ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Who will be the special master to review the Mar-a-Lago documents?

By Hayley Boyd
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MZQp3_0hleue3v00

Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joins Bob Sirott to talk about who will be the special master to review Donald Trump’s documents as well as the lawsuit against Fox from Dominion. She also discusses the Nirvana album cover lawsuit and why Micky Dolenz of The Monkees is suing the FBI.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia War update: Kyiv on the road to rebuilding

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including the rebuilding of Kyiv suburbs and the generous donations of WGN Radio listeners. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute […]
POLITICS
WGN Radio

Why flags in Illinois are at half-staff Friday

(WMBD) — Flags across Illinois and across the country are being flown at half-staff Friday in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday. Illinois Central Management System sent a press release stating that they have received notice from President Joe Biden that all entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower their […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Trump special master ruling ‘troubling,’ legal experts say

A federal judge’s ruling granting former President Trump’s request for a special master has generated a range of intense reactions from legal experts, who have called it unusual, lacking in legal reasoning, “absurd” and offering undue favoritism to a former president. The ruling in favor of Trump by federal district court Judge Aileen Cannon has […]
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micky Dolenz
Person
Donald Trump
The List

Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago

The now-infamous FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is nearly a month old as of this writing. In that time, Trump himself has responded with a number of accusations and claims, some of them contradictory. Per MSNBC, the former president has variously accused the FBI of not asking for the documents in the first place, then of planting evidence and of staging a photo of classified documents to make him look careless. He declared that he had already declassified the documents, and petitioned a Florida court to appoint a "special master" to determine whether the seized papers can be used by the Department of Justice.
POTUS
NBC News

Will former President Trump be prosecuted following the Mar-a-Lago search?

The Department of Justice’s new filing regarding the search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home suggests, but does not prove, a couple of crimes may have been committed. The filing points to possible obstruction of justice and possible lying to the FBI. Some conservatives suggest that Trump should not be prosecuted since Hillary Clinton was not for her handling of classified information.Aug. 31, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Fbi#Contilaw#Monkees#Nexstar Media Inc
Business Insider

GOP lawmaker in defense of Trump says the 'good thing about the boxes' of classified documents he kept at Mar-a-Lago is that 'they're not connected to the Internet'

Rep. Warren Davidson defended Donald Trump's holding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence. Davidson compared it to the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email for government matters. The FBI found 11 sets of classified records in Mar-a-Lago, including some marked top-secret. A Republican lawmaker defended...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump demands 2020 election be overturned as special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

Donald Trump has scored something of a victory in the scandal over the classified documents he took with him to Mar-a-Lago, with a judge granting his request to have a special master vet the seized material for “personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege”.Mr Trump kicked off the Labor Day holiday on Truth Social with a string of posts raging against the FBI, the Department of Justice, and Hunter Biden on the basis of dubious conspiracy theories. He also again demanded the 2020 election result be overturned.In this morning’s multi-post...
POTUS
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: According to the Affidavit, the Documents Found at Mar-a-Lago Could Compromise Human Intelligence Sources

"The Justice Department’s search of former President Donald J. Trump’s Florida home was spurred by the discovery that he had retained a trove of highly classified material that included documents related to the use of 'clandestine human sources' in intelligence gathering, according to a redacted version of the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant." —Glenn Thrush, Alan Feuer, and Maggie Haberman.
WGN Radio

US to send $2B to Ukraine, 18 other countries at risk of Russia

The United States intends to send another $2 billion in military support to Ukraine and 18 nearby countries at risk of Russian attack, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Thursday during a visit to Kyiv.  Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also on Thursday announced another package of weapons to Ukraine worth up to $675 million, a […]
MILITARY
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy