Setting the Stage: Middle Tennessee
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A little discipline never hurt anybody. Flags, on the other hand, were one of the banes of the existence of Colorado State's football team the past few years. This season, the Rams are off to a perfect start. As in no penalties in the season opener with Michigan. It was a heck of a leap from the 7.1 flags per game the team averaged and the 68.5 yards per game it cost them.
Colorado State wins both final games in Waco
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Colorado State volleyball team rounded out its time at the Baylor Invitational winning both of its final games Friday as they took the first matchup of the day against Evansville, sweeping the Purple Aces 3-0, and completing the comeback over Arizona State in a five-set thriller, winning 3-2. In the morning matchup of Friday volleyball, the Rams put together a complete game with 11 different players getting court time in the sweep over the Purple Aces. A 10-2 run lead by servers Ciera Pritchard and Kate Yoshimoto put the Rams in the lead 17-9 in the first set and this dominance over Evansville would not slow down throughout the day.
Rams Defending Home Turf for Orange Out and In-State Foe
FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Colorado State (3-1) remains at home this week for two more home matches before heading out for another extended road trip. The Rams begin the week with a Thursday afternoon matchup against Montana (2-2-2) before they close the homestand out with in-state foe Denver (2-3-1). CSU will kick off on Thursday at 3 p.m., for its annual Orange Out game versus the Grizzlies, then finishes up a three-match homestand with the Pioneers on Sunday 3 p.m. Both games will be available to stream on EvocaTV and the Mountain West Network.
Rams Fight to Scoreless Draw
A bit flat-footed and a lack of an emotional spark led to a rather flatlined outing. Colorado State didn't have the charge it needed against the Montana Grizzlies, hanging on for a scoreless draw Thursday at Rams Field. While not a disappointing loss for Keeley Hagen's side, the Rams could not muster up much attack across the entire 90 minutes and were tested defensively all match long.
Rams Fall To No. 15 Ranked Baylor
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Colorado State volleyball team finished its first road match with a 3-0 loss, but the Rams put up a strong fight against the No. 15 team in the country falling just short to Baylor in the first set, 25-23, and taking the Bears to extra points in the third set, 30-28. From the jump, the Rams took early leads in all three sets. A serving run from Redshirt Freshman Kate Yoshimoto set up the Rams well in the first set with an early 7-3 lead. As the Bears tried to get more into rhythm, two kills and a service ace from Karina Leber kept the Rams in front. However, a late run from Baylor gave the opening set to the home team in Waco.
How to watch Wyoming vs. Northern Colorado: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Northern Colorado 0-1; Wyoming 1-1 Last Season Records: Wyoming 7-6; Northern Colorado 3-8 The Wyoming Cowboys' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Northern Colorado Bears at 4 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming should still be riding high after a win, while Northern Colorado will be looking to get back in the win column.
Rockies Win In Final Regular Season Home Game
In their final home game of the 2022 regular season, the Rockies take a 14-10 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes.
Colorado State Gets Slapped In The Face And Then On The Field
Give Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh points for honesty. He hasn’t tried to treat his first two (and more likely three) regular season games any differently than an NFL preseason matchup. Imagine how first-year Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell felt when he learned his team would be used as...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Windsong, a New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Thornton, Colorado
THORNTON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Windsong, a new, single-family home community in the beautiful city of Thornton, Colorado. Windsong is located just east of Holly Street between E-470 and East 160th Avenue, providing easy access to Interstate 25, downtown Denver, the area’s major employment centers and Denver International Airport. The new community is close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Denver Premium Outlets ®, Cabela’s ® and Topgolf ® and just minutes away from golfing at Thornton Golf Course. Windsong is also near recreation at Trail Winds Recreation Center, which offers aquatic activities and a gymnasium with sports courts, a walking/running track and climbing wall. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005091/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Windsong, a new-home community in highly desirable Thornton, Colorado. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado
A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
WATCH: A look back at Colorado's most notable TV commercials and personalities
If you grew up in Denver in the early 2000s, you might remember the face of Shaqman, Audra and Officer Odell on your screen. Shaqman, played by local actor Ron Vigil, was known for his TV advertisements for the used-car dealership Rocky's Auto, alongside his two companions Audra A. Borden and Odell Stroud who also acted in the commercials. After 40 years of business Rockies Auto complex has closed, Vigil announced on his Facebook page on Tuesday.
Trio of WWII planes visiting Rocky Mountain Airport this weekend
Three vintage World War II airplanes touched down at Rocky Mountain Airport in Broomfield on Thursday for a weekend stopover. The Commemorative Air Force, or CAF, is producing the event which includes a B-17 Flying Fortress, SB2C Helldiver and a SNJ-5 Texan Advanced Trainer. Patrons to the event will be able to tour the cockpits and witnesswarbird flights through Sunday.
PHOTOS: Saying goodbye to Mount Evans
Labor Day marked the end of the 2022 season for driving to the top of Mount Evans. Although the road to Summit Lake stays open until early or mid-October depending upon weather, the only way to reach the peak now is by foot or bike. To put that in perspective, the hike to the top is about six miles roundtrip with a 2,113 elevation gain from Summit Lake or an 11-mile roundtrip bike ride along the Mount Evans Scenic Byway from Summit Lake to the parking lot near the peak.
Rocky's Autos closes after 40 years
DENVER — Denver car dealership Rocky's Autos, Inc. has closed its doors. The independent Federal Boulevard dealership was well-known for its local television commercials in the early 2000s. "Rocky's Autos is no longer in business as of September 6, 2022. Thank you," said a post on the dealership's website.
Love Green Chile? You Need to Take a Trip to Chili Shack
I don't know about your household, but in mine, green chile is a way of life. Seriously. We put it on pretty much anything you can think of. Usually, when we plan on going out to eat, I am on the lookout for a place that can knock it out of the park when it comes to green chile.
Denver Restaurant Named One Of Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit released its 2022 list of the '50 Best New Restaurants.'
30-degree temperature drop coming to Denver
Record-breaking heat has settled in to the Denver metro area, sending highs to near 100 degrees.
82-year-old Colorado man’s dance moves go viral
An 82-year-old Colorado man wowed the crowd at a wedding reception with dance moves that defy his age. And a video of his performance has gone viral, with more than 1.2 million views on Instagram.
Little Piece of My Heart Brings the 70s to Colorado
For anyone who feels as though they were born in the wrong decade, “Little Piece of My Heart” is a safe haven. But its start was not just a passion project, it was a new meaning to owner Stephanie O’Rourke‘s life. Rock n’ roll was a...
Denver school board VP ticketed for speeding in a school zone
Vice President of the Denver School Board, Auon'tai Anderson, received a ticket for speeding in a school zone near Montbello High School.
