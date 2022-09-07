ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo School District 60 offers students a supportive environment

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo School District 60 is looking ahead to a bright future, with five new schools and a renovation to Dutch Clark Stadium in the works. D60’s Director of Communications Dalton Sprouse said that what separates the district from others is their celebration of students’ academic achievements, their staff, as well as their special programs like music and art.
Next Chapter helps veterans get healthcare

COLORADO SPRINGS — September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness month, and a new program in the community called Next Chapter, is focused solely on reducing the rates of suicide for veterans and their family members. Next Chapter is a UCHealth community collaborative, that brings together behavioral health and counseling...
