Los Angeles, CA

The Empire Strips Back Brings Sexy Star Wars Stripteases To LA This November

By William Barrios
 3 days ago

The Empire Strips Back brings sex appeal to Star Wars by combining a classy burlesque parody show with the iconic sci-fi characters we all know and love. The production has been getting rave reviews in San Francisco, and it’s coming to Los Angeles at last on November 17th. At the elegant Montalban Theater, sensuous dancers will bring this beloved franchise to life in a way you won’t see anywhere else. So join the waitlist and catch this show while it’s in LA!

Join the waitlist for this saucy, one-of-a-kind show to get your tickets a full day before they officially go on sale September 14th. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qq6GT_0hlezUnE00

The Empire Strips Back was first performed in Sydney, Australia in 2011. It was an instant success, and has only grown in popularity as it’s toured across the world. The sets, costumes, and performers continue to get better every year, and this Los Angeles run is sure to be the best it’s ever been.

At this sultry show , the stunning sets and costumes look like they were taken right out of an actual Star Wars movie. But even if you’re not a big fan of the films, this tantalizing night of burlesque still has something for you. Great music, silly skits, and masterful dancing will transport anyone in attendance to a galaxy far, far away.

Los Angeles will see characters such as Darth Vader and Boba Fett like never before at this spaced-out striptease, coming to LA in November.

Complete with aliens, lightsabers, and droids, the Empire Strips Back is one of the most unique productions you’ll ever see. Fans have enjoyed these impressive performances across the globe, with AisleSeatReivew describing the parody show as “The most fun you’ll have in a theater all summer long.” Ariana Bindman of SFGate raved that it was “One of the most memorable and impressive live performances [she’d] ever seen.”

Prepare to go wild when the Empire Strips Back arrives in Los Angeles at the Montalban Theater on November 17th. Tickets go on sale September 14th, but you can get yours a full day early by joining the waitlist now. For any burlesque show, the best seats in the house are right up front. So follow the link below to join the waitlist and get as close to the alluring action as possible!

The sexy spectacle comes to LA this fall, but sign up for the waitlist today to get tickets before they go on sale on September 14th! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXNBX_0hlezUnE00

The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody - Waitlist

The Montalbán Theatre (1615 Vine Street, Hollywood, 90028, Los Angeles) Tickets

Secret Los Angeles is your guide to things to do and places to go in L.A., from events and culture to the best restaurants, bars and attractions.

 https://secretlosangeles.com

