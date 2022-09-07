Dr. Susan “Suzy” Edmondson Frucci, 86, of Southern Shores, passed into the next life on June 19, 2022. Susan was born on Oct. 28, 1935 in Hassell, North Carolina (an eastern NC town with a population of less than 200). Daughter of Ernest Edmondson and Ella Moore Davenport, Susan was raised as an only child on her family’s farm. Growing up, she was fond of reading, tap dancing and playing piano. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree in education. Shortly after graduation, Susan fell in love with and married Lt. Col. Allen LeRoy Frucci, USMC. Together, they had three children, Greg, Maria and Steven, and spent their early adult lives moving around the United States (and briefly to Japan) for Al’s military service. Susan and her family spent many summers on Ocracoke Island, where she indulged in some of her favorite activities – socializing, reading, playing bridge and going to the beach.

