Michael Irvin predicts Kirk Cousins to break NFL record vs the Packers
It’s not often that you see a player break a single-game NFL anymore but Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin predicted that Kirk Cousins will do just that during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. With a new offensive scheme brought in by head coach Kevin...
Montgomery, Meyers both active for Patriots in Week 1
BOSTON -- The Patriots' offense will have Ty Montgomery and Jakobi Meyers for the team's Week 1 tilt against the Dolphins on Sunday. Both players, along with right tackle Isaiah Wynn, are active for Sunday's opener in Miami.Montgomery's status is a bit of a surprise, since he was carted off the field in New England's preseason finale against the Raiders three weeks ago. But the versatile running back/receiver practiced all week in West Palm Beach -- albeit limited all three days -- and will be there on Sunday to give Mac Jones another weapon on offense.Meyers was also limited all...
Patriots Week 1 inactives: Ty Montgomery in, Anfernee Jennings out versus Dolphins
Bill Belichick will apparently have a healthy team for Week 1 with three key players – Ty Montgomery, Isaiah Wynn and Jakobi Meyers – taking the field after being limited this week.
