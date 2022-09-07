Read full article on original website
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
arklatexweekend.com
Highland Jazz and Blues Festival
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Autumn rolls around and that means it’s time for the Highland Jazz and Blues Festival. Head on over to the “party in the park” on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Once again, Columbia Park will be packed full of powerful performers, fantastic food and amazing artists that you don’t want to miss. Enjoy the free admission!
arklatexweekend.com
9 great things for this weekend: Sept. 9-11
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - We’ve included as many events surrounding the anniversary of September 11 in this list as well. Have a great weekend everyone!. 10:00am - 10:00pm (Also on Saturday) This year they will have more events and more fun. Don’t miss the Hay Bale Decorating Contest!...
q973radio.com
Rumbling Noise Angering Broadmoor Residents in Shreveport
This morning, I was convinced that the world was coming to an end. I went out into the backyard of my Broadmoor home at about 6AM, and after clearing the cobwebs out and getting ready to start the day, I noticed the strangest sound. It was loud enough to certainly be noticeable and borderline annoying, yet, you can tell the source of the sound was relatively far away.
You Can Adopt this Sweet and ‘Sassie’ Girl, Shreveport
Sassie is a gorgeous girl and she's available for adoption now! In fact, you can meet her today at Pet Savers Shreveport. She's up to date on her shots and already spayed. Sassie's adoption fee is $150. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
KCS Holiday Express Returns to Shreveport This Year
The KCS Holiday Express train is back for 2022. After taking a break because of the pandemic, this special Christmas train will hit the rains across the south to bring joy to thousands of families. This is an older video of some of the beauty you will get to see...
KSLA
Drago’s coming to Margaritaville in Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is coming to Bossier City, and it will be housed inside the Margaritaville Resort Casino. The casino posted on Facebook Wednesday, Sept. 7 that Drago’s Seafood Restaurant, known for its charbroiled oysters, is set to open its seventh location inside Margaritaville.
ktbb.com
Gene Ponder Collection to go up for auction in Marshall
MARSHALL — A huge car collection will hit the auction block in two weeks. Sotheby’s will be in East Texas later this month when they auction the Gene Ponder Collection. Housed in a custom-built museum and state-of-the-art garages in Marshall, the collection boasts more than 120 cars, motorcycles, and boats, along with an expansive selection of automobilia. Worth an estimated $20 million, the collection has automobile models spanning 92 years. The highlight is a 1960 Mercedes Benz 300 SL roadster worth an estimated $1.9 million. Those wanting to place bids can attend the onsite auction in Marshall from September 22-24.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
After 50 years, there’ve been changes, but the joy remains
Anniversaries, I’ve had a few. As of this past July 11, Kay and I have been married 38 years. On November 24, it will have been 55 years since the morning I downed my first buck. This past April 13 marked the 30th anniversary of my bagging my first wild turkey gobbler. Anniversaries are sort of special.
KTBS
Developer pleads for pause in demolition of Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Seemingly down to its last strike, there's a late rally to save Fair Grounds Field just as the wrecking crew is prepared to tear it down. "One of the things that brings everybody together is combination of kids and sports," says Linc Coleman, President of U.L. Coleman Companies, a longtime, local real estate developer. "We're trying to reach out to future generations so they can be leaders, so they can be have pride in our community, so they can stay here in our community."
KTAL
Mansfield water system sustains major rupture
MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City officials are advising citizens that a water main suffered a major rupture Wednesday evening. They say a large number of customers and businesses will experience low or no water pressure while crews work to repair the issue. The city hopes to have the water pressure restored within the next few hours.
KTBS
Game of the Week: Texas High @ Benton
For the second week in a row the H&W Marine Powersports Game of the Week pits Texas against Louisiana. Texas High makes the short trip to Benton for a tussle of the Tigers. Check out the video for a preview of our Game of the Week and don't miss the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show when it kicks off Friday at 10:30 on KPXJ.
Why Bossier Is a Terrible Place to Be if There’s a Nuclear Attack
Have you ever read an article and it left you completely unsettled? That's exactly what happened to me. 247WallSt.com just listed the worst places to be if there is a nuclear attack. Why was I surprised when Shreveport-Bossier made the list?. Shreveport-Bossier Is a Terrible Place to Be if There's...
KTAL
1 wounded, shooting at Bossier liquor store
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Bossier City late Thursday night. Officials say a man was shot multiple times just before 10:00 p.m. in the parking lot of a liquor store on the 1600 block of E. Texas St. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.
KSLA
1 shot outside Bossier City liquor store
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened Thursday night (Sept. 8) in the parking lot of a liquor store in the 1600 block of East Texas Street. Authorities said the injured person’s wounds did not...
KTAL
200 election workers needed in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Clerk of Court is hiring election commissioners to ensure the upcoming November elections go smoothly. Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence says having adequately staffed polls is in everyone’s interest to help elections run more smoothly. “I would like...
theadvocate.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
KSLA
SPD searching for missing 22-year-old
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Family of ShaToria Jones, 22, says they haven’t heard from her since the night of Tuesday, Sept. 6. She was last seen in a black shirt and jeans. She drives a black...
KSLA
66 students in Bossier achieve perfect scores on LEAP test
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Despite lost learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bossier Parish School District is holding its own in terms of the number of students earning perfect scores on the LEAP test. School officials say 66 students in the district made perfect scores on one or more...
KSLA
Woman accused of running scam boutique arrested on counterfeit trademark charges
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman accused of scamming shoppers via her online boutique, Boujee Babes, is now facing charges in Bossier Parish. Bailey Baker, 23, turned herself in to authorities on Aug. 30 after a warrant was issued for her arrest in Bossier Parish. She’s facing eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark for allegedly selling goods mimicking the following brands:
