Carrie Buck

Bucyrus, OH

richlandsource.com

Resolve: New Albany roars from behind to topple Lancaster

New Albany rallied over Lancaster for an inspiring 42-7 victory at New Albany High on September 9 in Ohio football action. The start wasn't the problem for Lancaster, as it began with a 7-0 edge over New Albany through the end of the first quarter.
LANCASTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Halt: McComb pushes the mute button on Fostoria's offense

No worries, McComb's defense took care of business on Saturday, keying a 2-0 shutout of Fostoria in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on September 10. The last time McComb and Fostoria played in a 3-0 game on September 28, 2020. For a full recap, click here.
FOSTORIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby farmer gone but not forgotten

SHELBY — Ambrose Metzger was a well-known farmer in the Richland County area who died last year, but is not forgotten. Metzger was a farmer his whole life. He was born on a farm on Stentz Road near Shelby, where his family farmed 113 acres of ground.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Grove unloads on Delphos Jefferson

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Columbus Grove's performance in a 38-6 destruction of Delphos Jefferson in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Columbus Grove a 7-0 lead over Delphos...
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
richlandsource.com

Westinghouse introduces monthly Rust Belt Flea Market

MANSFIELD -- Bryan Gladden is working to make Westinghouse a destination for Mansfield families and tourists. He envisions an indoor sports facility, restaurant, apartments and hotel rooms. By doing that he's helping to carry out property owner Joe Curry’s long-term plans, but for now is trying to get community members back in the East Fourth Street building.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Gahanna Lincoln takes down Reynoldsburg

Gahanna Lincoln flexed its muscle and floored Reynoldsburg 47-13 in Ohio high school football action on September 9. Recently on August 26 , Reynoldsburg squared off with Huber Heights Wayne in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Fremont Ross imposes its will on Oregon Clay

Fremont Ross left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Oregon Clay 64-31 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Fremont Ross drew first blood by forging a 21-15 margin over Oregon Clay after the first quarter.
FREMONT, OH
richlandsource.com

Ohio AG blasts Mt. Gilead bioenergy company for stored waste issue

MOUNT GILEAD — A Mount Gilead bioenergy company received a motion of contempt from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost citing wrongly stored food waste from polluting water. "Attorney General Dave Yost ... filed for a contempt of court motion against Renegry Inc. and others for illegally accepting and storing excessive amounts of food waste and other organic waste at its Morrow County treatment facility in violation of a preliminary injunction the company agreed to in June," Yost's release stated.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Geneva edges Ashtabula Lakeside in tough test

Geneva could finally catch its breath after a close call against Ashtabula Lakeside in a 20-13 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Geneva drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over Ashtabula Lakeside after the first quarter.
GENEVA, OH
richlandsource.com

Marengo man part of 3-vehicle, fatal motorcycle crash

DELAWARE -- A 22-year-old Columbus man was killed after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Thursday evening, according to the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Stanislaw H. Mott, 22, of Columbus, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Post stated in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Obituaries
richlandsource.com

Mansfield Police Detective David Scheurer retires

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Police Detective David P. Scheurer announced his retirement from the Mansfield Division of Police effective Friday, Sept. 9. According to Mansfield Police, Detective Scheurer was appointed to the department on Aug. 29, 1992. As a new Patrol Officer, he was assigned to the Community Services Bureau Patrol Section until his transfer to the Special Operations Bureau Detective Section as a Sexual Assault Investigator on Sept. 24, 2012.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Eagles stun Findlay in GMAC opener

FINDLAY — Austin Brenner threw for 196 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score as 20th-ranked Ashland University throttled Great Midwest Athletic Conference preseason favorite Findlay 28-3 in a Saturday road romp. Brenner threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Logan Bolin in the first quarter, spotting the...
FINDLAY, OH

