Carrie Buck

richlandsource.com
Resolve: New Albany roars from behind to topple Lancaster
New Albany rallied over Lancaster for an inspiring 42-7 victory at New Albany High on September 9 in Ohio football action. The start wasn't the problem for Lancaster, as it began with a 7-0 edge over New Albany through the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
New Philadelphia squeaks past Ashland in tight tilt
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as New Philadelphia nipped Ashland 15-7 in Ohio high school football on September 9. Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.
richlandsource.com
Halt: McComb pushes the mute button on Fostoria's offense
No worries, McComb's defense took care of business on Saturday, keying a 2-0 shutout of Fostoria in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on September 10. The last time McComb and Fostoria played in a 3-0 game on September 28, 2020. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Nerve-racking affair ends with Delaware Buckeye Valley on top of Columbus Bishop Ready
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Delaware Buckeye Valley passed in a 36-35 victory at Columbus Bishop Ready's expense in Ohio high school football action on September 9. Columbus Bishop Ready started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Delaware Buckeye Valley at the end of...
richlandsource.com
Shelby farmer gone but not forgotten
SHELBY — Ambrose Metzger was a well-known farmer in the Richland County area who died last year, but is not forgotten. Metzger was a farmer his whole life. He was born on a farm on Stentz Road near Shelby, where his family farmed 113 acres of ground.
richlandsource.com
Putting it all together: Wooster Triway overwhelms Massillon Tuslaw
Wooster Triway's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Massillon Tuslaw 44-14 in Ohio high school football action on September 9. Wooster Triway moved in front of Massillon Tuslaw 21-7 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Grove unloads on Delphos Jefferson
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Columbus Grove's performance in a 38-6 destruction of Delphos Jefferson in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Columbus Grove a 7-0 lead over Delphos...
richlandsource.com
Off and running: Bellefontaine's quick trick is no treat for Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan
Bellefontaine wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 41-3 victory over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan on September 9 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Bellefontaine a 20-3 lead over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan.
richlandsource.com
Westinghouse introduces monthly Rust Belt Flea Market
MANSFIELD -- Bryan Gladden is working to make Westinghouse a destination for Mansfield families and tourists. He envisions an indoor sports facility, restaurant, apartments and hotel rooms. By doing that he's helping to carry out property owner Joe Curry’s long-term plans, but for now is trying to get community members back in the East Fourth Street building.
richlandsource.com
Gahanna Lincoln takes down Reynoldsburg
Gahanna Lincoln flexed its muscle and floored Reynoldsburg 47-13 in Ohio high school football action on September 9. Recently on August 26 , Reynoldsburg squared off with Huber Heights Wayne in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Clean sheet: Columbus Marion-Franklin doesn't allow Columbus Eastmoor a point
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Columbus Marion-Franklin proved that in blanking Columbus Eastmoor 22-0 in Ohio high school football action on September 9. The Red Devils' offense struck in front for a 16-0 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: West Holmes 37, Mansfield Senior 7
West Holmes beat Mansfield Senior 37-7 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action Friday at West Holmes. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
Fremont Ross imposes its will on Oregon Clay
Fremont Ross left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Oregon Clay 64-31 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Fremont Ross drew first blood by forging a 21-15 margin over Oregon Clay after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Ohio AG blasts Mt. Gilead bioenergy company for stored waste issue
MOUNT GILEAD — A Mount Gilead bioenergy company received a motion of contempt from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost citing wrongly stored food waste from polluting water. "Attorney General Dave Yost ... filed for a contempt of court motion against Renegry Inc. and others for illegally accepting and storing excessive amounts of food waste and other organic waste at its Morrow County treatment facility in violation of a preliminary injunction the company agreed to in June," Yost's release stated.
richlandsource.com
Geneva edges Ashtabula Lakeside in tough test
Geneva could finally catch its breath after a close call against Ashtabula Lakeside in a 20-13 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Geneva drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over Ashtabula Lakeside after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Marengo man part of 3-vehicle, fatal motorcycle crash
DELAWARE -- A 22-year-old Columbus man was killed after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Thursday evening, according to the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Stanislaw H. Mott, 22, of Columbus, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Post stated in...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Police Detective David Scheurer retires
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Police Detective David P. Scheurer announced his retirement from the Mansfield Division of Police effective Friday, Sept. 9. According to Mansfield Police, Detective Scheurer was appointed to the department on Aug. 29, 1992. As a new Patrol Officer, he was assigned to the Community Services Bureau Patrol Section until his transfer to the Special Operations Bureau Detective Section as a Sexual Assault Investigator on Sept. 24, 2012.
richlandsource.com
Toledo Whitmer flies high over Toledo St. Francis de Sales
Toledo Whitmer swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Toledo St. Francis de Sales 41-7 on September 9 in Ohio football. Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Eagles stun Findlay in GMAC opener
FINDLAY — Austin Brenner threw for 196 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score as 20th-ranked Ashland University throttled Great Midwest Athletic Conference preseason favorite Findlay 28-3 in a Saturday road romp. Brenner threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Logan Bolin in the first quarter, spotting the...
richlandsource.com
Dublin Coffman tells Marysville "No Soup For You" in shutout
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Thursday when Dublin Coffman bottled Marysville 5-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Dublin Coffman breathed fire in front of Marysville 2-0 to begin the second half.
