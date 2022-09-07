Read full article on original website
Crypto Startup Slide Raises $12.3M to Connect New Users to Web3 Apps
Slide, a startup that provides user experience infrastructure for decentralized applications (dapps), has raised $12.3 million in a seed funding round that was co-led by crypto-focused investment firms Polychain Capital and Framework Ventures. The funding will help Slide continue to hire more staff, build out its infrastructure and distribute its product to dapps.
Crypto Influencer Cooper Turley Creates $10M ‘Coop Records’ Music Startup Fund
Cryptocurrency influencer and non-fungible token (NFT) song collector Cooper Turley is spinning up a $10 million fund to invest in artists and startup founders bringing crypto and music together. His so-called Coop Records – backed by crypto culture influence brokers from Audius to OpenSea – will seek to solve what...
