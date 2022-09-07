Read full article on original website
newscentermaine.com
Finn the beagle | Pup rescued from Virginia lab adjusts to life as a pet
Three-year-old Finn is one out of hundreds of beagles rescued from a lab in Virginia and brought to Maine. Now, he is experiencing life as a pet for the first time.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Radio Control Flyers open house on September 24
Interested in radio control model aircraft? You too can learn to fly one!. On Saturday, September 24th, members of the Dare County Radio Control Flyers will be holding an open house at our flying field in Manns Harbor from 10AM to 4PM. We invite anyone with an interest in radio control flight to visit with us and learn more about the world of model aviation.
outerbanksvoice.com
Ernest (Rick) F. Kerber, Jr. of Nags Head, September 9
On September 9, 2022, Ernest (Rick) F. Kerber, Jr., 76, of Nags Head, NC, passed away comfortably at his home with a full moon glowing over the Roanoke Sound. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Teresa; his loving, thoughtful, and compassionate daughter Jessica Kerber Morgan (Clay) of Kill Devil Hills, NC; the joys of his later life, Maddie and Kate Morgan (granddaughters); Shirley Ann Duboff (sister) and Pamela Ruth Palazzi (niece) of Southern Shores, NC; nephew Warren Sondervan (Marie) of Penhook, VA; beloved extended family and very dear friends. He was preceded in death by Ruth and Ernest Kerber (parents) and sisters Linda Ruth Palazzi and Barbara Lois Sondervan.
outerbanksvoice.com
Swells from distant Hurricane Earl keep ocean unsafe for swimming
HIGH rip current risk at all area beaches today including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke. Swells from distant Hurricane Earl continue to bring powerful rip currents and dangerous shorebreak to the surf zone from Duck to Ocracoke. Ocean conditions remain unsafe for swimming. Obey RED Flags, stay out of the water!
Dinosaur Adventure stomping into Hampton Roads Convention Center in October
Residents of Hampton Roads can now walk alongside the dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest heads to Hampton, Va. in October.
3 things to do this weekend: September 9, 2022
If you are just counting down until the weekend we’re here to help. News 3 has three things you can do around Hampton Roads.
wcti12.com
Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina
North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
outerbanksvoice.com
Bryan B. Beers of Currituck, September 6
Bryan Bentley Beers, age 63, of Maple, NC died on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at his home. Born and raised in Virginia Beach, VA, he was the son of the late Margaret W. and Harry F. Beers, he was the husband of Barbara Humphries Beers. Bryan was a master plumber and owned his own company, “Mid County Plumbing.” Bryan loved his family and he knew how to live life large.
WITN
WATCH: Wild horses walk past truck stuck along ENC coast
COROLLA, N.C. (WITN) - Wild horses can be seen strolling past a pickup truck that was stuck in the ocean along the Eastern Carolina coast. The video, captured by Ronda Galko, was taken Tuesday in Corolla. The truck has a Pennsylvania license plate. Witnesses have said that the truck has...
outerbanksvoice.com
Southern Shores Council votes to allow indoor exercise businesses in town
The Town of Southern Shores has been somewhat of an anomaly among Dare County towns since its incorporation in 1979: No businesses centered on indoor exercise were ever allowed. But that changed on Sept. 6 when the Southern Shores Town Council unanimously approved a zoning text amendment (ZTA) that opens...
Keep an eye out for baby alligators in NC
(WGHP) — The next time you’re out in the coastal region of North Carolina enjoying this late-summer weather, make sure to keep an eye out for any baby alligators. They usually hatch from mid-August to early-September after incubating for around two months, according to the National Parks Service. If you see any baby alligators, park […]
outerbanksvoice.com
Currituck Farm Festival 2022 to offer more activities, contests, and fun for the whole family
Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 1st from 12:00 – 4:00 for the Currituck Farm Festival, a celebration of our agriculture heritage. This event will be held at the Currituck County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension at 120 Community Way in Barco, NC. This event was so much fun...
outerbanksvoice.com
Celebration of life for Dr. Susan “Suzy” Edmondson Frucci
Dr. Susan “Suzy” Edmondson Frucci, 86, of Southern Shores, passed into the next life on June 19, 2022. Susan was born on Oct. 28, 1935 in Hassell, North Carolina (an eastern NC town with a population of less than 200). Daughter of Ernest Edmondson and Ella Moore Davenport, Susan was raised as an only child on her family’s farm. Growing up, she was fond of reading, tap dancing and playing piano. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree in education. Shortly after graduation, Susan fell in love with and married Lt. Col. Allen LeRoy Frucci, USMC. Together, they had three children, Greg, Maria and Steven, and spent their early adult lives moving around the United States (and briefly to Japan) for Al’s military service. Susan and her family spent many summers on Ocracoke Island, where she indulged in some of her favorite activities – socializing, reading, playing bridge and going to the beach.
NC has new invasive species found in Surry, Stokes Counties
(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
WSET
Help gather acorns for the Va. Dept. of Forestry
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is looking for help from citizens of the Commonwealth to collect acorns and other tree seeds. "Every year, Virginians from all over the state collect and donate acorns and other seeds that VDOF staff plant at the Augusta Nursery, where more than a dozen hardwood tree species get their start," the VDOF said.
insideradio.com
Michael “Moose” Smith
Market veteran Michael “Moose” Smith joins East Carolina Radio hot AC “96.7 The Coast” WKJX Elizabeth City, NC where he will host mornings. Smith first arrived in the Outer Banks in 2002 where he hosted mornings at crosstown hot AC “Beach 104” WCXL and served in a management role at the group.
pagevalleynews.com
Virginia farmers growing fragrant lavender to diversify
RAPIDAN — Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where she had trained horses for more than two decades with her husband, Richard “Rick” Harris III. When Rick died in 2010, Harris needed to diversity Cornerstone in order to make ends meet.
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the Country
There is nothing like a trip to the pumpkin patch to celebrate the arrival of fall and while Virginia has tons of gorgeous farms, none are quite as beautiful as Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg. Keep reading to learn more.
Squirrel knocks out power to 10,000 customers in Virginia
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Utility officials in Virginia said 10,000 customers, including at least two schools, were without power for over an hour when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment. Dominion Energy spokeswoman Bonita Billingsley Harris said in a Twitter post that the power outage began about 8:45...
Queen Elizabeth's ties to North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 leaving behind a seven-decade legacy around the world, including in North Carolina. In Manteo, N.C., a 16th-century replica vessel sits in the waters of Roanoke Island Festival Park. The ship, named after the monarch, is...
