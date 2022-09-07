FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Colorado State volleyball team finished its first road match with a 3-0 loss, but the Rams put up a strong fight against the No. 15 team in the country falling just short to Baylor in the first set, 25-23, and taking the Bears to extra points in the third set, 30-28. From the jump, the Rams took early leads in all three sets. A serving run from Redshirt Freshman Kate Yoshimoto set up the Rams well in the first set with an early 7-3 lead. As the Bears tried to get more into rhythm, two kills and a service ace from Karina Leber kept the Rams in front. However, a late run from Baylor gave the opening set to the home team in Waco.

