Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kusi.com
Mayor Richard Bailey slams SANDAG for betraying trust of San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) –In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means...
Union-Tribune launches 2-part series on San Diego’s largest Ponzi scheme
A new two-part series from the San Diego Union-Tribune is taking a deep dive into San Diego's largest Ponzi scheme of all time, and the woman at the helm, Gina Champion-Cain.
pacificsandiego.com
8 events to celebrate Mexican Independence Day in San Diego
September 16 is the 122nd anniversary of the Mexican Independence. As every year, on the night of Sept. 15, the Mexican community will celebrate with the traditional ‘El Grito’ (shout) ceremony that remembers the heroes who fought for the country’s independence in 1810. September 16 is the 122nd anniversary of the Mexican Independence.
travellemming.com
31 Best San Diego Historical Sites & Landmarks (By a Local)
A city rich in history and culture, there are some excellent San Diego historical sites and landmarks. Because of San Diego’s pivotal role for so many groups throughout history, the city has tons of historically significant places. Many of these are the best things to do in San Diego.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kusi.com
SANDAG offers no alternative to widely hated mileage tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After public outcry over their plan to charge San Diegans for every mile driven in order to fund the largest transportation plan since national freeways, SANDAG says they are still looking for alternatives to fund the plan. But while they search for a new funding...
Mexican Fruit Fly in San Diego and U.S. Meat Exports to Columbia Strong
**A 77-square-mile area of San Diego County is under quarantine to guard against a Mexican fruit fly infestation. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported six fruit flies and one larva were detected in and around Valley Center. The Mexican fruit fly can infest more than 50 types of...
San Diego County gas prices rise for 8th straight day
The national average price dropped for the 88th consecutive day since rising to a record, falling 1.4 cents to $3.724.
The result of Mayor Gloria’s push to police homelessness? Zero convictions
For months, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has touted efforts to clear sidewalks of homeless encampments that he says pose a hazard to public health and safety. Sanitation crews have swept through encampments and thrown away hundreds of tons of trash and property, potentially violating court orders in the process. Police have increasingly used illegal lodging and encroachment — a city law that was intended to prohibit trash cans from blocking a sidewalk — to ticket and arrest people who refuse to go to a shelter. It led to a dramatic spike in arrests.
IN THIS ARTICLE
chulavistatoday.com
Forbes ranked UC San Diego third best public college in the nation
The University of San Diego ranked third among the nation's public colleges on Forbes 2022 America’s Top College list. UC San Diego is ranked No. 17 out of 500 four-year private and public colleges in the country but maintains its spot as third among the nation’s public universities. The university was one of only five public colleges that secured a position among the top 25 spots on the list.
foxla.com
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
KPBS
Homicide puts further scrutiny on troubled El Cajon nursing home
Editor's Note: This story contains graphic descriptions that some readers may find disturbing. This is part two of a two-part series. Read part one here. The warning to Sally Renee Johnson-Komzelman could not have been more ominous or prophetic. A social worker at Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s emergency room cautioned Johnson-Komzelman...
Marshals Offer $40,000 Reward to Find Fugitive Military Contractor ‘Fat Leonard’ Francis
U.S. Marshals on Friday posted a reward of up to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest of a military contractor who went on the lam two weeks before his sentencing. Leonard Glenn “Fat Leonard” Francis, who pleaded guilty to bribing U.S. Navy officials as part of a wide-ranging corruption scheme, had been under house arrest for several years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Diego Business Journal
Gaslamp Quarter Hotel Gets New Name, New Look
A Gaslamp Quarter hotel in downtown San Diego is getting a new name, a new look, a new personality, and what its owners said is a new soul. The 20-story Kimpton Palomar, 1047 Fifth Ave., in October will turn into Kimpton Alma San Diego – its very name marking the transformation under way with a $25 million renovation, said General Manager Carmine Iommazzo.
justia.com
Q: Hi, I am a homeless street performer in san diego. I am being harrassed by police they have taken everything i own inclu
A: You need a good civil rights lawyer to help you with this. There are many good civil rights lawyers in San Diego. You can do a Google search, or you can go to the San Diego County Bar Association's website and look for their Lawyers Referral Service (LRS), then ask for their help in referring you to some good civil rights lawyers. You should not delay in getting the help you need, because there are very strict deadlines which must be met in order to protect your rights.
KPBS
Gun shop owner convicted of firearms sales involving former San Diego County Sheriff's deputy
A San Diego gun store owner was convicted by a federal jury this week of assisting former San Diego County Sheriff's Captain Marco Garmo in his side business of unlawful firearms sales. Giovanni "Gio" Tilotta, 41, owner of Honey Badger Firearms in Kearny Mesa, was found guilty Thursday of three...
Seasonal Nonstop Flights Coming This Fall Between San Diego and Orlando
Frontier Airlines will be adding seasonal nonstop service between San Diego International Airport and Orlando, Florida this fall, it was announced Thursday. Between Nov. 5 and Jan. 3, 2023, daily flights will operate between San Diego and Orlando International Airport. The airline last offered those flights in March and April of 2021.
oc-breeze.com
Two men sentenced to prison for participating in nationwide grandparent scam
Timothy Ingram of North Hollywood, California, and Joaquin Lopez of Hollywood, Florida, were sentenced in federal court to significant prison terms – nine years and two years in prison, respectively – for their roles in a large-scale criminal enterprise that engaged in extortion and fraud to swindle about $2 million from more than 70 elderly victims across the nation. Ten elderly victims who resided in San Diego County lost over $300,000 to the fraud.
AccuWeather
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
kprl.com
Mexican Fruit Fly Quarantine in San Diego 09.09.2022
A 77-square-mile area of San Diego county has been placed under quarantine to guard against a Mexican fruit fly infestation. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported that six fruit flies and one larva were detected in and around Valley Center. The Mexican fruit fly can infest more than 50 types of fruits and vegetables, which could severely impact agricultural exports.
City of Chula Vista mourns loss of Deputy Attorney Simon Silva
The City of Chula Vista is mourning the loss of Deputy City Attorney Simon Silva who passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3
Comments / 0