — Most school districts have rebounded from last year's bus driver shortage, successfully getting kids to class during the first week of school. But South Washington County schools are still struggling to get the bus drivers they need. School officials say on the first day of...
willmarradio.com
Sauk Centre woman hurt in chain reaction crash
(Sauk Centre MN-) A Sauk Centre woman was hurt in a chain-reaction crash on Highway 71 in Todd County yesterday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened just after 1 p.m. in Stowe Prairie Township when two northbound semis crashed and eventually involved a van and a mini van. 56-year-old Brenda Middendorf was the driver of the minivan, and she was taken to Tri-County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
RELATED PEOPLE
Body of missing Zimmerman man recovered in northern MN
ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — The body of a Zimmerman man was found Tuesday after he was was reported missing on Sept. 5. The Itasca County Sheriff's Office says the body of 72-year-old James Napoli was found in a wooded area around 11 a.m., not far from where his vehicle was located off rural Turtle Creek Road.
Minnesota Man Shoots Himself and the Exiting Bullet Hits Nearby Woman
This is such a sad and tragic story for all those involved in the town of Wyoming, MN after a man shoots himself and the exciting stray bullet hits a nearby woman. The incident happened on September 1st around 6 PM when officers from the Wyoming Police Department were called to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound, when they arrived they found two people had been shot, one a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other a female with a less serious wound.
patriotnewsmn.com
Vehicle crashes into BL home, cuts gas line
On Monday evening at about 8:17, Big Lake police officers were called to respond to a vehicle crash at 4644 Pond View Circle. The vehicle in question had crashed through the residence after the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting a “burnout.”. Upon arrival, it was discovered...
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Minnesota Freeway
Edina, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on a Twin Cities freeway claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Lakeville Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Tammee Ponder was traveling west on Hwy. 62 at France Ave. in Edina when her motorcycle drifted from the left lane to the left shoulder around 6:40 a.m. The crash report says the bike then struck a guardrail, causing Ponder to be thrown from her motorcycle and land left of the roadway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best Breweries in Minnesota to Visit
Today is National Beer Lovers Day and in celebration, I wanted to put together a list of the best breweries in Minnesota. While I do not drink too much beer, I also wanted to educate myself. And in doing so I discovered that Minnesota is actually the home of many amazing breweries and is known as a place to go for craft beer! So, here is the list I have gathered from doing some homework, and they are in no particular order.
New fungal disease threatening apple and juniper trees found in the Twin Cities
Japanese apple rust leaf spot. Courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. A fungal disease affecting apple, crabapple and juniper trees has been found in Minnesota for the first time, the Department of Agriculture announced Friday. The agency said Japanese apple rust, a disease caused by the fungal plant pathogen...
rtands.com
Audit shows Southwest Corridor light rail project was hit with the unexpected, leading to higher costs and delays
Results of an audit report on Metro’s Southwest Corridor light rail project connecting downtown Minneapolis to Eden Prairie and other areas show a major oversight and a major amount of money that is missing. In an interview on MPR news, Minnesota Legislative Auditor Judy Randall explained why the project...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Council Considers Housing Plan with 50-Foot Wide Lots
A housing proposal in Maple Grove is pitting a push for affordability versus having too small of lots. The joint proposal by PulteGroup and Lifestyle Communities would develop a 161-acre site north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. The project, called Rush Hollow, would include a wide range of single-family homes and townhomes, targeting everyone from move-up buyers to those seeking their first home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A chance to solve our highway problem is slipping away
Interstate 94 between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul is an urban transportation nightmare from which its neighbors are struggling to wake up. Thankfully, the Biden administration has launched a new grant program to mitigate harms from transportation infrastructure, including highways. The Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program appears tailor-made to help the Twin Cities design a fix to our freeway problem.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
knsiradio.com
Chart-Topping Country Singer to Perform for Sauk Rapids Fire Department Fundraiser
(KNSI) – The Sauk Rapids Volunteer Fire Department is welcoming a chart-topping country musician to the area on Saturday as part of a fundraising dance. Chief Jason Fleming says the money brought in helps with activities and equipment purchases that don’t fit neatly within the core budget itself, like community outreach, the Jaws of Life, and recruiting efforts. Fleming says there will be an opening act and headliner.
Man dead after car crashes and catches fire in Cedar Lake Township
SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 70-year-old man is dead after a crash and a car fire just south of the metro area.The crash took place shortly after midnight on Saturday, on 240th Street East just west of Cedar Lake Drive in Cedar Lake Township.When deputies with the Scott County Sheriff's Office arrived, they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames. The sheriff's office says the driver failed to turn and left the road; he ran into a line of trees, which caused the vehicle to light on fire.The passenger of the vehicle, a 67-year-old woman, had been able to get out and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The driver, Dennis Wayne Ensfield of New Prague, was declared dead on the scene.The sheriff's office says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation.
Comments / 0