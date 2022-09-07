Read full article on original website
Related
wgnradio.com
How one man transformed Chicago into Hollywood
Author Michael Kutza joins Rick Kogan in studio to talk about his life as captured in his new book, “Starstruck: How I Magically Transformed Chicago into Hollywood for More Than 50 Years.” Later, Michael highlights his upcoming book, “The Crazies” and other future projects.
wgnradio.com
‘Laugh Your Face Off’ with Pat Tomasulo
WGN Morning News sports anchor Pat Tomasulo joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about his 8th Annual Laugh Your Face Off comedy fundraiser for Trigeminal Neuralgia on Sept. 24 at the Park West Chicago. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com
Fr. Jack Clair previews Misericordia’s Family Fest on Sunday, September 11th, featuring WGN Radio’s Lou Manfredini
Fr. Jack Clair joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about Misericordia’s Family Fest this Sunday! Misericordia offers a community of care that maximizes potential for persons with mild to profound developmental disabilities, many of whom are also physically challenged.
wgnradio.com
OTL #830: Local immigration assistance, The Secret History of The Kelderons
Mike Stephen talks to Cristina De La Rosa, executive director of Chicago’s Erie Neighborhood House, and learns how that organization helps immigrants arriving to Chicago and then discovers the Secret History of the 1970s Chicago soul group The Kelderons. To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnradio.com
NewsNation Weekly News Roundup with Adrienne Bankert
Adrienne Bankert, host of Morning in America on NewsNation, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to recap this week’s biggest stories. This week, Adrienne discusses the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the Southwest pilot who scolded passengers who were air-dropping nudes, and more!. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s...
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s Guide to pub grub and old-fashioned donuts
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Jessie Oaks. Located at 18490 W. Old Gages Lake Rd. in Gages Lakes, they are known for serving a different take on bar food, like a one-pound cheeseburger, mega nachos, and Italian beef egg rolls. Lt. Haynes also reviews Country Donuts, located at 3091 US-20 in Elgin. This old-fashioned donut shop is known for serving their famous cake and apple cider donuts.
wgnradio.com
Kevin James coming to Rosemont!
Actor and comedian Kevin James joins Bob Sirott to talk about his upcoming show at the Rosemont Theatre, his history as a college athlete, and the feeling of a void in stand-up comedy. He also mentioned some celebrities he has stayed in touch with and what he thinks about Chicago. For more information, and to buy tickets, visit KevinJames.Com.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Muddy Waters museum to add an outdoor concert space
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Printers Row Was Once The ‘Printing Capital Of The Midwest.’ Its Rich Literary Tradition Lives On: No more publishers are in the neighborhood — but you can find the legacy of the printing industry in bookstores, the Lit Fest and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnradio.com
Queen Elizabeth in Chicago
Chicago Tribune reporter and friend of the show Kori Rumore joins John Landecker to talk about the day Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth II visited Chicago on July 6, 1959 and share the timeline of her visit with her husband Prince Philip. Read Rumore’s article from the Chicago Tribune here.
wgnradio.com
Amy shares her expertise to help a listener with a house sale
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/20/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to help a listener whose parents have to move out of their home and she needs help figuring out how to sell the home. To learn more about what Amy and her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
wgnradio.com
Sun rally in 4th, beat Sky 72-63 to advance to WNBA Finals
CHICAGO (AP) — The Connecticut Sun made no secret about wanting revenge against Chicago in the teams’ WNBA Playoffs semifinal series, especially after the Sky sent them packing from the semifinals in 2021 while on the way to the title. “We come up here every year and Chicago...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Chicago apartments are about to become even more expensive
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. NYC-Style Apartment Bidding Wars Hit Chicago Renters: ‘If You’re Not Willing To Go $500 Over List Price, Don’t Even Bother’: Apartments in hot neighborhoods are renting for hundreds of dollars a month over their list prices thanks to a market squeezed by the pandemic and rising inflation, experts said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnradio.com
Geneva’s Festival of the Vine is happening this weekend
Laura Rush, communications director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how you can savor the flavor in Geneva this weekend at the Festival of the Vine. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Lunch 9/8/22: Growth recession, Apple announcement, and Elmwood Park Sip N’ Stroll
Segment 1: Ben Winck, markets and economy reporter, Insider, joins John to talk about what it means that our economy might be in a ‘growth recession.’. Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including the big Apple announcement, and the Amazon CEO saying the company has no plan to require workers to return to the office.
wgnradio.com
Why am I getting I-Pass violations after I sold my car?
Illinois Tollway spokesperson Joelle McGinnis joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to answer questions from WGN Radio listeners about their I-Pass transponders and other tollway-related questions. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com
World’s Largest Dog Wedding and remembering 9/11
George Lennon, franchise owner of Pet Supplies Plus stores and Michelle Parks, assistant store team manager at Pet Supplies Plus in Crystal Lake discusses how pet stores went on a roller coaster ride during the pandemic and advantages of sometimes shopping in-store, and why that can be preferred. And Pet Supplies Plus is a sponsor of the World’s Largest Dog Wedding, on October 2 which supports various charities including those that provide service dogs for veterans.
wgnradio.com
How homeowners can benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/20/2022: Don Butler, Vice President of Kapital Electric, joins the program to talk about the Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credits for energy-efficient home improvements, including solar panel installation, and why homeowners should take advantage of this. To learn more about what Kapital Electric can do for you go to kapitalelectric.com or give them a call at 630-948-5043.
Comments / 0