985theriver.com
California seeks energy conservation for 10th day in heat wave
(Reuters) – California’s power grid urged customers to conserve energy for a 10th consecutive day on Friday as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners to escape a brutal heat wave lingering over the drought-stricken region since the start of September. This will likely be the last...
985theriver.com
Rain helps California firefighters combat blaze, ends brutal heat wave
(Reuters) – A tropical storm off the Pacific Coast brought cooler temperatures and much needed rain to Southern California on Saturday, ending a scorching heat wave and easing fears that a massive wildfire could threaten more residents. Officials had warned that high winds from the remnants of Tropical Storm...
985theriver.com
IN/IL politicians react to death of Britain’s queen
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As the world learns of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, some Indiana and Illinois politicians are reacting by issuing statements. Here’s a look at what has been said. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker:. “I join the world in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth...
985theriver.com
Special prosecutor tapped in Michigan voting equipment probe
(Reuters) – A county prosecutor in western Michigan has been tapped to decide whether the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for an alleged conspiracy to obtain and tamper with voting equipment. D.J. Hilson, a Democrat and the top prosecutor in Muskegon County,...
985theriver.com
New vehicle aims to improve healthcare in rural areas
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — There’s a new vehicle hitting the road, bringing healthcare training to rural communities. . The Rural Health Innovation Collaborative unveiled its new mobile simulation unit on Thursday afternoon. The retro-fitted ambulance is equipped with medical training equipment, high fidelity human simulators, and 360-degree audiovisual recording equipment and is stocked with the same equipment in a functioning ambulance.
985theriver.com
Boil order issued for Saint Bernice water customers
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with Saint Bernice Water in Vermillion County have issued a boil order until further notice. Jon Haynes, the licensed operator of Saint Bernice Water said the reason for the order is due to a water main break. The CDC’s guidance for how to...
