Read full article on original website
Related
localsyr.com
Syracuse 9/11 remembrance ceremony
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Today marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attack on our country. The City of Syracuse is holding its annual 9/11 ceremony at Firefighters Memorial Park. You can watch a live stream of the event in the player above. The event begins at 8:30 a.m.,...
cnycentral.com
CNY Rally for Women's Rights, pro-choice event in Baldwinsville
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Rally for Women's Rights held its first of three scheduled peaceful pro-choice rallies in the Village of Baldwinsville on Saturday. Protesters met at 9:30 on Saturday, September 10 at the Triquetra Books and More store at 12 Oswego Street in Baldwinsville. Activists from across Central...
Joint services today for Central NY brothers who died in murder-suicide
Hastings, N.Y. — The family of two brothers who died in a murder-suicide a week ago will hold funeral services for them together Saturday. Colin Teeter, 27, shot and killed his brother Kyle, 30, before turning the rifle on himself last Saturday inside their parents’ home in Oswego County.
localsyr.com
Morning News anchor Ryan Dean returns to Dryden High School
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Morning News team is celebrating back to school by visiting districts across Central New York. The visit to Dryden High School was a special moment for anchor Ryan Dean. It was his first time walking the hallways since graduating from the district in 2001.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14850.com
An Ithaca College sophomore has died in an early morning crash, school says
An Ithaca College sophomore has died in “an automobile accident in Ithaca early Saturday morning,” according to a statement from the college on Saturday afternoon. The college identified Shea Colbert as the student who died. “A sophomore in the School of Business, Shea was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan...
Students at KWS Bear Road Elementary in North Syracuse return to brand new building to begin school year
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many students across Central New York are wrapping up their first week back in the classroom, including North Syracuse Central School District. It was a fresh, new start to the school year for students at Karl W Saile Bear Road Elementary School in North Syracuse. “Having the building filled again […]
Two window washers trapped 85 feet up at Crouse Hospital after lift tipped over
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse firefighters rescued two window washers that became trapped 85 feet in the air Saturday, fire officials said. Around 1:39 p.m., Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received reports that a boom lift holding two window washers working outside Crouse Hospital tipped over and crashed into the seventh floor of the building, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
Tales of Drew: The life and sudden death of Andrew Grabowski, Syracuse skate legend
Andrew Grabowski found his way to a set of wheels barely after he learned to walk. He was scooting around on his first skateboard when he was just a toddler, and flipping tricks on the Everson Museum of Art flagstones by age 12. By the time he got to high school, he was skipping class to hit the skate parks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsyr.com
Huntington Family Centers to host annual fundraiser
(WSYR-TV) — Huntington Family Centers have been serving Central New York for more than a hundred years. They work to strengthen the community by supporting families from youth to older adults. September is a big month for them as their annual fundraiser “For the Love of Huntington” is happening Sept. 15.
localsyr.com
Cortland Schools welcome students back for new year, with some new changes
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland City School District began a new school year on Wednesday. Nothing like a smile and a warm greeting to kick start the second day of school. He’s not only a school resource officer for Cortland City Schools but a mentor and friend to many.
Your Stories Q&A: Collision repair chain coming to Clay
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Paul Burke sent the following question to the Your Stories Team: What is going on in the former Sharon Chevrolet on RT 31 near route RT 57? According to the Town of Clay Planning Commissioner, this old building is being transformed into a Caliber Collision repair shop. According to Caliber’s website, […]
Daily Orange
Black students find ‘home away from home’ in 119 Euclid 1 year since unveiling
Malique Lewis spent last summer working with colleagues to gather student input, spitball ideas and plan for a new space on Syracuse University’s campus. On Sept. 7, 2021, Lewis and other university leaders cut the ceremonial orange ribbon for 119 Euclid, which has since become one of the epicenters of student life for many Black students.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cnycentral.com
School districts begin classes still looking for teachers as long term shortage looms
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — School districts are welcoming kids back to school without a fully filled teaching roster, combatting a national shortage impacting schools across the country. Districts are getting by with short-term solutions, hopeful that major changes to teacher training requirements at the state level will help ease the pressure in future years.
localsyr.com
#16 Ithaca football shuts out Brockport
ITHACA, N.Y. (ITHACA ATHLETICS) – The nationally ranked No. 16 Ithaca College football team jumped out to an early first quarter lead and then rode its defense to a 24-0 shutout over Brockport on September 10 at Butterfield Stadium. Ithaca is now 2-0 on the season after its first home-opening shutout since 2004 (45-0 vs. Buffalo State).
cnycentral.com
Syracuse mayor addresses safety concerns ahead of a busy weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As students return to college this fall, places in downtown Syracuse, like Armory Square have started to fill up more. With more people, more concerns start to rise about safety. Mayor Ben Walsh spoke Thursday saying the community is better when students from higher education are...
Syracuse wasted nearly $300,000 on unused wireless devices over past 6 years, auditor finds
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse wasted nearly $300,000 over the past six years paying for wireless devices that were never used. An audit performed by City Auditor Nader Maroun uncovered the waste earlier this year.
localsyr.com
Morrisville Mustangs race past #23 Hobart on homecoming
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (MORRISVILLE ATHLETICS) – Host SUNY Morrisville football shocked visiting Hobart College Saturday afternoon as the Mustangs took down the #23 nationally ranked Statemen 24-13 on Drake Field in front of the homecoming weekend crowd in Morrisville. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:. Visiting Hobart College entered the Mustang...
localsyr.com
#15 Cortland lights up scoreboard against TCNJ
CORTLAND, N.Y. (CORTLAND ATHLETICS) – Joshua Cordero (Monroe/Monroe-Woodbury) intercepted three passes and Cole Burgess (Greenwich) caught three touchdown passes, each tying a school single-game record in the process, as the nationally 15th-ranked Cortland football team defeated The College of New Jersey, 63-7, in a non-league game at the SUNY Cortland Stadium Complex.
HS football roundup: Central New York rivals clash in more than 3-hour ‘slugfest’
Two Oswego County high school football teams that are very familiar with one another took over three hours Saturday to end their Independent football matchup. Pulaski (1-0) defeated Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (0-1) 34-27 at Pulaski High School.
The Gathering Place celebrates 175 years in North Syracuse
NORTH SYRACUSE — Plank Road Baptist Conference, North Syracuse Baptist Church, The Gathering Place. Over the last 175 years, this place of worship has gone by many names, but a few things have stayed constant: “The ability to stay true to the foundational elements of the church, following the Lord, and following His work,” Lead Pastor Rob Burns said.
Comments / 0