foxbangor.com
Riverhawks improve to 2-0 with dominant win over Witches
SKOWHEGAN – Skowhegan scored early and often against Brewer, eventually coming out to a 35-0 win to improve to 2-0 on the season. It was another dominant showing for the Riverhawks, as they pushed in two scores early in the game to open up with a 14-0 lead. Quintcey McCray scored the first to make it 7-0, and Brenden Dunlap broke out for a long touchdown run for their second score of the game.
foxbangor.com
Black Bears late rally falls short in 21-18 loss to Colgate in home opener
ORONO – It came down to their final possession, but the Black Bears came up just inches short of a game-tying field goal, and dropped their home opener 21-18 to Colgate. It was a homecoming for Jordan Stevens, who walked out of the tunnel for the first time as a head coach onto the field he spent his playing days as a college student.
foxbangor.com
Borley, Lambert shine in Maine’s 1-0 win over Hofstra
ORONO – One goal was all the Black Bears needed to find their second victory of the season Friday afternoon against Hofstra. With five minutes to play in the first quarter, Maine earned a penalty corner, where Poppy Lambert fired one into the back of the cage to break the scoreless game open. Mia Borley saved all seven shots she saw, and the Black Bears improved to 2-3 on the season with the 1-0 victory.
foxbangor.com
Falmouth takes commanding victory over Mt. Blue, 49-7
FALMOUTH – It was all Navigators in Falmouth on Friday, as they dominated the Cougars from Mt. Blue 49-7 for their second win of the year. Falmouth scored on their first drive of the game and never looked back. They would score again on their second possession, taking a 14-0 lead, and picked off the Cougars on the ensuing drive.
foxbangor.com
Watson looking for four straight wins, ready to headline NEF’s return to Bangor on Friday
BANGOR – On Friday, the NEF returns to Bangor with a packed card of fights for its 49th event- the Queen City Showdown. Also returning to Bangor for the fights is Orrington native and Brewer graduate Glory Watson. Watson, 3-1-0 in her professional MMA career, fought in Bangor the last time the NEF took over the Cross Insurance Center, winning by a first round TKO just over a minute into the fight.
foxbangor.com
Crusaders dominate Coyotes behind strong defense and rushing, 31-0
ORONO – John Bapst/Bangor Christian football came ready to play at the University of Maine on Thursday night, and it showed during their first drive. The Crusaders marched down the field and onto the goal linem where Logun McMahon took a shuffle pass from Aiden Ouellette into the endzone without a single Old Town defender touching him.
foxbangor.com
Eagles dominant on both sides of the ball, take 37-0 victory over Deering
OAKLAND – Messalonskee picked up their first victory of the season on Friday in dominating fashion, 37-0. The Eagles had a 22-0 lead at the halfway point, and they were quick to tack on more. After a third quarter interception from Cash Bizier, the Eagles marched down the field...
foxbangor.com
Willey’s first quarter goal enough to push Coyotes to 1-0 win over Ponies
OLD TOWN – The Coyotes improved to 3-0 on the season with a 1-0 win over Foxcroft Academy on Thursday afternoon. The Ponies had a few chances early on, but Old Town goalkeeper Amara Francis was not letting anything by. In the first quarter, Coyote captain Grace Willey took a pass from Natalie Fournier and found the goal, the only score of the day for either team.
foxbangor.com
Minutemen charge back in second half, score 28 unanswered to top Orono 34-30
ORONO – After the first half, it was looking like Orono was about to improve to 2-0 on the season- until the Minutemen charged back with 28 unanswered points. Kase Walston scored two straight touchdowns to open up the game, giving Orono a 12-0 lead. After Caleb Shearer found Nick Powers over the middle for a touchdown reception to get Stearns/Schenck on the board, Walston came back again with another score to make it 18-6.
foxbangor.com
Sports Blitz Week 2: Play of the Night
OAKLAND – Messalonskee’s Cash Bizier took home the Sports Blitz Week Two Play of the Night. Down 22-0, Deering was looking to throw the ball against the Eagles’ defense, but Bizier was one step ahead. He cut in front of the receiver and made a jumping interception to give Messalonskee possession, a drive that resulted in their fourth touchdown of the night.
