SHREVEPORT, La. -- Seemingly down to its last strike, there's a late rally to save Fair Grounds Field just as the wrecking crew is prepared to tear it down. "One of the things that brings everybody together is combination of kids and sports," says Linc Coleman, President of U.L. Coleman Companies, a longtime, local real estate developer. "We're trying to reach out to future generations so they can be leaders, so they can be have pride in our community, so they can stay here in our community."

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO