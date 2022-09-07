Who will be the special master to review the Mar-a-Lago documents?
Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joins Bob Sirott to talk about who will be the special master to review Donald Trump's documents as well as the lawsuit against Fox from Dominion. She also discusses the Nirvana album cover lawsuit and why Micky Dolenz of The Monkees is suing the FBI.