foxbangor.com
Ramblers fight off late Hermon comeback to take 34-28 victory
HERMON – In a matchup between the Class C North runners up and the Class D runners up from 2021, it was the Ramblers hanging on to a late lead to best Hermon 34-28. Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale and Hermon were tied at 14 to start the second half, when Hermon marched down the field to start the 3rd quarter. After Johnny Kokoska found Chasen Flanders for a long first down, the Hawks punched it in on an outside hand-off to Gary Glidden.
foxbangor.com
Night time paving in Bangor to start Sunday night
BANGOR– Paving will start during the nights of September 11th to September 15th from 6pm to 5am to pave State Street and Hogan Road from Hancock Street to Mount Hope Avenue. Expect delays with lane closures and detours around the work area. Please call 207-848-7099 for questions or concerns.
Maine Student Hit by Delivery Truck While at School, Rushed to Maine Med
A student's condition is unknown following an incident in which she was reportedly hit while a delivery truck was reversing. According to WGME 13, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon just after 12. Lewiston Police tell reporters that a student at Bates College was walking on campus Wednesday when she was struck.
Prepare For A Brutal Maine Winter With Handmade Maine Moccasins
As well all know, winter is right around the corner. Summer is slowing saying farewell and the winds are changing. The leaves are starting to turn and fall onto the ground and our feet will become cold soon. My go-to-gift to give for the holiday's are slippers or socks. It's...
wabi.tv
Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge closing for several months
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Kenduskeag Stream Lower Pedestrian Bridge is expected to be closed for several months starting on Friday. According to Bangor’s engineering office, construction will start Monday. They will be removing and replacing the bridge deck and will repair the railing. The City is hoping to...
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run
This year is the 41st annual United Bikers of Maine toy run, and the toy run shows how generous the people of Maine are and how neighbors helping neighbors can make a huge difference. Every year, Maine motorcycle owners travel from all over the state with new unwrapped toys strapped to their bikes to donate to the toy run. As the years have gone by, this event has grown and more motorcyclists have participated. The toy run is held every year on the second Sunday in September, and the toys are divided up between all of Maine's 16 counties and distributed to those in need. This is also a good reminder to motorists all over Maine to please make sure to put their cell phones down and concentrate on driving with all the motorcyclists enjoying the road during the charity run on Saturday, September 10th.
foxbangor.com
Witches blank Broncos behind two goals from Braden Carr, one from Andrew Hodgins
BREWER – Before all of Friday night’s football action, Brewer and Hampden Academy went at it on the soccer pitch, with Brewer winning its second shutout victory of the week 3-0. Grady Vanidestine and the Witches’ defense kept the Broncos at bay all game, while the Brewer offense tacked on two second half goals to break away.
mainebiz.biz
Royce Cross steps down as CEO of Cross Insurance; Jonathan Cross succeeds him
Cross Insurance, one of the largest independent insurance providers in the Northeast, said Friday afternoon that Royce Cross will step down as CEO, to be succeeded by son Jonathan Cross. Jonathan Cross will be just the third CEO the Bangor-based Cross Insurance, one of the largest independent insurance providers in...
foxbangor.com
Local Burnham earns life-saving award for heroic efforts
BELFAST — “She is alive today and well today because of Tryston’s actions that night.”. A crash happened in Burnham Aug. 6 around midnight. According to Waldo County Sheriff Jeffrey Trafton, Trystan Poulin was home when he heard a loud sound. “We had a young woman who...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Selectman worried about Hampden biomass facility’s instability
Selectman Mike Smith has often compared sending refuse to a landfill to “burying it in somebody’s backyard.” He has concerns about the long-term negative environmental impact it has on the planet. In 2016. Boothbay Region Refuse Disposal District contracted with Fiberight, a new biomass plant in Hampden, to accept the district’s trash. Edgecomb is one of four BRRDD members. But in the ensuing years, the district has sent its trash to a Norridgewock landfill because the Hampden plant has been plagued by financial and management problems.
